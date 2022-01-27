Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-FEB. 13
“Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue” — Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $21 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
Cattle Decapitation — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Tool — With Blonde Redhead, 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $99 and up; worldarena.com.
Jeremy Facknitz and Dear Marsha — 8 p.m., Lulu’s, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Susan Rissman — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Lamont Ferguson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
Futuristic — With Michael Minelli, Chris Rivers, Oswin Benjamin and Denzil Porter, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30; stargazerstheatre.com.
Narrow Gauge — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — A Disco Party Inspired by ABBA — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Dina Hollingworth — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
TECO Model Train Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $10, $9 for seniors, military and first responders, free for accompanied children 12 and younger; tecoshow.org.
Shen Yun — 2 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $83 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
SUNDAY
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
WEDNESDAY
Tiny Tomboy, Seeking the Sun, Primoseat — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
FEB. 3
Cody Oldham — “The Living West” — 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries at the Broadmoor Hotel, 1 Lake Circle, 719-577-5744, broadmoorgalleries.com.
El Ten Eleven — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Big JJ Lewis and Mope Williams from Wild N’ Out — 8 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $27; looneescc.com.
FEB. 4
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
MNMLST — With Long/Last, Castele, Atlas/Below, SemiFiction, Ovira, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheep rocks.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Winter Jazz Night — 7-9:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.
INFusion — 7 p.m., The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; billemerymusic.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Son Volt — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
David Manship — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red- gravy-2.
FEB. 4-5
Pablo Francisco — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25; looneescc.com.
FEB. 5
Downtown Winter Fest — Celebrating Team USA, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum plaza, 200 S. Sierra Madre St.; coloradospringssports.org/downtown winterfest-org.
INFusion — 6 p.m., Jazz Funk Connection, 2355 Platte Place; billemerymusic.com.
Romantic Strings by the PPMA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Lila Mori Trio — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Xanthe Alexis and Chela Lujan — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FEB. 6
OTEP — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Curtis Boucher — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FEB. 7
Diamante — With Eyes Set to Kill, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheep rocks.com.
FEB. 8
Conservatory Chamber Concert — 7 p.m., Warehouse Restaurant & Gallery, 25 W. Cimmaron St., $5-$20; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
FEB. 10
Obituary, Municipal Waste — With Gatecreeper, Enforced, Spirit World, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $34; blacksheep rocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Jasmine Dillavou: Boca “Sucia” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Art Show 101” — Works by Cottonwood instructors, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Night Scenes” — Paintings by Chris Alvarez, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Pottery by the Price” — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2022.
THROUGH MONDAY
Truckenbrodt Art Estate Sale — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH FEB. 6
”Heroes” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles competition exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Raphael Sassi: “A Retrospective” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; entcenter forthearts.org/goca/exhibitions/raphael-sassi- retro.
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE