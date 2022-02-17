Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
”Sugar Sugar — Babette’s Sweet Little Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
FRIDAY
Peak Digital Imaging Society Members Exhibit — 4-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
Jehry Robinson — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Davy Knowles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Urban Classic Presents: Date Night — 7-10 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $20 in advance, $25 at door; epiphanycos.com.
The Cactus Blossoms and the Still Tide — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Birthday Bash — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
Steve Hirst — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Kyle Grooms — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Voices of the African Diaspora — Presented by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 3-4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
The Performance Series — With six artists and four performance artists, 5-7 p.m., Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., $50; tinyurl.com/yh3kah3d.
The Spill Canvas, Harbour — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheep rocks.com.
William Elliott Whitmore — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$18; lulusdownstairs.com.
Head for the Hills — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Hennessy 6 — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Mysterious Beloved — Presented by Veronika String Quartet with Michael Sabatka and Allison Drenkow, 3-5 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$25; veronikastringquartet.com.
Bill Snyder — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MONDAY
The Regrettes, Kississippi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheepr ocks.com.
TUESDAY
Pacific Dub — With Sensi Trails, The John Dank Show, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
WEDNESDAY
Tribe with John Wise — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
FEB. 24
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band — With Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $29.50; blacksheep rocks.com.
FEB. 24-27
”Boy Mother/Faceless Bloom” — By Juni One Set, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-26, 3 p.m. Feb. 27, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $15; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FEB. 24-MARCH 30
”By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FEB. 25
Songwriter’s Showcase — With Joe Uveges, Cindy Greene, Jeff Daughtery, John Hooton, 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Boyd Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Melange Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
FEB. 25-26
Mark Chesnutt — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Derrick Stroup — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
FEB. 25-MARCH 12
”Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” — Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
FEB. 26
Ramirez — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25; sunshinestudios live.com.
Patti Mack Support Concert — A salute to Pattie Mack, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Decent Criminals — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — A disco dance party inspired by ABBA, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Nube Nueve — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Jana Lee and the Powers that Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FEB. 26-27
Schumann’s “Spring” — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
FEB. 27
Sports — With Flaural, Lady Denim, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheep rocks.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MARCH 1
Mardi Gras — With the Fat Tuesday Fat Cats, 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
MARCH 2-3
”An Officer and a Gentlemen” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$78; pikespeakcenter.com.
MARCH 2-5
2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships — 1 p.m. March 2, 7 a.m.-March 3-5, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$38; worldarena.com.
MARCH 3
Wheel of Doom — Hosted by John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
THROUGH FEB. 25
Chelsea Boucher: “Love Letters to the Muse” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Carol Dickerson: “Always Trust Your Cape” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH FEB. 26
”Chromophobia: Works in Black and White” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterfor thearts.com.
THROUGH FEB. 27
“Lovesong” and “A Collection of Things We Forgot to Say” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.
THROUGH FEB. 28
”Interdependence” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Raphael Sassi: “A Retrospective” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; entcenterforthearts.org/goca/exhibitions/raphael-sassi-retro
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
