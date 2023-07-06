THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Peak Big Band, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, concerts move inside Black Forest Community Center in case of inclement weather; facebook.com/peakbigband.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Kurt Russell — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Grass it Up, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Ozomatli — With Ryan Flores, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.

THURSDAY-JULY 30

"Taming of the Shrew" — 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Friday performances are indoors, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$36.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Jason Wulf Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Jimmy's Buffet — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$54; bootbarnhall.com.

Leon Patillo — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$40; trilakesarts.org.

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With SofaKillers, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted's Montana Grill, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With Gregory Goodloe and the Light Years Ahead Band, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Dotsero, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Greg Spencer and the Work — With Red Moon Rounder & Our Violet Room, 7 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

DR NO — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Adam Ray — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $23-$70; 3escomedy.com.

Claude Stuart — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-JULY 16

"Dexter Lake Club" — An original show, written and directed by Joshua White, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $53.75-$105; entcenterforthearts.org.

SATURDAY

Pikes Peak or Bust Parade — 11 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cari Dell Trio — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Front Line Benefit Concert — With Isaac Hoskins, Brendan O’Hara, Last Patrol Band and the Glass Mountain Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $55; bootbarnhall.com.

Tovenaar — With Ob Nixilis, Sonic Vomit, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Gravehuffer — With Cleanse the Destroyers, The Fool, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Ali McGuirk — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

"C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In" — 4 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $53.75-$105; entcenterforthearts.org.

SUNDAY

Mr. Sam and the People and Patchwork Jack — 1 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Rafiel & the Roomshakers, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com.

Blue Frog Summer Sunday Series — With Kiera Lynn & Jacob Blackwell, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

MONDAY

Musical Mondays Concerts — Hosted by Friends of Monument Valley Park, with Heather and Sam, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With Dalonious Funk, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Grip — With Space Cowboys, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Miles Hewitt — With Evan Courtland, EJRM, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Crystal and the Curious, 6-7:30 p.m., lawn of former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-5206, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Balance Rock, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; broadmoorchurch.org/music-ministry.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With New Horizons Kicks Jazz Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Soapdish, John Wise & Tribe, A Few Miles South, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Tipping Billy — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Concerts in the Park — With Hot Boots Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

Joe Johnson — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Civvie — With Astrid, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

JULY 13

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

An Evening with Trey Taylor Concert — To benefit the Children's Literacy Center, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35 and up. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With New Horizons Kicks Jazz Band, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, concerts move inside Black Forest Community Center in case of inclement weather; facebook.com/peakbigband.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Melissa Gail Klein, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Zech Lumpkin — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With A Minor Detail, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Social Cinema — With The Cavves, Jesus Christ Taxi Drive, Charioteer, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Dark Hour — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $9 and up; looneescc.com.

JULY 14

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Playing with Smoke, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

The Doctor Fine Rhythm and Blues Revue — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

The James Hunter Six — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.

Frankie Ballard — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25; bootbarnhall.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

The Wildwoods — Brittany Jean, Ben Guihan will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Volores — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Bonnie Prince Billy — With Faun Fables, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $35 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 14-15

Derrick Stroup — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

JULY 15

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Mirage — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Every Avenue — With Makeout, SayWeCanFly, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

BUS Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18; stargazerstheatre.com.

Hate for Humanity — With Clarion Void, 908, Ulnar, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Long Run — To benefit Shield 616, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Barry Corbin — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

Sound Séance Performance — A hive orchestra performance by Jasmine Dillavou and Drew Geiger, 7-8 p.m., Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., $5 option donation for artists; tinyurl.com/mr36byhd.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Kayla Ruby, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Cody Canada & the Departed — With Bison Bone, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 15-22

El Paso County Fair — El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.

THROUGH JULY 15

Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

THROUGH JULY 25

"Inside—and Outside—the Lines" — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JULY 29

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Celebrate Summer" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 31

"Almost Maybe" — Works by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

THROUGH AUG. 6

"Girl of the Golden West" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 12

"We Will Rock You" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 26

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]