THURSDAY
Cody Oldham — “The Living West” — 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries at the Broadmoor Hotel, 1 Lake Circle; 719-577-5744, broadmoorgalleries.com.
El Ten Eleven — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Big JJ Lewis and Mope Williams from Wild N’ Out — 8 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $27; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
MNMLST — With Long/Last, Castele, Atlas/Below, SemiFiction, Ovira, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Winter Jazz Night — 7-9:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Last Men on Earth — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.
INFusion — 7 p.m., The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; billemerymusic.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
David Manship — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Pablo Francisco — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25; looneescc.com.
Kabir Singh — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$50; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Downtown Winter Fest — Celebrating Team USA, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum plaza, 200 S. Sierra Madre St.; coloradospringssports.org/downtown winterfest-org.
INFusion — 6 p.m., Jazz Funk Connection, 2355 Platte Place; billemerymusic.com.
Romantic Strings by the PPMA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Lila Mori Trio — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Xanthe Alexis and Chela Lujan — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SUNDAY
OTEP — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Curtis Boucher — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MONDAY
Diamante — With Eyes Set to Kill, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheep rocks.com.
TUESDAY
Conservatory Chamber Concert — 7 p.m., Warehouse Restaurant & Gallery, 25 W. Cimmaron St., $5-$20; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
FEB. 10
Obituary, Municipal Waste — With Gatecreeper, Enforced, Spirit World, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $34; blacksheeprocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
FEB. 10-13
Collective Trust — New work created by UCCS students in collaboration with choreographers Dallo Fall, KT Nelson and Eiko Otake, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-12, 4 p.m. Feb. 13, Osborne Studio Theater, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
FEB. 10-19
”Sugar Sugar — Babette’s Sweet Little Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
FEB. 11
Deep State: Holy Trap — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Dueling Pianos — Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Lady Shay, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Yak Attack — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FEB. 11-12
Kris Shaw — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Mary Lynn Rajskub — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
Pop Spectacular — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
FEB. 11-JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FEB. 12
Come Fly with Me — Celebration of romance and Sinatra, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $85-$100; bootbarnhall.com.
Yesterday — The Beatles Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ahorita Latin Dance Night — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $10 in advance, $15 at door; epiphanycos.com.
Sax and Romance 3.0 — Featuring Tony Exum Jr. with Omar Wilson, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$150; goldroomlive.com.
John Schneider — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FEB. 13
Koffin Kats — With Reno Divorce, The Dead End, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
FEB. 13-APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
FEB. 14
Sarah Groh Quartet — 6-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $25; epiphanycos.com.
FEB. 15
Opiuo — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $32; blacksheeprocks.com.
FEB. 15-16
“Fiddler on the Roof” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$98; pikespeakcenter.com.
FEB. 17
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Heroes” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
THROUGH FEB. 13
“Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue” — Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $21 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles Competition Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Raphael Sassi: “A Retrospective” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; entcenterforthearts.org/goca/exhibitions/raphael-sassi- retro.
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
