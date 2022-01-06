Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk and entertainment, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopold coloradocity.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.
The Deer — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Curtis Boucher — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red- gravy-2.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Josh Blue — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $22 and up; looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
The Endless Line — With Fall from Silence, Heartsick Heroin, Glass Helix, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$65; pikespeakcenter.com.
Songwriter’s Showcase — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Aiden Gould & Cole Cotton — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SUNDAY
Sara Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
WEDNESDAY
Pacific Roots — With The Riddims, Ghost.Wav, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
JAN. 13
Bumpin Uglies — With Artikal Sound System & Joey Harkum, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
JAN. 14
The Lonely Ones — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Springstown Shakers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
FlashBlack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
JAN. 14-15
Thai Rivera — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
George Willborn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$75; 3escomedy.com.
JAN 14-APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
JAN. 15
Josh Ward — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Lady Denim — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
JAN. 15-16
Philharmonic Comeback Celebration — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeak center.com.
JAN. 16
Wheel of Doom — Comedy & Music — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vivian & David — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red- gravy-2.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 30
”Pottery by the Price” — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2022.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles competition exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
