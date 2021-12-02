go events

THURSDAY

Toys for Drops — With Desacore, Ultraviolet, Deepstate, DJ Realm, Sumz Palace, 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 to benefit Toys for Tots; sunshinestudioslive.com.

George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.

Lady Denim — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Watkins — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$90; pikespeakcenter.com.

THURSDAY-JAN. 9

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.

FRIDAY

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Saving Abel — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Christmas Carol Sing — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd.; onevoicemission.org.

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Winter Jazz Nite — With the Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5-$20; coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/winter-jazz-nite.

CC Chamber Chorus Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/hse9zjxd.

3Two — With Enajyram, Extracurriculars, Neph’tune, The Seekah, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Tim Gaither — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.

Matt Rife — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY AND SUNDAY

Christmas Blessings: A Service of Lessons and Carols — Presented by the Chancel Choir and Ringers and Festival Orchestra, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; cassidyb@fumc-cs.org.

SATURDAY

Caroling, Caroling — America the Beautiful Chorus Christmas Show, with the Velvet Hills Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., go online for ticket prices; atbchorus.com.

The Long Run — Colorado’s tribute to The Eagles Holiday Show, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25; stargazerstheatre.com.

BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Lava Gato — With SemiFiction, Cell 23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Denver Piano Show — Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $24-$27; pikespeak center.com.

RiP Improv — 7:30 p.m., Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15; themat.org.

Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

”Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular” — Family-friendly variety benefit show including and supporting our community with Down syndrome and special abilities, with Jared Anderson, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $21-$21; christmasthisyear.org.

SATURDAY-DEC. 19

”Snowy Tales” — 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

SUNDAY

‘Tis the Season: Our Gift of Gratitude Concert — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3-4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20; kidssing.org.

Spinphony — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20; stargazers theatre.com.

Snazzy Jazzy Christmas — Presented by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony with Swing Factory and In-House Band, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwind symphony.com.

MONDAY

Cabaret Presentation — With the Colorado Springs Conservatory, 6:30-8 p.m., ICONS, 3 E. Bijou St., $5-$10; exploretock.com/ icons-co/event/307055.

TUESDAY-DEC. 28

The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave; goldroomlive.com.

WEDNESDAY

Ugly Sweater Party with Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Clown Extravaganza — 7 and 9 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theatre, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenter forthearts.org.

WEDNESDAY-DEC. 9

”Stomp” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$73; pikespeakcenter.com.

DEC. 9

CC Bluegrass Ensemble Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/y7zydukf.

DEC. 9-19

”Yule be Naughty” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-19, Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.

DEC. 9

Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.

DEC. 10

Grass it Up — Hosted by the Black Rose Acoustic Society, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger; blackroseacoustic.org.

Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22-$30; stargazerstheatre.com.

Cheap Perfume — With Townies, Idol the Band, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; blacksheeprocks.com.

New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

DEC. 10-11

Paul Conyers — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.

Shawn Pelofsky — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble’s Wintersong — Music, spoken word, candlelight, 7:30 p.m., Grace & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St. Registration required: cvae.org.

DEC. 11

Holiday Music with Christmas Brass — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.

Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Letters from the Sun — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Suga Bear, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dyerline — With SemiFiction, Same Dude, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

DEC. 12

First Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Joy Concert — 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $18-$28; pikespeakcenter.com.

Holiday Music with Bare Bones Trombone — 3-5 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.

Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concert Gala — 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

Little London Winds Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive; littlelondonwinds.org.

DEC. 14

All Wrapped Up Holiday Show — With Velvet Hills Chorus, America the Beautiful Chorus and Crimson and Slate Choir from Cheyenne Mountain High School, 7:30-9 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3168.

DEC. 15

Colorado Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com.

Harp Twins Rockin’ Holiday Concert — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17-$22; stargazerstheatre.com.

DEC. 16

Anuhea — With Justin Kawika Young, Thrive, Lea Love, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Steel Panther — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Fab Four — The ultimate Beatles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.

DEC. 16-18

Larry Stewart Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Ronny Quevedo: “At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 12

”High + Low” D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Arts, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH DEC. 19

”Every Brilliant Thing” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH DEC. 23

Christmas Extravaganza — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.

THROUGH APRIL 17

Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

