THURSDAY
"China Before Communism - Shen Yun" — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $84 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Winter Trios - Chamber Music — 7-8 p.m., St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 808 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-9259.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Bill Bowers — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
FRIDAY
Thunderstruck — With Seven Days Lost and Up, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.
Hairball — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mike Stanley — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Cash Levy — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Chinese New Year Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $5-$6; cscci.org.
Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Ragers Only Tour - SwizZy B — With Marvylus & Noopey Na'mon, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Perry Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Kim Richey — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8-10:30 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; waynewilkinson.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Tango Piazzolla — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $32.75-$82.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
SUNDAY
After Midnight Jazz Band — 3-5 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
Rap Ferreirs — With AJ Suede, DJ Eldon Somers, TMC!, Hiatus, eLimenCe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
King Pari — With Falseyedols, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hogmanay & Spirits — Celtic music and whiskey with the Pikes Peak Highlanders Pipes & Drums and Cask & Chisel, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1350 Distilling, 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $25-$65; pikespeakhighlanders.com/hogmanayandspirits.
Ben Roy — With The Beanie Boys, Tracy Kellett, Benjamin Morse & the Sensations, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
JAN. 26
Art on the Mesa — Celebrating local artists Bobby Hughes, Elisa Huggins and Emily Solomon, 5-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, donations accepted; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/art-on-the-mesa.
Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Silver & Gold — With Dryerline, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
JAN. 27
The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Lendon James & CW Twenty Hands High — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Girls Night Out - The Show — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Eric Ellison - A Gordon Lightfoot Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Stillhouse Junkies — 7-8 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$40; communityculturalcollective.org.
Sturtz — Jordan Poole and Lawrence Shiroma will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
JAN. 27-28
Jamie Kennedy — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.
Zainab Johnson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
JAN. 28
Uncle Tio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Soapdish — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.
Mr. Majestky's 8 Track Revival — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
The Lofi Sessions — Featuring J.O., T-Swerk, Makeshft & more, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Wake Up and Live - A Bob Marley Tribute — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
JAN. 28-29
"Don Quixote" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 29
Jus-1 & DJ Konz — With Clydesdale Ent., Def One, Endy P, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
JAN. 30-FEB. 1
"Tootsie" — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
FEB. 1
Celebrating Black History in Song — 2-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Conservatory, 415 S. Sahwatch St.; pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Wirewood Station Rocks Out for Tri-Lakes Cares — 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
The Handsome Mollies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
FEB. 2
Moontricks — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
FEB. 2-19
"Aubergine" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Fall Student Art Exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH JAN. 28
"Transect" — Works by Marc Shereck, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
"The Night Ocean" — Presented by Counterweight Theatre Lab, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, The Next Us Workspace, 525 N. Cascade Ave., $7-$12; counterweighttheatre.com/current-upcoming.
"Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Pottery by the Price — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2023.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MARCH 11
Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM