THURSDAY

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Peak Big Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.

Classical Thursdays — With Festive Brass with Jeremy Van Hoy, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Shanghai Metro Temple, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

Comedy Night — With Big Al “Badgerine” Goodwin, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.

Red Shahan — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

THURSDAY-JULY 31

”Twelfth Night” — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With J.J. Murphy, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshops atbriargate.com.

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With WireWood, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintown center.com/summer-concert-series.

Tron the Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Ben Roy — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Kraig Kenning — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Jazz in the Garden — With Henrique de Almeida and the Truth Project Band, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.

University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Paa Kow, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Mary Chapin Carpenter — With John Craigie, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$75; pikespeakcenter.com.

Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Birds of Play — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ron Feingold — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

SATURDAY

Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Meadows Park, 1990 S. El Paso Ave.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Music on the Mesa — With The Hummdingers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.

Chris Webby & Friends — With Rittz, Ekoh, Stevie Stone, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Bus Band — A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Appetite for Destruction — With Poison’d, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Atlanta Rhythm Section — Collective Groove will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Re-INFused — Featuring Bill Emery, Danny Kaminski, Bob Kujawski, Julian Genova and Chris Wojtecki, 7 p.m., The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Drive; billemerymusic.com.

Cista Vinum — With Get the Axe, Marifiki, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Caludettes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

”Combat and Cabaret” — Presented by the Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop, 11627 Black Forest Road; starburnrocks.com.

SUNDAY

Senegalese Music, Dance and Cuisine — With Colorado College dance instructor and Senegalese artist Dallo Goudiaby to benefit Yermande, 4-10 p.m., Red Crags Arts and Agriculture House, 302 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $35; tinyurl.com/ykpn88eb.

Zoltan Kaszas — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$25; looneescc.com.

Kenny G — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

SUNDAY-JULY 24

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.

MONDAY

Musical Mondays Concerts — With Tribe, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.

Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Sarah Groh, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/ classic-tuesdays.

Jarren Benton — With Oswin Benjamin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Clay Walker — To benefit Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 8:30 p.m., Cowboys, 25 N. Tejon St., $45; csnightclubs.com.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Lila Mori Quartet, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.

The Browning & Young Medicine — With Glass Helix, yWOLFy, The Ocean Effect, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Snake and the Rabbit, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.

Concerts in the Park — With Springs Contemporary Jazz Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With The Davenport Band and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

High Mountain Duet — With Jon Murphy, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Picturesque — With Outline in Color, Dead American, Long/Last, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Vultures Vixens Comedy Night — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With Missy and the Dirty Secrets, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.

JULY 14

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.

Lilliac — With A Ronins Test, Burning the Fields, Silver Moon Riders, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With KJ Braithwaite and Joe Uveges, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.

Show Me the Body — With Soul Glo, WiFiGawd, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Tristan Marez — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Route 61, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

You Look Like — Comedy roast battle, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$60; looneescc.com.

JULY 15

Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors & friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With 17th Avenue All Stars, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenade shopsatbriargate.com.

As I Lay Dying — With Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Lava Gato — With Lungburn, Ovira, Violence in Violent, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Lao Tizer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Bill Snyder — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

JULY 15-16

Tony Rock — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.

Jozalyn Sharp — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

JULY 15-31

Venardos Circus — FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., $16.50-$47; venardoscircus.com.

JULY 16

Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Music on the Labyrinth — With Trilix Jazz Trio, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.

The Strange Parade — The Doors concerts experience, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Best Night Ever — 2010s pop dance party inspired by 1D, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Knowmads — With One Be Lo, Brandon Anthony, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

The Moss — With Lady Denim, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

JULY 17

Paradise Kitty — With Cryptiv Writings, Sabbatar, Diaballica, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Hayes Carll — With Travis Linville, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 18

James Taylor & His All-Star Band — 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $68 and up; worldarena.com.

Musical Mondays Concerts — With Skean Dubh, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.

Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

JULY 19

Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.

JULY 20

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With WireWood Station, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.

Concerts in the Park — With Colorado Springs Saxophone Quartet, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.

Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Jeremy Facknitz and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With Mojo Filter, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.

Missio — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Bones of J.R. Jones — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 20-23

World Series of Comedy — 7:30 p.m. July 20-21, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 22-23, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$75; looneescc.com.

JULY 21

Paint the Town Blue Series — With Street Deacons, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Triple Play, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.

Classical Thursdays — With Michael Hanson and Friends, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Cowboy Dave, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.

Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Summer Concert Series — With Mike and Bertye Maddux, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.

Joelton Mayfield, Joe Johns, Snake ant the Rabbit — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 14

”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH JULY 27

Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.

THROUGH JULY 29

Jes Moran: “Contradictions” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Tara Kelley-Cruz: “The Art of Falling Gracefully” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

THROUGH JULY 30

”Cars and Strips” — Works of Kustom Kulture artists from across the nation, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

”Circles” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

THROUGH JULY 31

”Cheers 2022” — Clay drinking vessels, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

”Light, Color, Action! Paintings of the Pikes Peak Region” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522 A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH AUG. 5

UCCS Art Faculty Exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art-gallery.

THROUGH AUG. 7

”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH AUG. 13

Steven Yazzie: “(Resource)” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH AUG. 28

Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 18

”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 20

”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

