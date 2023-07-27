THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Paint the Town Blue Concert Series — With Reckless and Blue, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; tinyurl.com/2jcxdhys.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, concerts move inside Black Forest Community Center in case of inclement weather; facebook.com/peakbigband.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With A Carpenter's Daughter, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Kayla Ruby, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Manitou Strings, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Six O'Clock — With Jus-1 & DJ Konz, Ha$h, Moe Hendrix, Mike Steel, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Andrew Duhon — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Cinderella" — Presented by Village Arts, 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$32.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

"Footloose" — A Youth Rep Ensemble production, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $13; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music in the Park & Community Fair — To celebrate park & recreation month, 5-8 p.m., Piñon Valley Park, 5585 Mule Deer Drive; coloradosprings.gov/parkandrecmonth.

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Ambrosia — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Weathers — With Long/Last, Silver & Gold, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Shaneathen — With Jeffe the GMC, TMC!, Holy Smoke, Earsiq, Mic Tyson, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

El Loco Fandango — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18; stargazerstheatre.com.

Last Patrol — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Soul School, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Buddy Mondlock Duo — Davis Boye, Mark Gillick will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Kaleta and the Super Yamba Band — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Francisco Ramos — 7 and 9:35 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Ron Feingold — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"The Little Mermaid" — Presented by Jr. Woodland Players, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Woodland Park High School, 151 Panther Way, Woodland Park, $15, $10 for ages 65 and older and 8 years and younger. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2tt9ktae.

FRIDAY-DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

SATURDAY

Rocky Mountain Flower Fest — A music festival full of flowers, 2-10 p.m., Venetucci Farms, 5210 US Highway 85, $25 and up; gathermountainblooms.com/flower-fest.

Rhett Haney — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Red Wanting Blue — With My Life as a Bear, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Prophet's Tomb — With Obscene Worship, Insipidus, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Jeffrey Alan Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

90's Dance Party — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Backyard Concerts — With Morsel, 7-9 p.m., SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $20; sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

Los Lonely Boys — With Thee Sinseers, The Altons, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Pikes Punks Comedy Show — With Zach Reinert, 8 p.m., The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15; tinyurl.com/2skfxvh8.

Matt Horanzy Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Burlesque - Lewd Nude and Tattooed — With Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Whittlers Show, Sale and Competition — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $5, $4 for military, seniors and scouts in uniform, free for 11 and younger with and adult; [email protected].

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

UCPPE: Pure Imagination Drag Show — 5 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $5; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Redraw the Farm, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com.

Offdasnow — With Kazi, Chris the God, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Jazz in July — With Swing Factory and the In-House Big Band, 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Craig Harms, 719-661-6168.

The Brevet — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

MONDAY

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With Sarah Groh Trio, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Dina Hollingsworth Trio, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; broadmoorchurch.org/music-ministry.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With The Swing Connection, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With 3 Car Garage, John Wise & Tribe, Deryk Cunningham, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Concerts in the Park — With Skin & Bones, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

Austin Johnson — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

High Desert Queen — With Blue Heron, Hashtronaut, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

AUG. 3

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Paint the Town Blue Concert Series — With Stevie P and the Hard Road, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; tinyurl.com/5dfpwvpn.

Eli Young Band — With Jeffrey Alan Band, 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $45 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Deep Blue Sea, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Electric Lost Junction, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Pop Evil — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Strawberry Girls — With Oyarsa, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Mom's Unhinged — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices; looneescc.com.

Nurse Blake — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45.50-$90.50; pikespeakcenter.com.

AUG. 3-6

"Red Maiden" — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5, 4 p.m. Aug. 6, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

AUG. 3-DEC. 2

Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

AUG. 4

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Abhoria — With Weaponizer, Upon a Field's Whisper, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With Mango fan Django, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

WireWood Station — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Jeremy Facknitz, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Josh Turner — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $46.45-$98.45; pikespeakcenter.com.

Pressing Strings — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

The Brothers Comatose — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Spyderland — With Chicago Fire, Oszo, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 4-5

"Bubbleorama" with Mr. Guffaw — 7 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

Nick Hoff — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

AUG. 4-6

"Titanic: The Musical" — Presented by the Colorado Springs Conservatory's Musical Theatre, 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 2 p.m. Aug. 5-6, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15; entcenterforthearts.org.

AUG. 5

Downtown Hoedown — Lawn games, line dancing lessons, food and live music, 4-7 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $15 and up; tinyurl.com/bdepe8sm.

The Black Rose Band — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Scott Austin — With A Ronin's Test, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Falter Never Fail — With Between the Heart, SemiFiction, Raresleep, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Elvie Shane — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $26-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Downtown Hoedown After Party with Countywyde — 7-10 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St.; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Robert Lococo - "Bird Brain" — G44 Gallery, South Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Shannon Mello - "Windows" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"4D Vision: A Capsule Exhibit" — Works by Claire Swinford, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Fear & Fortitude: A Journey in Geometric Abstraction" — Works by Rachel Espenlaub, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

"Forgive My Pop Heart" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Earth Works" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].

"Monument: I Can See Clearly Now": Larry Kledzik — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

"Angels of Elvis" — Presented by Circus of the Night, 9 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"Taming of the Shrew" — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$36.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

"Celebrate Summer" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH MONDAY

"Almost Maybe" — Works by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

"Cheers! Drink Up!" — Celebration the clay drinking vessel, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

"Colorado Native" — Works by Irv Middlemist and Mary Gorman, Gallery 113, 125 N. Tejon St.; gallery113cos.com.

THROUGH AUG. 6

"Girl of the Golden West" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 12

"We Will Rock You" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 26

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

"How Do You See God?" — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

