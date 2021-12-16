go events

THURSDAY

Anuhea — With Justin Kawika Young, Thrive, Lea Love, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Steel Panther — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Fab Four — Beatles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.

CC Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 719-389-6545, tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Larry Stewart Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

”Yule be Naughty” — 7:30 p.m., Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.

FRIDAY

Baeza — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$75; sunshine studioslive.com.

The Toasters — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13; blacksheeprocks.com.

Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$30; stargazerstheatre.com.

Songs from the Steppe: A Night of Music and Conversation with Zagd-Ochir Sumiyabazar — 7 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8t6vn3.

“The Modbo Ho Ho: A Christmas Cabaret for Grown-Ups” — 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., $15; themodbo@gmail.com.

Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steve Gillispie — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.

Tara Cannistraci — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.

SATURDAY

Holiday Music with Hot Boots Group — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.

John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

X1039’s X-Mas Bash — Featuring KennyHoopla, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Amber Gene — With My Life as a Bear, Wendy Byrd, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; blacksheeprocks.com.

Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Meet “Star Wars” ship creator Colin Cantwell — Prints of his work will be available, noon-2 p.m., Muse Comics, 1338 N. Academy Blvd.; colincantwell.com.

SUNDAY

Christmas Symphony — 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.

CC Gamelan Ensemble — 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yckk5a6c.

Filth — With Flesh Digest, Lungburn, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheep rocks.com.

40 Oz to Freedom — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY

Summit by Candlelight — Presented by Summit Ensemble, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St., $5-$10; kidssing.org.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

”A Colorado Nutcracker” — With Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22-$49; pikespeakcenter.com.

WEDNESDAY

Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

DEC. 23

Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

DEC. 24

George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

DEC. 30

Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

THROUGH SATURDAY

”Urns” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

”Snowy Tales” — 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.

”Every Brilliant Thing” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH DEC. 23

Christmas Extravaganza — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH DEC. 24

”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.

THROUGH DEC. 28

Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

”I Knew Where to Stand” — Concert photography exhibit by Larry Hulst, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.

Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.

THROUGH JAN. 9

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50; fac. coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH FEB. 14

High School Ceiling Tiles competition exhibit — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH APRIL 17

Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

