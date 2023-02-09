THURSDAY

All That Jazz: Featuring the Multae Manus (Many Hands) Collective — 6-8 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $15 minimum donation; communityculturalcollective.org.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-FEB. 26

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

FRIDAY

Stereo Ontario — With Funscreen, Same Dude, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Reece Parker — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

BJ Estares Duo — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Zoo Party Presents — Parrish, Dillagood, Sweet Spot '91 and live painting by Erik Saunders, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $11 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Kris Shaw — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Some Enchanted Evening — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"Psyche" — Dance show by Shayla Mellen, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

SATURDAY

Saturday Puppet Theatre Matinee — 1-2 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $2 per person suggested donation; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

The Long Run - Colorado's Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Yheti — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Can't Help Falling in Love — Featuring "Memories of Elvis: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists Experience," 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.

Nancy Honeytree — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

Mike Clark and the Sugarsounds — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Philharmonic: "Our Favorite Things" — 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15; entcenterforthearts.org.

WEDNESDAY

Mardi Gras — With Tribe, featuring John Wise, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Autumn Creatures — With Viewfinder, Midwife, Edith Pike, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

FEB. 16

Voices of the African Diaspora — Presented by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

Bandeoke with Catchpenny — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $8; lulusdownstairs.com.

Sam Grisman Project Presents the Music of Gracia/Grisman — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 17

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Def One — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

El Loco Fandango — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dueling Pianos - Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

BYU International Folk Dance Team — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $29.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

EPIC: Brahms Clarinet Trio — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $39; entcenterforthearts.org.

Chuck Snow — With George Duncan, Jerry Minson, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $5; vulturesrocks.com.

Joe Pug — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Della Mae — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Pizza Party — With OmegaMode and more, 8 p.m., Steel Pan PNP, 402 S. Nevada Ave., go online for prices: tinyurl.com/4ah4jwps.

FEB. 17-18

Al Goodwin — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

George Willborn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.

FEB. 17-19

"Churchill" — Starring David Payne, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18. 2 p.m. Feb. 18-19, Studio Bee at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.50-$57; pikespeakcenter.com.

FEB. 18

Thy Art is Murder — With Kublai Khan, Undeath, IAM, Justice for the Damned, 5 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Plasma Canvas — With Cheap Perfume, Spells, Bad Year, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Boot Barn Hall's Birthday Party Bash — With Paizley Park, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Eddie 9V — With Grant Sabin, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Feb. 18-26

Cripple Creek Ice Festival — Bennet Avenue, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

FEB. 19

A Very Windy Concert — Presented by the Ute Pass Chamber Players, 3 p.m. High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, $15, $5 for students with valid school ID; 719-290-0119.

Creature Canyon — With The Sum Beaches, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Martin Sexton — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 21

Our Planet — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Frisson Ensemble — 7-9 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20; fremontcountyconcerts.org.

Fat Tuesday with Combs, Milo and Blackmore — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 22

Rockzilla Tour — With Papa Roach & Falling in Reverse, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $50 and up; worldarena.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

The Dustbowl Revival — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

FEB. 22-23

Ent Center Cabaret: Tiffany Mills Dance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $38 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

FEB. 23

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Grieves — With Mouse Powell, Zach Ivie & Dumb Luck, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.

Tanner Usrey — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships — The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $21-$46; worldarena.com.

THROUGH FEB. 19

"Aubergine" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH FEB. 24

Works by Michael Dowling — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Works by Jacqueline Moulton — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Gratitude Exhibit — Featuring more than 175 local artists, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

THROUGH FEB. 25

"Atelier" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Sedimentary" — Works by Bri McGrew, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Stretched Through the Frame" — An installation by Hannah Taylor, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

Works by Caroline Clark — Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Positive/Negative" and "Venerable Stones" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

THROUGH FEB. 27

"Carnivale" Gallery Show — Celebrating 30 years of Manitou Springs' Carnivale, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH MARCH 1

Winter Art Show — Presented by Palmer Lake Art Group, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH MARCH 11

Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.

THROUGH MARCH 28

"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH APRIL 2

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

