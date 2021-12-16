THURSDAY
Anuhea — With Justin Kawika Young, Thrive, Lea Love, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Steel Panther — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Fab Four — Beatles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.
CC Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 719-389-6545, tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Larry Stewart Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
”Yule be Naughty” — 7:30 p.m., Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
FRIDAY
Baeza — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$75; sunshine studioslive.com.
The Toasters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.
Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$30; stargazerstheatre.com.
Songs from the Steppe: A Night of Music and Conversation with Zagd-Ochir Sumiyabazar — 7 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8t6vn3.
“The Modbo Ho Ho: A Christmas Cabaret for Grown-Ups” — 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., $15; themodbo@gmail.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steve Gillispie — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
Tara Cannistraci — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Holiday Music with Hot Boots Group — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
X1039’s X-Mas Bash — Featuring KennyHoopla, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Amber Gene — With My Life as a Bear, Wendy Byrd, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; blacksheeprocks.com.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Meet “Star Wars” ship creator Colin Cantwell — Prints of his work will be available, noon-2 p.m., Muse Comics, 1338 N. Academy Blvd.; colincantwell.com.
SUNDAY
Christmas Symphony — 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.
CC Gamelan Ensemble — 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yckk5a6c.
Filth — With Flesh Digest, Lungburn, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheep rocks.com.
40 Oz to Freedom — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
Summit by Candlelight — Presented by Summit Ensemble, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St., $5-$10; kidssing.org.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
”A Colorado Nutcracker” — With Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22-$49; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
DEC. 23
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
DEC. 24
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
DEC. 30
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Urns” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Snowy Tales” — 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
”Every Brilliant Thing” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 23
Christmas Extravaganza — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices; ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH DEC. 24
”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
THROUGH DEC. 28
Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 14
High School Ceiling Tiles competition exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
