THURSDAY

Art opening for Willow Welter and Ruth Schubarth — 5-7 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; themodbo@gmail.com.

Voices of the African Diaspora — Presented by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

Bandeoke with Catchpenny — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $8; lulusdownstairs.com.

Sam Grisman Project presents the music of Gracia/Grisman — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Aubergine" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Def One — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

El Loco Fandango — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dueling Pianos - Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

BYU International Folk Dance Team — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $29.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

EPIC: Brahms Clarinet Trio — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $39; entcenterforthearts.org.

Chuck Snow — With George Duncan, Jerry Minson, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $5; vulturesrocks.com.

Joe Pug — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Della Mae — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Pizza Party — With OmegaMode and more, 8 p.m., Steel Pan PNP, 402 S. Nevada Ave., go online for prices: tinyurl.com/4ah4jwps.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Al Goodwin — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.

George Willborn — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"Churchill" — Starring David Payne, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Studio Bee at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29.50-$57; pikespeakcenter.com.

FRIDAY-FEB. 28

Peak Digital Imaging Society members show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

SATURDAY

Thy Art is Murder — With Kublai Khan, Undeath, IAM, Justice for the Damned, 5 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Plasma Canvas — With Cheap Perfume, Spells, Bad Year, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Boot Barn Hall's Birthday Party Bash — With Paizley Park, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Eddie 9V — With Grant Sabin, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

SATURDAY-FEB. 26

Cripple Creek Ice Festival — Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

SUNDAY

A Very Windy Concert — Presented by Ute Pass Chamber Players, 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, $15, $5 for students with valid school ID; utepasschamberplayers.org.

Creature Canyon — With The Sum Beaches, Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Martin Sexton — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

TUESDAY

Live from Packard Hall — Presented by Colorado College Department of Music featuring faculty performances, 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/bpatbxv5.

Frisson Ensemble — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, $20; fremontcountyconcerts.org.

Fat Tuesday with Combs, Milo and Blackmore — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY

Rockzilla Tour — With Papa Roach & Falling in Reverse, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $50 and up; worldarena.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

The Dustbowl Revival — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

WEDNESDAY-FEB. 23

Ent Center Cabaret: Tiffany Mills Dance — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $38 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

FEB. 23

Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Grieves — With Mouse Powell, Zach Ivie & Dumb Luck, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.

Tanner Usrey — With JD Clayton, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.

FEB. 24

Tinsley Ellis — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dogs in a Pile — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $16; vulturesrocks.com.

Strung Short — With Sponge Cake, Florissant, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

Blue Canyon Boys — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Ben Kronberg — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FEB. 24-25

Andy Gross — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$90; looneescc.com.

JC Currais — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

FEB. 24-26

"The Lion King Jr." — Presented by the Christian Youth Theater of Colorado Springs, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 3 p.m. Feb. 26, Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; cytcoloradosprings.org/shows.

FEB. 25

Yesterday — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Clarion Void — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Travis Denning — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

Styx — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $59 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

FEB. 26

Iya Terra — With Artikal Sound System, Kyle Smith, Mindstate, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

MARCH 1

Roma Ransom — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Stick Men — With Tony Levin, 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

Junior Recital: Sam Knopp, Guitar — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MARCH 2

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.

Underground Springhouse — With Charlie Milo Trio, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

MARCH 2-4

The Butterfly Place — A one man show by Jesse Wilson, 5 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $85; communityculturalcollective.org.

MARCH 2-APRIL 2

"In the Heights" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 24

Works by Michael Dowling — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Works by Jacqueline Moulton — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Gratitude exhibit — Featuring more than 175 local artists, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.

THROUGH FEB. 25

"Atelier" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Sedimentary" — Works by Bri McGrew, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Stretched Through the Frame" — An installation by Hannah Taylor, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

Works by Caroline Clark — Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Positive/Negative" and "Venerable Stones" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

THROUGH FEB. 26

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Feb. 26, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

THROUGH FEB. 27

"Carnivale" — Celebrating 30 years of Manitou Springs' Carnivale, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH MARCH 1

Winter Art Show — Presented by Palmer Lake Art Group, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH MARCH 11

Works by Lisa Cush — Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/3c5ma4yh.

THROUGH MARCH 28

"Out of Ashes" — Pikes Peak State College, The Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH APRIL 2

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE