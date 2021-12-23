THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
TUESDAY
Rude Blues Jam — With house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
DEC. 30
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve — Expect the Unexpected — With SofaKillers, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $100-$125; bootbarnhall.com.
New Year’s Eve — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.
New Year’s Eve — With Slade Ham, featuring Sam Demaris, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; looneescc.com.
New Year’s Eve Dance Party — With Collective Groove, 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $65; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Emo Night Tour — 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
DEC. 31-JAN. 1
Francisco Ramos — New Year’s Show — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
JAN. 1
New Year’s Day with Krizz Kaliko — With Izzy Dunfore, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$60; sunshinestudioslive.com.
JAN. 2-30
”Pottery by the Price” — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/pottery-by-the-price-2022.
JAN. 4-5
”Waitress” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $65 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles competition exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
