Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Bumpin Uglies — With Artikal Sound System & Joey Harkum, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
The Lonely Ones — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Springstown Shakers — With Randall Dubis Band, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Rootbeer Richie and the Reveille — With Dear Rabbit, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
FlashBlack — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Thai Rivera — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
George Willborn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$75; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest —10 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $15-$20; dashevents.com/productions/colorado- indian-market.
FRIDAY-APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Josh Ward — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Lady Denim — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Guise of a Demon — With When Darkness Falls, Diabloso, Beyond Forgiveness, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheep rocks.com.
RIP Improv — 7:30-9 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.
The Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Philharmonic Comeback Celebration — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
SUNDAY
Get the Axe — With Leslie Fox, Nate Roppolo, Aaron Wentz, Grimmly, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vivian & David — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
JAN. 20
Art on the Mess 2022 grand opening — To celebrate artists Tish Lacy Reed and Tracy Kuonen, 5-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.
JAN. 20-Feb. 6
”Heroes” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
JAN. 21
MNMLST — With Long/Last, Castele, Atlas/Below, SemiFiction, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Girls Night Out: The Show — 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Wood Belly — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
JAN. 21-22
Jubal Fresh — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $27-$175; looneescc.com.
Rich Vos — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$75; 3escomedy.com.
JAN. 22
Zepp 11 — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
Magic Sword — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$16; blacksheeprocks.com.
Patti Mack support concert — A salute to Pattie Mack, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Bad Bad Hats — With The Ophelias, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $14; blacksheep rocks.com.
Lil Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Viva Las Vegas Burlesque — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$25; lulusdownstairs.com.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetingh ouse.com.
JAN. 23
Authority Zero — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $14; blacksheeprocks.com.
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
JAN. 25
The Regrettes — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
JAN. 26
The Life and Music of George Michael — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 27
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
THROUGH JAN. 28
Jasmine Dillavou: Boca “Sucia” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Art Show 101” — Works by Cottonwood instructors, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Night Scenes” — Paintings by Chris Alvarez, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 30
”Pottery by the Price” — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2022.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Truckenbrodt Art Estate Sale — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles competition exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Raphael Sassi: “A Retrospective” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; entcenter forthearts.org/goca/exhibitions/raphael- sassi-retro.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE
