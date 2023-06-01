THURSDAY

Since Masada — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

WireWood Station — To benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Countywide, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Meet Me @ the Altar — With Chloe Lilac, Kid Sistr, 6:30 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $19.99; vulturesrocks.com.

Sam Tallent — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-JUNE 28

"PLAG Color Splash 2023" — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THURSDAY-JULY 15

"Inside — and Outside — the Lines" — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THURSDAY-AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Sofakillers, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With Final Eyes, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Kick-Off Concert — Hosted by Pikes Peak or Bust Foundation to benefit local military and their families with Exit West and Cody Cozz, 6 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25-$60. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yrr5zbdp.

Liliac — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Katchafire — With Fia, Rasta Stevie, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

Sir Woman — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Sandy Wells — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Jimkata — With Moon Veil, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ben Roy — 7 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Chris Higgins — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"Fiddler on the Roof Jr." Musical — Presented by Christian Youth Theater of Colorado Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Liberty High School, 8720 Scarborough Drive, $12-$16; cytcoloradosprings.org/shows.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Nico Colucci Trio — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Dance With Me — Revolution Dance Academy's Recital Showcase, 2:30 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$22; entcenterforthearts.org.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Queer Prom: Glowhemian Rhapsody — 6-9 p.m., Hillside Community Service, 925 S. Institute St., $10; tinyurl.com/yc7akunv.

Still the Same — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Drifting Roots — With Weege, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$35; trilakesarts.org.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 719-375-0185.

The Ha Ha Shop Pop-Up Comedy Show — 8 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave, $12-$15; funkylittletheater.org.

Boogie Nights: Summer Disco Party — 9 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Triple Play — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Young Artists Competition Winners Showcase — 2:30 p.m., Broadmoor Church, 315 Lake Ave., $5-$20; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

Pure Imagination — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$22; entcenterforthearts.org.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Roma Ransom, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com.

Buckcherry — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Blue Frog — With Julian Dillon, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Tara Cannistraci — 7:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Welshly Arms — With Walden, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

SUNDAY-JUNE 23

Summer Music Festival — Chamber and orchestra music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With The Moldy Figs & PPSEL Jazz Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Three Headed Monster Tour: Violent J, Ouija Macc & Esham — 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

AEW Dynamite-Rampage — 5:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $33 and up; worldarena.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Randy Keira, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Edie Carey, 6-7:30 p.m., lawn of former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-5206, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station, John Wise & Tribe, John Hewitt, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With The Drones Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

Deidre McCarthy & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Boostive — With Get Some, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., go online for prices; pikespeakcenter.com.

JUNE 8

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With The Long Run, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Barely Sky Frogs, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Red Moon Rounder — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye & Sammy Kershaw — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $55-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

"One Night Only - A Cabaret Experience Live" — Presented by Out Loud Men's Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$75; stargazerstheatre.com.

Ricky Sweum — With Wayne Wilkinson, 7:30-10 p.m., Dizzy Charlie's Pop Up Summa Upstairs Bar, 817 W. Colorado Ave.; waynewilkinson.com.

De'Wayne — With Not a Toy, Crooked Teeth, Strung Short, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.

Matt Braunger — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 8-9

Taylor Tomlinson — 7 p.m. June 8, 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 9, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $75 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

JUNE 9

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With The Runners Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With Titonic, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Rhythm of Life — Presented by the Barbara Ellis Studio of Dance, 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $25; entcenterforthearts.org.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9:45 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway; waynewilkinson.com.

Forever Man — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Nekrogoblikon - The Goblin Mode Tour — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Chad Teller — With Juno Rossa, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10.39-$12; vulturesrocks.com.

Soapdish — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Jazz in the Garden — With TRĒO, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Incendio, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Goldpine — Gil Bierman, Spur will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Deadphish Orchestra — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

JUNE 9-10

The Down Yonder Tour — Featuring Andrew Conn & Shelly Belly, 7 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $24 and up; looneescc.com.

Erica Rhodes — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

JUNE 10

Jazz Brunch with Steven Brooks — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Mike Van Arsdale — With Wayne Wilkinson, 1-3 p.m., Foothills Park, 853 Allegheny Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 5-8 p.m., The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100; waynewilkinson.com.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18; stargazerstheatre.com.

Zoo Party Presents Parrish, Sweet Spot '91, Dillagood — With live painting by Erick Saunders, 10 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

THROUGH JUNE 18

Moore Family Show — Works by Robert, Robbie and Anna Moore, 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 31

"Almost Maybe" — Work by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM