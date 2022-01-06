go events

Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

FRIDAY

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk and entertainment, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopold coloradocity.com.

Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.

The Deer — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Curtis Boucher — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red- gravy-2.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Josh Blue — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $22 and up; looneescc.com.

SATURDAY

The Endless Line — With Fall from Silence, Heartsick Heroin, Glass Helix, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$65; pikespeakcenter.com.

Songwriter’s Showcase — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Aiden Gould & Cole Cotton — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

SUNDAY

Sara Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

WEDNESDAY

Pacific Roots — With The Riddims, Ghost.Wav, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

JAN. 13

Bumpin Uglies — With Artikal Sound System & Joey Harkum, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.

You Look Like — Comedy roast, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.

JAN. 14

The Lonely Ones — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Springstown Shakers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

FlashBlack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

JAN. 14-15

Thai Rivera — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.

George Willborn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$75; 3escomedy.com.

JAN 14-APRIL 9

”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

JAN. 15

Josh Ward — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Lady Denim — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

JAN. 15-16

Philharmonic Comeback Celebration — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeak center.com.

JAN. 16

Wheel of Doom — Comedy & Music — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Vivian & David — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red- gravy-2.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JAN. 30

”Pottery by the Price” — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2022.

THROUGH FEB. 14

High School Ceiling Tiles competition exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH APRIL 17

Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

