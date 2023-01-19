Bill Bowers

Bill Bowers

 themat.org

THURSDAY

"China Before Communism - Shen Yun" — 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $84 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Winter Trios - Chamber Music — 7-8 p.m., St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 808 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-9259.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Bill Bowers — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

FRIDAY

Thunderstruck — With Seven Days Lost and Up, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.

Hairball — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Mike Stanley — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Cash Levy — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

SATURDAY

Chinese New Year Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $5-$6; cscci.org.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Ragers Only Tour - SwizZy B — With Marvylus & Noopey Na'mon, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Perry Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Kim Richey — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8-10:30 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; waynewilkinson.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Tango Piazzolla — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $32.75-$82.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

SUNDAY

After Midnight Jazz Band — 3-5 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20; fremontcountyconcerts.org.

Rap Ferreirs — With AJ Suede, DJ Eldon Somers, TMC!, Hiatus, eLimenCe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY

King Pari — With Falseyedols, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Hogmanay & Spirits — Celtic music and whiskey with the Pikes Peak Highlanders Pipes & Drums and Cask & Chisel, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1350 Distilling, 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $25-$65; pikespeakhighlanders.com/hogmanayandspirits.

Ben Roy — With The Beanie Boys, Tracy Kellett, Benjamin Morse & the Sensations, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

JAN. 26

Art on the Mesa — Celebrating local artists Bobby Hughes, Elisa Huggins and Emily Solomon, 5-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, donations accepted; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/art-on-the-mesa.

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Silver & Gold — With Dryerline, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

JAN. 27

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Lendon James & CW Twenty Hands High — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.

Girls Night Out - The Show — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $22 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Eric Ellison - A Gordon Lightfoot Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Stillhouse Junkies  — 7-8 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$40; communityculturalcollective.org.

Sturtz — Jordan Poole and Lawrence Shiroma will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

JAN. 27-28

Jamie Kennedy — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; looneescc.com.

Zainab Johnson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

JAN. 28

Uncle Tio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Soapdish — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.

Mr. Majestky's 8 Track Revival — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.

The Lofi Sessions — Featuring J.O., T-Swerk, Makeshft & more, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Wake Up and Live - A Bob Marley Tribute — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.

JAN. 28-29

"Don Quixote" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

JAN. 29

Jus-1 & DJ Konz — With Clydesdale Ent., Def One, Endy P, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

JAN. 30-FEB. 1

"Tootsie" — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

FEB. 1

Celebrating Black History in Song — 2-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Conservatory, 415 S. Sahwatch St.; pikespeakoperaleague.org.

Wirewood Station Rocks Out for Tri-Lakes Cares — 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

The Handsome Mollies — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

FEB. 2

Moontricks — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

FEB. 2-19

"Aubergine" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Fall Student Art Exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH JAN. 28

"Transect" — Works by Marc Shereck, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

THROUGH JAN. 29

"The Night Ocean" — Presented by Counterweight Theatre Lab, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, The Next Us Workspace, 525 N. Cascade Ave., $7-$12; counterweighttheatre.com/current-upcoming.

"Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JAN. 30

Pottery by the Price — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2023.

THROUGH JAN. 31

Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery

THROUGH FEB. 12

"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH 11

Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Load comments