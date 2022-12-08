THURSDAY
Cheyenne Mountain School District Faculty Art Show — 5:30-7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School Gallery, 1200 Cresta Road; cmhs.cmsd12.org.
Children of Divorce — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Dina Hollinsworth — With Wayne Wilkinson, 6-9 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.
Koffin Kats — With The Homewreckers, Mad Dog and the Smoking J's, The Dead End, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Student Recital: Emiliano Gonzalez — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Margot Lane Studio, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
CC Bluegrass Ensembles Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/erxx6uwv.
Jam Rock Presents Yaksta — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY
Mindless Vitality Toy Drive — With Lavagato, A Ronins Test, Cell 23, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10 and up with toy donation; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — With Yasmin Williams, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $24-$32; stargazerstheatre.com.
Autumn Creatures — With Upon a Fields Whisper, Ghost Pulse, Turismo Blue, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Lilac Kings — With MNMLST, Long/Last, Falter Never Fail, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Voice & the Violin Christmas — 7-8 p.m., Pulpit Rock Church, 301 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $20 for ages 13 and older; tinyurl.com/mv29zvch.
A Winter's Eve — Holiday concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $80 VIP; trilakesarts.org.
Junior Recital: Steven Vertucci, Jonah Butterfield — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Edie Carey with John Standish — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Dave Stone — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Antivirus — 9 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Chris "Crazylegs" Fonseca — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Mark Curry — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
"A Christmas Carol" — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, $25, $10 for ages 9 and younger; funkylittletheater.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"The Heart of Christmas" — 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Charis Bible College Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $35, $20 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; heartofchristmas.org.
FRIDAY-JAN. 20
Fall Student Art Exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
SATURDAY
Puppet Theatre — 2-3 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $2; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Do You Hear What I Hear? — Presented by America the Beautiful Chorus with Velvet Hills, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $15 in advance, $18 at door, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
"A Newfangled Nutcracker" — Presented by A Time to Dance, 5 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $16-$28; entcenterforthearts.org.
Chad Traxler — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Naughty & Nice Holiday Cabaret — With J. Chang-Tablada, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10 donation; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Bill Burr — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $54-$105; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
The Long Run - Alter Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Dawn Chose Orion — With Spirit in the Flesh, Born of Ash, Witness Marks, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
X1039 Xmas Bash — With Almost Monday, Culture Wars, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Senior Recital: Jeremy Arallano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Margot Lane Studio, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
The Modbo Ho-Ho at the Millibo — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Mike Cooley of Drive by Truckers — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
John Spengler — 8-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Henrique De Almeida — With Wayne Wilkinson, 8-10:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; waynewilkinson.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Super Ultra Mega Con — 10 a.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $27-$49; asytv.com/sumc.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY AND DEC. 17-18
"The Most Magical Gift" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 17, 1-3 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 18, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
SATURDAY-DEC. 24
Holiday Songs with George Whitesell — 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, with hayrides Dec. 17 and 24, Buffalo Lodge, 2 El Paso Blvd.; tinyurl.com/5azedbe3.
SUNDAY
"Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 2 p.m., Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.
Christmas Joy — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 5 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $24-$34; pikespeakcenter.com.
Our Favorite Things — Presented by Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15, free for ages 18 and younger; entcenterforthearts.org.
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concerts — 4 and 6:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
Christmas Concerts — 5 and 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive; coloradospringscreche.net.
MONDAY-TUESDAY
Holly & Ivy — Presented by Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; pikespeakcenter.com.
TUESDAY
4th Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert — 7-8 p.m., Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus, 2115 Afton Way; facebook.com/4IDBand.
WEDNESDAY
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.
Ugly Sweater Party with Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
94.3 KILO Christmas Massacre 2 — With Crobot, Through Fire, Lava Gato, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $9.43-$16; blacksheeprocks.com.
DEC. 15
Michael Reese — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
The Piano Guys — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49.95 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Holiday Sweater Soiree — Featuring Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Driver Era, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
4th Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert — 7-8 p.m., Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain; facebook.com/4IDBand.
DEC. 15-17
"A Christmas Carol" — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17, 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
DEC. 15-18
"YULE Be Naughty, Yes!" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 16 and 18, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
DEC. 16
Grapefruit Moon — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; facebook.com/grapefruitmooncoloradoband.
Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Brandon Henderson's 40th Birthday Jam — Featuring Jake Loggins Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Witchhands — With Radio Scarlet, Plague Garden, Candy Corn Ritual, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
DEC. 16-17
Paul Conyers — 9:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
DEC. 16-17, 23-24 AND 26
Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show — With Marcus Lovett and daughter Cathryn Lovett, Jim Salestrom, Nelson Rangell, Colorado Springs Children's Chorale and Ken Miller and The Broadmoor Pops, 7 p.m. dinner, show at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $80-$140; broadmoor.com/holidays.
DEC. 17
Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13741 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.
A Holiday Extravaganza — Presented by The Colorado Springs Conservatory, 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22 and up; coloradospringsconservatory.org/events.
Christmas Concert — Presented by Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 3-5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; solideogloriacs.org.
Grapefruit Moon — 5-8 p.m., The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; facebook.com/grapefruitmooncoloradoband.
BKG Christmas Toy & Food Drive — With Vetlyee, Space Cowboys, Big Mak and more, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Gentle Rain — 6-8 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Harp Twins - Rockin' Holiday — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17-$20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Holiday Ska Party — With The Dendrites, Last Reel Hero, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree — Featuring the Radio Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Max Gomez — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
DEC. 18
Christmas Symphony — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Ozonic — With Series Break, Rocky's Bridge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Standards — With Snooze, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.
DEC. 20-21
"A Colorado Nutcracker" — With the Colorado Ballet Society & Colorado Youth Ballet, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 21
Summit by Candlelight Concert — 7-8:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St., $10; kidssing.org.
Merry & Bright — With Face Vocal Band, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $29.75-$39.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
DEC. 21-23
"A Christmas Carol" — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., $19; funkylittletheater.org.
DEC. 22
Bobby Evans — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Snoop Dogg's Holidaze of Blaze — With T-Pain, Warren G and the Ying Tang Twins, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $49 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
Dueling Pianos - Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Classless Act — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
"Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)" — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
"6 x 6" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH DEC. 18
"Holly Jolly Holy Sh--" — 7:30 p.m., Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., go online for prices: springsensembletheatre.org.
Winter Wonders Puppetry Show — Ent Center for the Arts, Theatreworks, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$12; entcenterforthearts.org.
"Little Women" — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$43.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 23
"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $25-$63; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 24
"Jumbo Shrimp" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
"Petite Paintings" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
"The Wizard of Oz Colorado" — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum's OZ stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
THROUGH JAN. 2
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Holiday Show — Featuring more than 75 local and regional artists, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 7
"Action/Abstraction Redefined" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
"Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
