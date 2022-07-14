THURSDAY
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Lilliac — With A Ronins Test, Burning the Fields, Silver Moon Riders, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With KJ Braithwaite and Joe Uveges, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Show Me the Body — With Soul Glo, WiFiGawd, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Tristan Marez — With High Country Hustle, Jon Wood, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Route 61, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
You Look Like — Comedy roast battle, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$60; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With 17th Avenue All Stars, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenade shopsatbriargate.com.
As I Lay Dying — With Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Lava Gato — With Lungburn, Ovira, Violence in Violent, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Lao Tizer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 719-375-0185.
Bill Snyder — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Tony Rock — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
Jozalyn Sharp — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-JULY 31
Venardos Circus — FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., $16.50-$47; venardoscircus.com.
SATURDAY
Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Party for the Parks — Music festival to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25 in advance, $30 at door; tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Trilix Jazz Trio, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
The Strange Parade — The Doors concerts experience, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Best Night Ever — 2010s pop dance party inspired by 1D, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Knowmads — With One Be Lo, Brandon Anthony, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
The Moss — With Lady Denim, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
SUNDAY
Paradise Kitty — With Cryptiv Writings, Sabbatar, Diaballica, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Hayes Carll — With Travis Linville, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
SUNDAY AND JULY 24
Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.
MONDAY
James Taylor & His All-Star Band — 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $68 and up; worldarena.com.
Musical Mondays Concerts — With Skean Dubh, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With WireWood Station, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Concerts in the Park — With Colorado Springs Saxophone Quartet, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Jeremy Facknitz and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Mojo Filter, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Missio — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Bones of J.R. Jones — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 20-23
World Series of Comedy — 7:30 p.m. July 20-21, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 22-23, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8.50-$75; looneescc.com.
JULY 21
Paint the Town Blue Series — With Street Deacons, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Triple Play, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Classical Thursdays — With Michael Hanson and Friends, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Cowboy Dave, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Mike and Bertye Maddux, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Joelton Mayfield, Joe Johns, Snake and the Rabbit — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 22
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series — With FinalEyes Band, 5-7 p.m., The Promenade Shops at Briargate, Pikes Peak Patio, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenade shopsatbriargate.com.
First & Main Summer Concert Series — With Just Dance, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point; firstandmaintown center.com/summer-concert-series.
Madchild & Henry AZ — Featuring Lexy Panterra, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22-$82; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway; waynewilkinson.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Jazz in the Garden — With Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Eric Tessmer, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Sound Advice — 7-11 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 E. Highway 24, Woodland Park; soundadvicerocks.net.
One of These Nights — With Get the Axe, The Frickashinas, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
James McMurtry — With Jonny Burke, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dust City Opera — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JULY 22-AUG. 13
”Promise of the Garden” — Presented by Campfire Theater, 6:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, outside Bear Creek Park Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20; campfiretheatertours.com.
JULY 22-23
Eric Rivera — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$60; 3escomedy.com.
JULY 23
Front Range Fables — Plays for young audiences, 10, 10:45 or 11:30 a.m., Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”Amelia’s Big Idea” — With Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado, 1 p.m., Antlers Park, 31 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; betc.org.
Lee Roy Parnell — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $62-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Jemere Morgan — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $14; vulturesrocks.com.
Don’t Tread on Me — With Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
JULY 24
Starburn — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; starburnrocks.com.
COHC Beach Bash — Featuring Mouth for War, Tigerwine, Destiny Band, Blind to Live, Pressure Drop, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
JULY 25
Musical Mondays Concerts — With Frog’n Fiddle, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St.; fmvp.net.
The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die — With Tanner Merritt, Broken Record, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
JULY 26
Hed PE — With CrazyTown X, Adema, Flaw, Fall From Silence, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Springs Contemporary Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
JULY 27
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Joe & Katie Uveges, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — With Roma Ranson, 6-7:30 p.m., former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs manitousprings.org/event/library-lawn-concert-2.
Concerts in the Park — With Triple Play, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Skin & Bones, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Sunny Sweeney — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 28
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Front Range Big Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Hot Boots Duo, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Sam Hunt — With Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/schedule/concerts-events.
Summer Concert Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Aaron Watson — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Kody West — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
JULY 28-31
”Anyone Can Whistle” — A Youth Rep Ensemble Production, 7-10 p.m. July 28-30, 2-5 p.m. July 31, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 27
Summer Mini Concert Series — 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, 2565 Airport Road; www.pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org.
THROUGH JULY 28
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JULY 29
Jes Moran: “Contradictions” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Tara Kelley-Cruz: “The Art of Falling Gracefully” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Cars and Strips” — Works of Kustom Kulture Artists from across the nation, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”Circles” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH JULY 31
”Cheers 2022” — Clay drinking vessels, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
”Light, Color, Action! Paintings of the Pikes Peak Region” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522 A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
”Twelfth Night” — Presented by Theatreworks, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 5
UCCS Art Faculty Exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art-gallery.
THROUGH AUG. 7
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 13
Steven Yazzie: “(Resource)” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
”How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
