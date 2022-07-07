THURSDAY
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Peak Big Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Classical Thursdays — With Festive Brass with Jeremy Van Hoy, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Shanghai Metro Temple, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Comedy Night — With Big Al “Badgerine” Goodwin, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Red Shahan — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
THURSDAY-JULY 31
”Twelfth Night” — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With J.J. Murphy, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshops atbriargate.com.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With WireWood, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintown center.com/summer-concert-series.
Tron the Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ben Roy — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Kraig Kenning — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Jazz in the Garden — With Henrique de Almeida and the Truth Project Band, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Paa Kow, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Mary Chapin Carpenter — With John Craigie, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$75; pikespeakcenter.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Birds of Play — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ron Feingold — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Meadows Park, 1990 S. El Paso Ave.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Music on the Mesa — With The Hummdingers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Chris Webby & Friends — With Rittz, Ekoh, Stevie Stone, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Bus Band — A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Appetite for Destruction — With Poison’d, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Atlanta Rhythm Section — Collective Groove will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Re-INFused — Featuring Bill Emery, Danny Kaminski, Bob Kujawski, Julian Genova and Chris Wojtecki, 7 p.m., The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Drive; billemerymusic.com.
Cista Vinum — With Get the Axe, Marifiki, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Caludettes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
”Combat and Cabaret” — Presented by the Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dina Hollingsworth Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop, 11627 Black Forest Road; starburnrocks.com.
SUNDAY
Senegalese Music, Dance and Cuisine — With Colorado College dance instructor and Senegalese artist Dallo Goudiaby to benefit Yermande, 4-10 p.m., Red Crags Arts and Agriculture House, 302 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $35; tinyurl.com/ykpn88eb.
Zoltan Kaszas — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$25; looneescc.com.
Kenny G — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
SUNDAY-JULY 24
Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.
MONDAY
Musical Mondays Concerts — With Tribe, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Sarah Groh, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/ classic-tuesdays.
Jarren Benton — With Oswin Benjamin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Clay Walker — To benefit Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 8:30 p.m., Cowboys, 25 N. Tejon St., $45; csnightclubs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Lila Mori Quartet, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
The Browning & Young Medicine — With Glass Helix, yWOLFy, The Ocean Effect, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Snake and the Rabbit, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Concerts in the Park — With Springs Contemporary Jazz Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With The Davenport Band and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
High Mountain Duet — With Jon Murphy, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Picturesque — With Outline in Color, Dead American, Long/Last, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vultures Vixens Comedy Night — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Missy and the Dirty Secrets, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 14
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Lilliac — With A Ronins Test, Burning the Fields, Silver Moon Riders, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With KJ Braithwaite and Joe Uveges, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Show Me the Body — With Soul Glo, WiFiGawd, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Tristan Marez — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Route 61, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
You Look Like — Comedy roast battle, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$60; looneescc.com.
JULY 15
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors & friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With 17th Avenue All Stars, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenade shopsatbriargate.com.
As I Lay Dying — With Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Lava Gato — With Lungburn, Ovira, Violence in Violent, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Lao Tizer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Bill Snyder — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JULY 15-16
Tony Rock — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
Jozalyn Sharp — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
JULY 15-31
Venardos Circus — FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., $16.50-$47; venardoscircus.com.
JULY 16
Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Trilix Jazz Trio, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
The Strange Parade — The Doors concerts experience, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Best Night Ever — 2010s pop dance party inspired by 1D, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Knowmads — With One Be Lo, Brandon Anthony, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
The Moss — With Lady Denim, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JULY 17
Paradise Kitty — With Cryptiv Writings, Sabbatar, Diaballica, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Hayes Carll — With Travis Linville, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 18
James Taylor & His All-Star Band — 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $68 and up; worldarena.com.
Musical Mondays Concerts — With Skean Dubh, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
JULY 19
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
JULY 20
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With WireWood Station, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Concerts in the Park — With Colorado Springs Saxophone Quartet, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Jeremy Facknitz and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Mojo Filter, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Missio — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Bones of J.R. Jones — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 20-23
World Series of Comedy — 7:30 p.m. July 20-21, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 22-23, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$75; looneescc.com.
JULY 21
Paint the Town Blue Series — With Street Deacons, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Triple Play, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Classical Thursdays — With Michael Hanson and Friends, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Cowboy Dave, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Mike and Bertye Maddux, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Joelton Mayfield, Joe Johns, Snake ant the Rabbit — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 14
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH JULY 27
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.
THROUGH JULY 29
Jes Moran: “Contradictions” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Tara Kelley-Cruz: “The Art of Falling Gracefully” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Cars and Strips” — Works of Kustom Kulture artists from across the nation, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”Circles” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH JULY 31
”Cheers 2022” — Clay drinking vessels, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
”Light, Color, Action! Paintings of the Pikes Peak Region” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522 A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH AUG. 5
UCCS Art Faculty Exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art-gallery.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 13
Steven Yazzie: “(Resource)” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM