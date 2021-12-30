THURSDAY
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
Countywyde for New Year’s Eve — 7-10 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
New Year’s Eve — Expect the Unexpected — With SofaKillers, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $100-$125; bootbarnhall.com.
New Year’s Eve — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.
New Year’s Eve — With Slade Ham, featuring Sam Demaris, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; looneescc.com.
New Year’s Eve Dance Party — With Collective Groove, 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $65; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Emo Night Tour — 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Francisco Ramos — New Year’s Show — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
New Year’s Day with Krizz Kaliko — With Izzy Dunfore, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$60; sunshinestudioslive.com.
SUNDAY-JAN. 30
”Pottery by the Price” — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2022.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
”Waitress” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $65 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 7
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.
Xanthe Alexis — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Deer — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Curtis Boucher — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
JAN. 7-8
Josh Blue — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $22 and up; looneescc.com.
JAN. 8
The Endless Line — With Fall from Silence, Heartsick Heroin, Glass Helix, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshinestudioslive.com
”Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$65; pikespeakcenter.com.
Songwriter’s Showcase — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Jeremy Facknitz and Dear Marsha — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Aiden Gould & Cole Cotton — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
JAN. 9
Sara Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
JAN. 12
Pacific Roots — With The Riddims, Ghost.Wav, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
JAN. 13
Bumpin Uglies — With Artikal Sound System & Joey Harkum, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles Competition Exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
