THURSDAY

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Grieves — With Mouse Powell, Zach Ivie & Dumb Luck, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.

Tanner Usrey — With JD Clayton, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.

Ent Center Cabaret: Tiffany Mills Dance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $38 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

FRIDAY

The Knotty G's — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6-9 p.m., Wayfinder Coffee Co., 6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 150; waynewilkinson.com.

Tinsley Ellis — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dogs in a Pile — With Knucklehorn, Sapphires Garden, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $16; vulturesrocks.com.

Strung Short — With Sponge Cake, Florissant, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

Blue Canyon Boys — Eric James will open, 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Ben Kronberg — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Andy Gross — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$90; looneescc.com.

JC Currais — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"The Lion King Jr." — Presented by the Christian Youth Theater of Colorado Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; cytcoloradosprings.org/shows.

SATURDAY

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Yesterday — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Clarion Void — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Travis Denning — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

Styx — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Black Excellence Burlesque: A Tribute to Black History Month — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Matt Horanzy Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SUNDAY

Iya Terra — With Artikal Sound System, Kyle Smith, Mindstate, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Roma Ransom — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

The Committee: A Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.

Stick Men — With Tony Levin, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

Junior Recital: Sam Knopp, Guitar — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 2

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Underground Springhouse — With Charlie Milo Trio, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

The Guise of a Demon — With Tovenaar, When Darkness Falls, Beyond, Forgiveness, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

MARCH 2-4

The Butterfly Place — A one man show by Jesse Wilson, 5-6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $85; communityculturalcollective.org.

MARCH 2-APRIL 2

"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

MARCH 3

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Token — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Nightwraith — With Matriarch, Lost Relics, Ob Nixilis, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Harry Chapin and John Prine - A Tribute to Their Music — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Jo Koy — 8 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $54 and up; worldarena.com.

The Lil Smokies — With Two Runner, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 3-4

Drew Dunn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Brian Simpson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

MARCH 4

Sleep Signals — With Last Chance for First Place, Born in Ash, Violence in Violet, Aligned in Ruins, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Chrmng, Endie - 777 Tour — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Soapdish Featuring Last Patrol — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

Walter Salas-Humara of the Silos — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18; lulusdownstairs.com.

Saturday in March Disco — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 4-5

Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Winter Concert — 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 4, 3 p.m. March 5, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $28; entcenterforthearts.org.

Dvorak 8 — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. March 4, 2:30 p.m. March 5, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

MARCH 5

Nebula — With Never Kenezzard, Replica City, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

J Boog with Likkle Jordee — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

MARCH 6

Senior Recital: Natalie Jensen, Voice — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 7

Student Recital: Teran Hays and Evelyn Curtis, Voice — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac Rumours — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $25 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

MARCH 8

Hardwood Heart — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Adam Cayton-Holland — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Young Dubliners — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $35 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MARCH 9

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Sunami — With 10 to the Chest, Sewerslife, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Thursday Night Burlesque Tease — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

VAPA Music Faculty Recital — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

Visiting Artists — With Lawrence Stomberg, cello and Ketty Nez, piano, 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/287us4hz.

Last Revel — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Works by Michael Dowling — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Works by Jacqueline Moulton — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Gratitude Exhibit — Featuring more than 175 local artists, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

"Atelier" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Sedimentary" — Works by Bri McGrew, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Stretched Through the Frame" — An installation by Hannah Taylor, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

Works by Caroline Clark — Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Positive/Negative" and "Venerable Stones" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Cripple Creek Ice Festival — Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

THROUGH MONDAY

"Carnivale" Gallery Show — Celebrating 30 years of Manitou Springs' Carnivale, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH TUESDAY

Peak Digital Imaging Society Members Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Winter Art Show — Presented by Palmer Lake Art Group, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH MARCH 11

Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.

THROUGH MARCH 28

"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH APRIL 2

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

