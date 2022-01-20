Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Art on the Mesa 2022 Grand Opening — To celebrate artists Tish Lacy Reed and Tracy Kuonen, 5-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.
THURSDAY-FEB. 6
”Heroes” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
FRIDAY
MNMLST — With Long/Last, Castele, Atlas/Below, SemiFiction, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Come Alive — Presented by Brigham Young University’s Ballroom Dance Co., 7 p.m., Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive, $13-$18; pam.byu.edu.
Girls Night Out: The Show — 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Wood Belly — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jubal Fresh — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $27-$175; looneescc.com.
Rich Vos — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$75; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Zepp 11 — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
Laugh’n Feed’n the Need’n — To benefit Care and Share, 7-9 p.m., The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; ironspringschateau.com.
Magic Sword — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$16; blacksheeprocks.com.
Bad Bad Hats — With The Ophelias, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $14; blacksheeprocks.com.
Lil Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Viva Las Vegas Burlesque — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$25; lulusdownstairs.com.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
A Celebration of Beethoven — Presented by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 2:30-4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
Authority Zero — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $14; blacksheeprocks.com.
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
TUESDAY
The Regrettes — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Life and Music of George Michael — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 27
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
JAN. 28
Cattle Decapitation — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Tool — With Blonde Redhead, 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $99 and up; worldarena.com.
Jeremy Facknitz and Dear Marsha — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Susan Rissman — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JAN. 28-29
Lamont Ferguson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
JAN. 29
Futuristic — With Michael Minelli, Chris Rivers, Oswin Benjamin and Denzil Porter, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30; stargazerstheatre.com.
Narrow Gauge — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — A Disco Party Inspired by ABBA — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Dina Hollingworth — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JAN. 29-30
TECO Model Train Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 30, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $10, $9 for seniors, military and first responders, free for accompanied children 12 and younger; tecoshow.org.
Shen Yun — 2 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $83 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 30
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
JAN. 31
John Moreland — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
FEB. 1
Pop Evil — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.
FEB. 3
El Ten Eleven — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Big JJ Lewis and Mope Williams from Wild N’ Out — 8 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $27; looneescc.com.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Jasmine Dillavou: Boca “Sucia” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Art Show 101” — Works by Cottonwood instructors, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Night Scenes” — Paintings by Chris Alvarez, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 30
”Pottery by the Price” — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2022.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Truckenbrodt Art Estate Sale — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles Competition Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Raphael Sassi: “A Retrospective” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; entcenterforthearts.org/goca/exhibitions/raphael-sassi-retro.
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
