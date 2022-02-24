Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band — With Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $29.50; blacksheeprocks.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
”Boy Mother/Faceless Bloom” — By Juni One Set, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $15; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THURSDAY-MARCH 30
”By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FRIDAY
Songwriter’s Showcase — With Joe Uveges, Cindy Greene, Jeff Daughtery, John Hooton, 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Wirewood Station — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10-$15; bootbarnhall.com.
Mindz Eye — With Runoff, Pressure Drop, Lava Gato, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Boyd Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Melange Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Derrick Stroup — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-MARCH 12
”Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” — Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
SATURDAY
Ramirez — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Patti Mack Support Concert — A salute to Pattie Mack, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Exit West — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10-$15; bootbarnhall.com.
Decent Criminals — With Salt of Sanguine, Grimmly, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — A disco dance party inspired by ABBA, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Giggles & Jiggles: A Comedy Burlesque Review — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.
Nube Nueve — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Jana Lee and the Powers that Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Schumann’s “Spring” — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
SUNDAY
Sports — With Flaural, Lady Denim, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
TUESDAY
Mardi Gras — With the Fat Tuesday Fat Cats, 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
WEDNESDAY-MARCH 3
”An Officer and a Gentleman” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$78; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY-MARCH 5
2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships — 1 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. March 3-5, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$38; worldarena.com.
MARCH 3
Wheel of Doom — Hosted by John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MARCH 4
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Virtual Riot — With Mother Lotus, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15-$20; blacksheeprocks.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MARCH 4-5
Vincent Oshana — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Brian Scolaro — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
MARCH 5
Easton Corbin — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
Edith Makes a Paper Chain — With Crystal & the Curious and Interroband, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Emo Night Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.
Curtis Boucher — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Lila Mori Quartet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MARCH 5-APRIL 3
”Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; tinyurl.com/9s2uwvkv.
MARCH 6
Demun Jones — With Long Cut, Dusty Leigh, Chute Nine, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Michael Reese — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MARCH 7
Rival Sons — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
MARCH 8
Women of the World: A Multicultural Production — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $40 and up; epiphanycos.com.
Drain — With Pain of Truth, Ingrown, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
MARCH 9
Dancing with the Stars — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39.95-$99.95; pikespeakcenter.com.
MARCH 10
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
MARCH 10-12
National Coin & Money Show — 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 10-11, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 12, Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $10, free for ages 12 and younger and active military personnel with valid ID and up to three guests, March 10-11, free for everyone March 12; 719-632-2626, nationalmoneyshow.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Chelsea Boucher: “Love Letters to the Muse” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Carol Dickerson: “Always Trust Your Cape” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Chromophobia: Works in Black and White” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
“Lovesong” and “A Collection of Things We Forgot to Say” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH MONDAY
”Interdependence” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Raphael Sassi: “A Retrospective” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; entcenterforthearts.org/goca/exhibitions/raphael-sassi-retro.
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM