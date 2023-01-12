THURSDAY
Tenth Mountain Division — With Moon Veil, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
FRIDAY
Jahida Esperanza and Lewis Mock — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Vamachara — With Momentum, Mindz Eye, Back Lip, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers — With Kellen Smith, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 80s Rewind — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Jake Leg — Joseph Teichman and Front Range Highway will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
AJ Finney — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Chicago — 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $19; entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY-JAN. 29
”The Night Ocean” — Presented by Counterweight Theatre Lab, 7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, The Next Us Workspace, 525 N. Cascade Ave., $7-$12; counterweighttheatre.com.
SATURDAY
Saturday Puppet Theatre Matinee — 1 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $2 per person suggested donation; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Frank Moore — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Sending Skyward — With Cell 23, Ovira, Witness Marks, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Martini Shot — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Heavy Diamond Ring and Shovelin Stone — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
SUNDAY
Stars Don’t Mean Anything — With Self Neglect, Berated, Mineral Palace, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
TUESDAY
”R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
WEDNESDAY-JAN. 19
”China Before Communism — Shen Yun” — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Jan. 19, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $84 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 19
The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
JAN. 19-22
Bill Bowers — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19-21, 2 p.m. Jan. 22, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
JAN. 20
Thunderstruck — With Seven Days Lost and Up, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.
Hairball — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 20-21
Mike Stanley — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Cash Levy — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
JAN. 21
Chinese New Year Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $5-$6; cscci.org.
Bell’s Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Ragers Only Tour — SwizZy B — With Marvylus & Noopey Na’mon, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Perry Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Kim Richey — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8-10:30 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; waynewilkinson.com.
JAN. 21-22
Tango Piazzolla — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $32.75-$82.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
JAN. 22
After Midnight Jazz Band — 3 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
Rap Ferreirs — With AJ Suede, DJ Eldon Somers, TMC!, Hiatus, eLimenCe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
JAN. 24
King Pari — With Falseyedols, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.
JAN. 25
Hogmanay & Spirits — Celtic music and whiskey with the Pikes Peak Highlanders Pipes & Drums and Cask & Chisel, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1350 Distilling, 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $25-$65; pikespeakhighlanders.com/hogmanayandspirits.
Ben Roy — With The Beanie Boys, Tracy Kellett, Benjamin Morse & the Sensations, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
JAN. 26
Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Silver & Gold — With Dryerline, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
THROUGH JAN. 20
Fall student art exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH JAN. 28
”Transect” — Works by Marc Shereck, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 30
Pottery by the Price — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
