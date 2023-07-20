THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Paint the Town Blue Concert Series — With Lethal Lisa McCall, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; tinyurl.com/4x6ejsc8.

Live Music in the Amphitheater — With Cowboy Dave, 6-8 p.m., Creekwalk, 100 E. Cheyenne Road, creekwalkcos.com.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Nube Nueve, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Out the Shadows Hip-Hop Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.

Joelton Mayfield, Red Moon Rounder and Benjamin Morse & the Sensations and Bryse Taylor — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

"Frozen Jr." — Presented by Starz Theater Co., 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $19-$21; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

Michael Martin Murphy — 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Zeppelin Alive, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Cement Stage Series Film & Music Fest — Highlighting local music and film, 6-10 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices; communityculturalcollective.org.

Alastair Greene — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Flatfoot 56 — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Full Throttle — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With Mike Van Arsdale Project, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

The Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Chicago Farmer and Jesh Yancey — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Helen Hong — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $23-$65; 3escomedy.com.

David Gborie — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

SATURDAY

Christmas in July Handbell Concert — Presented by the Southern Colorado Handbell Alliance, noon, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; 719-351-0926, [email protected].

Baphies Blastbeat Bonanza — 5:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.

Aaron Watson — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $45 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

The Shadow River Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Red Rocks Rebellion — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Lost Relics — With Suicide Cages, Slumbering Sun, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Local Honeys — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Henrique De Almeida and the Truth Project — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Broadmoor Traditions Fine Art Festival — With 90 artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Colorado Springs School, 21 Broadmoor Ave.; coloradoartweekend.com/broadmoor-art-festival.

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With John Wayne Acoustic, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com.

Blue Frog Summer Sunday Series — With Charlie Milo, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Caitlin Krisko & the Broadcast — With Grace Devine, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

MONDAY

Musical Mondays Concerts — Hosted by Friends of Monument Valley Park, with Frog'n Fiddle, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.

Boss' Daughter — With P.I.D., Euphoria, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

TUESDAY

Orthodox — With Momentum, Chamber, Cell, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Classic Tuesdays — With Look'ee Here, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Kaitlin Butts — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With WireWood Station, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; broadmoorchurch.org/music-ministry.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Ryan Flores, John Wise & Tribe, Roma Ransom, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Mike Hickman — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Concerts in the Park — With Missy & the Dirty Secrets, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

Hymn for Her — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

49 Winchester — With Kat Hasty, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

JULY 27

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Paint the Town Blue Concert Series — With Reckless and Blue, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; tinyurl.com/2jcxdhys.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, concerts move inside Black Forest Community Center in case of inclement weather; facebook.com/peakbigband.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With A Carpenter's Daughter, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Kayla Ruby, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Manitou Strings, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Six O'Clock — With Jus-1 & DJ Konz, Ha$h, Moe Hendrix, Mike Steel, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Andrew Duhon — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 27-30

"Cinderella" — Presented by Village Arts, 6:30 p.m. July 27-29, 1:30 p.m. July 29, 2:30 p.m. July 30, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$32.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

"Footloose" — A Youth Rep Ensemble production, 7 p.m. July 27-29, 2 p.m. July 30, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $13; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

JULY 28

First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; 719-955-6060, firstandmaintowncenter.com.

Music in the Park & Community Fair — To celebrate park & recreation month, 5-8 p.m., Piñon Valley Park, 5585 Mule Deer Drive; coloradosprings.gov/parkandrecmonth.

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Ambrosia — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Weathers — With Long/Last, Silver & Gold, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Shaneathen — With Jeffe the GMC, TMC!, Holy Smoke, Earsiq, Mic Tyson, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

El Loco Fandango — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $18; stargazerstheatre.com.

Last Patrol — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Soul School, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Buddy Mondlock Duo — Davis Boye, Mark Gillick will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Kaleta and the Super Yamba Band — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 28-29

Francisco Ramos — 7 and 9:35 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Ron Feingold — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

JULY 28-DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

JULY 29

Rocky Mountain Flower Fest — A music festival full of flowers, 2-10 p.m., Venetucci Farms, 5210 US Highway 85, $25 and up; gathermountainblooms.com/flower-fest.

Rhett Haney — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Red Wanting Blue — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Jeffrey Alan Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

90's Dance Party — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Backyard Concerts — With Morsel, 7-9 p.m., SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $20; sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

Los Lonely Boys — With Thee Sinseers, The Altons, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Pikes Punks Comedy Show — With Zach Reinert, 8 p.m., The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15; tinyurl.com/2skfxvh8.

Matt Horanzy Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Burlesque - Lewd Nude and Tattooed — With Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.

JULY 29-30

Pikes Peak Whittlers Show, Sale and Competition — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $5, $ for military, seniors and scouts in uniform, free for 11 and younger with and adult; [email protected].

THROUGH SATURDAY

El Paso County Fair — El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.

THROUGH TUESDAY

"Inside—and Outside—the Lines" — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

"Make the Day Brighter" — Works by Allen Davis, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH JULY 28

Robert Lococo - "Bird Brain" — G44 Gallery, South Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Shannon Mello - "Windows" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"4D Vision: A Capsule Exhibit" — Works by Claire Swinford, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Fear & Fortitude: A Journey in Geometric Abstraction" — Works by Rachel Espenlaub, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH JULY 29

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

"Forgive My Pop Heart" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Earth Works" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].

"Monument: I Can See Clearly Now": Larry Kledzik — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

"Angels of Elvis" — Presented by Circus of the Night, 9 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Taming of the Shrew" — 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Friday performances are indoors, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$36.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

"Celebrate Summer" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 31

"Almost Maybe" — Works by Kurt Kieffer, Bosky Studio, 17B E. Bijou St.; boskystudio.com. Appointments required for viewing: 719-650-2381.

"Cheers! Drink Up!" — Celebration the clay drinking vessel, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

"Colorado Native" — Works by Irv Middlemist and Mary Gorman, Gallery 113, 125 N. Tejon St.; gallery113cos.com.

THROUGH AUG. 6

"Girl of the Golden West" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 12

"We Will Rock You" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 26

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

"How Do You See God?" — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]