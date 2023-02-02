THURSDAY

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Moontricks — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Matt Gabriel — 8 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $18-$55; 3escomedy.com.

THURSDAY-FEB. 19

"Aubergine" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Starburn — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Bad Colorado - A Tribute to Bad Company — Skin & Bones will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Edith Makes a Paper Chain — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Just Nesh Live — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$90; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-FEB. 12

Psyche — Dance show by Shayla Mellen, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

SATURDAY

Krizz Kaliko — With Dusty Leigh, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$65; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Mistura Bela — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Blankslate — With The Short Term, Dear Rabbit, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

RiP Improv — 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org/rip-improv-2.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

TECO Model Train Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., go online for prices: tecoshow.org.

"How to Snag a Sea Monster" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

TUESDAY-FEB. 12

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships — The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $21-$46; worldarena.com.

WEDNESDAY

"Black History Live: Josephine Baker" — 5:30-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., donations accepted: cspm.org.

Joe Johnson & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

FEB. 9

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 9-26

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

FEB. 10

Stereo Ontario — With Funscreen, Same Dude, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Reece Parker — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

BJ Estares Duo — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Zoo Party Presents — Parrish, Dillagood, Sweet Spot '91 and live painting by Erik Saunders, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $11 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 10-11

Kris Shaw — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Some Enchanted Evening — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

FEB. 11

Saturday Puppet Theatre Matinee — 1-2 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $2 per person suggested donation; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

The Long Run - Colorado's Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Yheti — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Can't Help Falling in Love — Featuring Memories of Elvis: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists Experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.

Nancy Honeytree — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

Mike Clark and the Sugarsounds — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 12

Pikes Peak Philharmonic: Our Favorite Things — 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15; entcenterforthearts.org.

FEB. 15

Mardi Gras — With Tribe, featuring John Wise, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Autumn Creatures — With Viewfinder, Midwife, Edith Pike, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

FEB. 16

Voices of the African Diaspora — Presented by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

Bandeoke with Catchpenny — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $8; lulusdownstairs.com.

Sam Grisman Project Presents the Music of Gracia/Grisman — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18; lulusdownstairs.com.

THROUGH FEB. 12

"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH 11

Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.

THROUGH MARCH 28

"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM