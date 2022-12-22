THURSDAY
Bobby Evans — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Snoop Dogg's Holidaze of Blaze — With T-Pain, Warren G and the Ying Tang Twins, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $49 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
Dueling Pianos - Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Classless Act — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
"A Christmas Carol" — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., $19; funkylittletheater.org.
FRIDAY
Maddux Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Strung Short — With One of These Nights, Brother Nasty, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Christmas Party — Hosted by Chantil Dukart and Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Country Christmas Show — Featuring Cody Cozz, Exit West and Matt Heard, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
David Manship — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY AND MONDAY
Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show — With Marcus Lovett and daughter Cathryn Lovett, Jim Salestrom, Nelson Rangell, Colorado Springs Children's Chorale and Ken Miller and The Broadmoor Pops, 7 p.m. dinner, show at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $80-$140; broadmoor.com/holidays.
SATURDAY
Holiday Songs with George Whitesell — With hayrides, 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge, 2 El Paso Blvd.; tinyurl.com/5azedbe3.
TUESDAY
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
WireWood Station — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
DEC. 29
Lost Joe — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — With Crow Cavalier, Joe Johnson, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
DEC. 30
Starburn — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Jeffrey Alan Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Stick Horses in Pants Improv Comedy Group — 7-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.
Van Full of Nuns — Pop Punk Night: NYE Acoustic Pre-Party, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20-$50; vulturesrocks.com.
DEC. 30-31
New Year's Eve with Carlos Menica — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$80; 3escomedy.com.
DEC. 31
The Big Bubble Circus — 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
New Year's Rockin' Eve — Featuring SofaKillers, Soapdish will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.
New Year's Eve — Presented by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27-$62; pikespeakcenter.com.
New Year's Eve Party — 7:30 and 10 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices; looneescc.com.
New Year's Eve Disco — 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
A Collective Groove New Year — 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80; stargazerstheatre.com.
JAN. 5
Dalton Domino — With Jacob Stelly, Slade Coulte, Jordan Nix, Parker Ryan, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $25-$63; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SATURDAY
"Jumbo Shrimp" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
"Petite Paintings" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
"The Wizard of Oz Colorado" — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum's OZ stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
THROUGH JAN. 2
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Holiday Show — Featuring more than 75 local and regional artists, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 7
"Action/Abstraction Redefined" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 20
Fall Student Art Exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH JAN. 29
"Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM