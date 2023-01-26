THURSDAY

Art on the Mesa — Celebrating local artists Bobby Hughes, Elisa Huggins and Emily Solomon, 5-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, donations accepted; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/art-on-the-mesa.

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Silver & Gold — With Dryerline, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

FRIDAY

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Lendon James & CW Twenty Hands High — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.

Girls Night Out - The Show — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Eric Ellison - A Gordon Lightfoot Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Catbamboo — With SemiFiction, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Stillhouse Junkies — 7-8 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

Sturtz — Jordan Poole and Lawrence Shiroma will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Jamie Kennedy — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.

Zainab Johnson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

SATURDAY

Uncle Tio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Soapdish — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.

Mr. Majestky's 8 Track Revival — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.

The Lofi Sessions — Featuring J.O., T-Swerk, Makeshft & more, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Wake Up and Live - A Bob Marley Tribute — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.

Fruitcake Follies — A local talent show for mature audiences, 8-10 p.m., Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; ironspringschateau.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

"Don Quixote" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

SUNDAY

Six O'clock — With Jus-1 & DJ Konz, Clydesdale Ent., Def One, Endy P, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

John R. Miller — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

"Tootsie" — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

WEDNESDAY

Celebrating Black History in Song — 2-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Conservatory, 415 S. Sahwatch St.; pikespeakoperaleague.org.

Wirewood Station Rocks Out for Tri-Lakes Cares — 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

The Handsome Mollies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

FEB. 2

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Moontricks — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

FEB. 2-19

"Aubergine" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

FEB. 3

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Starburn — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Bad Colorado - A Tribute to Bad Company — Skin & Bones will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Edith Makes a Paper Chain — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 3-4

Just Nesh Live — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$90; looneescc.com.

FEB. 3-12

Psyche — Dance show by Shayla Mellen, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

FEB. 4

Krizz Kaliko — With Dusty Leigh, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$65; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Blankslate — With The Short Term, Dear Rabbit, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

RiP Improv — 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org/rip-improv-2.

FEB. 4-5

TECO Model Train Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 5, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., go online for prices: tecoshow.org.

"How to Snag a Sea Monster" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 4, 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 5, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

FEB. 7-12

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships — The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $21-$46; worldarena.com.

FEB. 8

"Black History Live: Josephine Baker" — 5:30-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., donations accepted: cspm.org.

Joe Johnson & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

FEB. 9

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 9-26

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

THROUGH SATURDAY

"Transect" — Works by Marc Shereck, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"The Night Ocean" — Presented by Counterweight Theatre Lab, 7-8:30 p.m., The Next Us Workspace, 525 N. Cascade Ave., $7-$12; counterweighttheatre.com/current-upcoming.

"Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MONDAY

Pottery by the Price — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2023.

THROUGH TUESDAY

Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery

THROUGH FEB. 12

"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH 11

Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.

