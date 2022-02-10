Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Obituary, Municipal Waste — With Gatecreeper, Enforced, Spirit World, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $34; blacksheeprocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast with Jonny & Brian, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Collective Trust — New work created by UCCS students in collaboration with choreographers Dallo Fall, KT Nelson and Eiko Otake, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Osborne Studio Theater, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.
THURSDAY-FEB. 19
”Sugar Sugar — Babette’s Sweet Little Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
FRIDAY
Deep State: Holy Trap — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Dueling Pianos — Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Lady Shay, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Yak Attack — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8-10:30 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Todd Williams Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Kris Shaw — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Mary Lynn Rajskub — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
Pops Spectacular — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
FRIDAY-JULY 12
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Come Fly with Me — Celebration of romance and Sinatra, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $85-$100; bootbarnhall.com.
Yesterday — The Beatles Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ahorita Latin Dance Night — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $10 in advance, $15 at door; epiphanycos.com.
Sax and Romance 3.0 — Featuring Tony Exum Jr. with Omar Wilson, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$150; goldroomlive.com.
John Schneider — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Koffin Kats — With Reno Divorce, The Dead End, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
SUNDAY-APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterfor thearts.org.
MONDAY
Sarah Groh Quartet — 6 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $25; epiphanycos.com.
TUESDAY
Opiuo — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $32; blacksheeprocks.com.
Mario the Maker Magician — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $20; cosmosmagic theater.com.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
Fiddler on the Roof — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$98; pikespeakcenter.com.
TUESDAY AND FEB. 22
Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
FEB. 17
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
FEB. 18
Jehry Robinson — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Davy Knowles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Urban Classic Presents: Date Night — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $20 in advance, $25 at door; epiphanycos.com.
Cactus Blossoms and the Still Tide — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
FEB. 18-19
Birthday Bash — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
Steve Hirst — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
FEB. 19
Performance Series — With six artists and four performance artists, 5 p.m., Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., $50; tinyurl.com/yh3kah3d.
Spill Canvas, Harbour — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheep rocks.com.
William Elliott Whitmore — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$18; lulusdownstairs.com.
Head for the Hills — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Hennessy 6 — 8 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FEB. 20
Mysterious Beloved — Presented by Veronika String Quartet with Michael Sabatka and Allison Drenkow, 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$25; veronikastringquartet.com.
Bill Snyder — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FEB. 21
The Regrettes, Kississippi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
FEB. 22
Pacific Dub — With Sensi Trails, The John Dank Show, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
FEB. 24
Dirty Dozen Brass Band — With Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $29.50; blacksheeprocks.com.
FEB. 24-27
”Boy Mother/Faceless Bloom” — By Juni One Set, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-26, 3 p.m. Feb. 27, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $15; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FEB. 24-MARCH 30
”By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SUNDAY
“Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue” — Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $21 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH FEB. 25
Chelsea Boucher: “Love Letters to the Muse” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Carol Dickerson: “Always Trust Your Cape” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH FEB. 26
”Chromophobia: Works in Black and White” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH FEB. 28
”Interdependence” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Raphael Sassi: “A Retrospective” — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; entcenter forthearts.org/goca/exhibitions/raphael- sassi-retro.
THROUGH APRIL 9
”Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterfor thearts.org.
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
