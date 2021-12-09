THURSDAY
”Stomp” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$73; pikespeakcenter.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
CC Bluegrass Ensemble Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/y7zydukf.
THURSDAY-DEC. 19
”Yule be Naughty” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 16-19, Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
FRIDAY
Grass it Up — Hosted by Black Rose Acoustic Society, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger; blackrose acoustic.org.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22-$30; stargazerstheatre.com.
Cheap Perfume — With Townies, Idol the Band, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; blacksheeprocks.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Paul Conyers — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
Shawn Pelofsky — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble’s Wintersong — Music, spoken word, candlelight, 7:30 p.m., Grace & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St. Registration required: cvae.org.
Champagne Cabaret — “Jingle Balls” with Peaks and Pasties, 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25; goldroomlive.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”The Heart of Christmas” — 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park; $35, $20 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; heartofchristmas.org.
SATURDAY
Holiday Music with Christmas Brass — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Letters from the Sun — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Suga Bear, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Dyerline — With SemiFiction, Same Dude, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheep rocks.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
First Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Joy Concert — 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $18-$28; pikespeakcenter.com.
CC Collegium Musicum Concert — 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/nfxre4na.
Holiday Music with Bare Bones Trombone — 3-5 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concert Gala — 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
MONDAY-TUESDAY
Holly & Ivy — Presented by the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; pikespeakcenter.com.
TUESDAY
All Wrapped Up Holiday Show — With Velvet Hills Chorus, America the Beautiful Chorus and Crimson and Slate Choir from Cheyenne Mountain High School, 7:30-9 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3168.
CC Chamber Orchestra — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8ta59n.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
Celebrating the Season with Song — With Senior Chorale of the Rockies and members of Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.; 719-955-3400.
WEDNESDAY
Music at Midday at Colorado College — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yckz26f2.
Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Harp Twins Rockin’ Holiday Concert — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17-$22; stargazerstheatre.com.
DEC. 16
Anuhea — With Justin Kawika Young, Thrive, Lea Love, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Steel Panther — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Fab Four — The Beatles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.
CC Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 719-389-6545, tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.
DEC. 16-18
Larry Stewart Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
DEC. 17
Baeza — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$75; sunshine studioslive.com.
The Toasters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.
Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$30; stargazerstheatre.com.
“The Modbo Ho Ho: A Christmas Cabaret for Grown-Ups” — 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., $15; themodbo@gmail.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
DEC. 17-18
Steve Gillispie — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
Tara Cannistraci — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.
DEC. 18
Holiday Music with Hot Boots Group — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
X1039’s X-Mas Bash — Featuring KennyHoopla, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
DEC. 19
Christmas Symphony — 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.
Filth — With Flesh Digest, Lungburn, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheep rocks.com.
DEC. 21-22
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
”A Colorado Nutcracker” — With Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 22, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22-$49; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 22
Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
DEC. 23
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 18
”Urns” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 19
”Snowy Tales” — 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
”Every Brilliant Thing” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 23
Christmas Extravaganza — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for prices; ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH DEC. 24
”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterf orthearts.com.
THROUGH DEC. 28
Rude Blues Jam — With house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles competition exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, THE GAZETTE carlotta.olson@gazette.com