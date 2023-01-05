THURSDAY
Dalton Domino — With Jacob Stelly, Slade Coulte, Jordan Nix, Parker Ryan, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.
THURSDAY-JAN. 30
Pottery by the Price — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2023.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
The Springstown Shakers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.
Crotalus — With Teratantropos, Human Paint, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Velnias — With Tovenaar, Upon a Field's Whisper, Dirge Singer, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Josh Ward — WireWood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
The Fab Four — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8-10:30 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; waynewilkinson.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Amy Miller — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Rich Williams — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $18-$60; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
The Steel Woods — With Danno Simpson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15-$20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Get Some — With Catch 86, Cabin, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Long Run — Alter Eagles — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
WEDNESDAY
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
JAN. 12
Tenth Mountain Division — With Moon Veil, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
JAN. 13
Vamachara — With Momentum, Mindz Eye, Back Lip, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Kenny Feilder and the Cowboy Killers — With Kellen Smith, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — '80s Rewind — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Jake Leg — Joseph Teichman and Front Range Highway will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
JAN. 13-14
AJ Finney — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Chicago — 8 p.m. Jan. 13-14, 2 p.m. Jan. 14, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 13-15
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" — 6 p.m. Jan. 13-15, 1 p.m. Jan. 14-15, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $19; entcenterforthearts.org.
JAN. 14
Saturday Puppet Theatre Matinee — 1-2 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $2 donation; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Sending Skyward — With Cell 23, Ovira, Witness Marks, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Martini Shot — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Heavy Diamond Ring and Shovelin Stone — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
JAN. 17
"R.E.S.P.E.C.T." — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 18
Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
JAN. 18-19
"China Before Communism - Shen Yun" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 6 p.m. Jan. 19, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $84 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 19-22
Bill Bowers — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19-21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Holiday Show — Featuring more than 75 local and regional artists, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
"Action/Abstraction Redefined" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 20
Fall Student Art Exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH JAN. 29
"Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
