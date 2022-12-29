THURSDAY
Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — With Crow Cavalier, Joe Johnson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
FRIDAY
Starburn — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Jeffrey Alan Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.
Van Full of Nuns — Pop Punk Night: NYE Acoustic Pre-Party, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20-$50; vulturesrocks.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
New Year's Eve with Carlos Menica — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$80; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
The Big Bubble Circus — 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
New Year's Rockin' Eve — Featuring SofaKillers, Soapdish will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.
New Year's Eve — Presented by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27-$62; pikespeakcenter.com.
New Year's Eve Party — 7:30 and 10 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices; looneescc.com.
New Year's Eve Disco — 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
A Collective Groove New Year — 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80; stargazerstheatre.com.
WEDNESDAY
Railsplitters — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
JAN. 5
Dalton Domino — With Jacob Stelly, Slade Coulte, Jordan Nix, Parker Ryan, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.
JAN. 5-30
Pottery by the Price — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2023.
JAN. 6
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
The Springstown Shakers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.
Crotalus — With Teratantropos, Human Paint, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Velnias — With Tovenaar, Upon a Field's Whisper, Dirge Singer, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Josh Ward — WireWood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
The Fab Four — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 6-7
Amy Miller — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
JAN. 7
The Steel Woods — With Danno Simpson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15-$20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Get Some — With Catch 86, Cabin, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Long Run — Alter Eagles — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
JAN. 11
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
JAN. 12
Tenth Mountain Division — With Moon Veil, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
"Petite Paintings" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
"The Wizard of Oz Colorado" — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum's Oz stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
THROUGH MONDAY
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Holiday Show — Featuring more than 75 local and regional artists, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 7
"Action/Abstraction Redefined" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 20
Fall Student Art Exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH JAN. 29
"Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
