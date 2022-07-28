THURSDAY
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.; ppld.org/ inclusion-gallery.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Front Range Big Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Hot Boots Duo, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Sam Hunt — With Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/schedule/ concerts-events.
Summer Concert Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Aaron Watson — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Kody West — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
”Anyone Can Whistle” — A Youth Rep Ensemble production, 7-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With Just Dance, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshops atbriargate.com.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Zepp-11, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/summer-concert-series.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Dragondeer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Daniel Tosh — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Dancefestopia — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Voices of Rock Radio — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $79-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
Michael Malone — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Tommy Davidson — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$70; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Back to the People Festival 2.0 — Music festival highlighting independent artists and local businesses, noon-9:30 p.m., CO.A.T.I., 514 S. Tejon St., $20; tinyurl.com/2vevczm3.
Starburn — 4 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road; starburnrocks.com.
Doobie — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$100; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Joe Johnson and Jacob Klock, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Inner Wave — With Your Grandparents, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $19; blacksheeprocks.com.
Last Laugh at Laugh Lines — A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase — 7:30-9 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.
Bri Bagwell — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chad Traxler — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
”The Music Man” — Presented by Opera Theatre of the Rockies, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Colorado College, Armstrong Hall, Kathryn Mohrman Theatre, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$30; chamberorchestra ofthesprings.org.
SUNDAY
Stand-Up Drag Brunch — Noon, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $35 and up; looneescc.com.
Shivers Concert Series — Musical tribute honoring Opal Lee, author of “The Grandmother of Juneteenth,” 4-6 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com/events.
Jazz in July — With Swing Factory, 6 p.m. wine, 7 p.m. jazz, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Craig Harms, 719-687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
Liz Cooper — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
TUESDAY-AUG. 30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
WEDNESDAY
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Collective Groove, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Gilmore Family Band Duo, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
The Lacs — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Concerts in the Park — With AJE Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Psychedelegates and Big Sky, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Tony Szajowski Trio — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 4
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer- concert-series.
Jessica Lynn — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $18-$53; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classical Thursdays — With 8 Cellos + a Diva, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Charley Crockett — With Emily Nenni, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
Comedy Night — With Kenn Kington, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With COS Saxophone Quartet, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
AUG. 4-7 and 11-14
”Someday in Wonderland — A Musical of Madness” — Presented by Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, 6 p.m., Stone Crossing Amphitheater, Birdle Oaks Land and Tenny Crags Road; sscosyoungpeople.org.
AUG. 5
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazers theatre.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy’s Band’s Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Kayla Ruby, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
Aidan Gould & Cole Cotton — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
AUG. 5-6
Mo Alexander — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
AUG. 5-20
”Circus of the Night! Studio 54 Edition” — 9-10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28; themat.org.
AUG. 6
Music on the Labyrinth — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Meteors — With The Homewreckers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
