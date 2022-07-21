THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blue Series — With Street Deacons, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Triple Play, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Classical Thursdays — With Michael Hanson and Friends, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Cowboy Dave, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
The Sessions: Pocket Wave, The Heart, Twin Archer — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Mike and Bertye Maddux, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Joelton Mayfield, Joe Johns, Snake and the Rabbit — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
World Series of Comedy — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$75; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With FinalEyes Band, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenade shopsatbriargate.com.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Just Dance, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintown center.com/summer-concert-series.
Madchild — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22-$82; sunshine studioslive.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway; waynewilkinson.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Jazz in the Garden — With Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Eric Tessmer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Sound Advice — 7-11 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 U.S. 24, Woodland Park; soundadvice rocks.net.
One of These Nights — With Get the Axe, The Frickashinas, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
James McMurtry — With Jonny Burke, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dust City Opera — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-AUG. 13
“Promise of the Garden” — Presented by Campfire Theater, 6:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, outside Bear Creek Park Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20; campfiretheatertours.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Eric Rivera — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$60; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
“Matilda — The Musical” — Presented by Elevate Productions, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Brown Center for the Arts, 975 Stout Road, $22-$25; danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
SATURDAY
Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“Amelia’s Big Idea” — With Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado, 1 p.m., Antlers Park, 31 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; betc.org.
Jemere Morgan — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $14; vulturesrocks.com.
Don’t Tread on Me — With Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Henrique De Almeida & the Truth Project Band — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.
Starburn — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; starburnrocks.com.
Proud: A Celebration of Queer Excellence — Comedy show, drag show and dance party, 4-11 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $75-$100; tinyurl.com/2mc5b7xn.
COHC Beach Bash — Featuring Mouth for War, Tigerwine, Destiny Band, Blind to Live, Pressure Drop, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
Musical Mondays Concerts — With Frog’n Fiddle, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.
The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die — With Tanner Merritt, Broken Record, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.
TUESDAY
Hed PE — With CrazyTown X, Adema, Flaw, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudios live.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Springs Contemporary Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcolorado city.com/classic-tuesdays.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Joe & Katie Uveges, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Roma Ranson, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Concerts in the Park — With Triple Play, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Skin & Bones, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Sunny Sweeney — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 28
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Front Range Big Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Hot Boots Duo, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Sam Hunt — With Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/schedule/ concerts-events.
Summer Concert Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Aaron Watson — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Kody West — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
JULY 28-31
“Anyone Can Whistle” — A Youth Rep Ensemble Production, 7-10 p.m. July 28-30, 2-5 p.m. July 31, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
JULY 29
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With Just Dance, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshops atbriargate.com.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Zepp-11, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/summer-concert-series.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Dragondeer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Daniel Tosh — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Dancefestopia — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JULY 29-30
Voices of Rock Radio — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $79-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
Michael Malone — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Tommy Davidson — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$70; 3escomedy.com.
JULY 30
Back to the People Festival 2.0 — Music festival highlighting independent artists and local businesses, noon-9:30 p.m., CO.A.T.I., 514 S. Tejon St., $20; tinyurl.com/2vevczm3.
Doobie — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$100; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Joe Johnson and Jacob Klock, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Inner Wave — With Your Grandparents, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $19; blacksheeprocks.com.
Bri Bagwell — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chad Traxler — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JULY 30-31
”The Music Man” — Presented by Opera Theatre of the Rockies, 7-9:30 p.m. July 30, 3-5 p.m. July 31, Colorado College, Armstrong Hall, Kathryn Mohrman Theatre, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
JULY 31
Stand Up Drag Brunch — Noon, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $35 and up; looneescc.com.
Shivers Concert Series — Musical tribute honoring Opal Lee, author of “The Grandmother of Juneteenth,” 4-6 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com/events.
Jazz in July — With Swing Factory, 6 p.m. wine, 7 p.m. jazz, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Craig Harms, 719-687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
Liz Cooper — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
AUG. 1
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
AUG. 2
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
AUG. 2-30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
AUG. 3
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Gilmore Family Band Duo, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
The Lacs — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Concerts in the Park — With AJE Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Psychedelegates and Big Sky, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Tony Szajowski Trio — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 4
Jessica Lynn — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $18-$53; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classical Thursdays — With 8 Cellos + a Diva, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Charley Crockett — With Emily Nenni, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
Comedy Night — With Kenn Kington, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With COS Saxophone Quartet, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
AUG. 4-7 and 11-14
”Someday in Wonderland — A Musical of Madness” — Presented by Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, 6 p.m., Stone Crossing Amphitheater, Birdle Oaks Land and Tenny Crags Road; sscosyoungpeople.org.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.
THROUGH JULY 28
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JULY 29
Jes Moran: “Contradictions” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Tara Kelley-Cruz: “The Art of Falling Gracefully” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Cars and Strips” — Works of Kustom Kulture Artists from across the nation, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”Circles” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH JULY 31
Venardos Circus — FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., $16.50-$47; venardoscircus.com.
”Cheers 2022” — Clay drinking vessels, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
”Light, Color, Action! Paintings of the Pikes Peak Region” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522 A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
”Twelfth Night” — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 5
UCCS Art Faculty Exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art-gallery.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 13
Steven Yazzie: “(Resource)” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
”How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM