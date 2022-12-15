THURSDAY
Michael Reese — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
The Piano Guys — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49.95 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Holiday Sweater Soiree — Featuring Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Driver Era, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
4th Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert — 7-8 p.m., Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain; facebook.com/4IDBand.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
"A Christmas Carol" — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"YULE Be Naughty, Yes!" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
FRIDAY
High School Student Ceiling Tiles Competition Exhibit — 4-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
Grapefruit Moon — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; facebook.com/grapefruitmooncoloradoband.
Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Brandon Henderson's 40th Birthday Jam — Featuring Jake Loggins Band, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Witchhands — With Radio Scarlet, Plague Garden, Candy Corn Ritual, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mike Hammock — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $18-$55; 3escomedy.com.
Paul Conyers — 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, DEC. 23-24 AND 26
Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show — With Marcus Lovett and daughter Cathryn Lovett, Jim Salestrom, Nelson Rangell, Colorado Springs Children's Chorale and Ken Miller and The Broadmoor Pops, 7 p.m. dinner, show at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $80-$140; broadmoor.com/holidays.
SATURDAY
Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13741 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.
A Holiday Extravaganza — Presented by The Colorado Springs Conservatory, 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22 and up; coloradospringsconservatory.org/events.
Christmas Concert — Presented by Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 3-5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.; solideogloriacs.org.
Grapefruit Moon — 5-8 p.m., The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; facebook.com/grapefruitmooncoloradoband.
BKG Christmas Toy & Food Drive — With Vetlyee, Space Cowboys, Big Mak and more, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Gentle Rain — 6-8 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Harp Twins - Rockin' Holiday — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17-$20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Holiday Ska Party — With The Dendrites, Last Reel Hero, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree — Featuring the Radio Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Max Gomez — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Combat & Cabaret 4: The Money Shot — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
"The Most Magical Gift" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
SUNDAY
Christmas Symphony — Presented by Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Woodland Park Community Singers Christmas Concert — 3 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; wpcsingers.org.
CC Indonesian Music and Dance Performance — 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2uxxv4y9.
Ozonic — With Series Break, Rocky's Bridge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Standards — With Snooze, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $13; vulturesrocks.com.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
"A Colorado Nutcracker" — With the Colorado Ballet Society & Colorado Youth Ballet, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Committee X-Mas Special: A Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
Summit by Candlelight Concert — 7-8:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St., $10; kidssing.org.
Merry & Bright — With Face Vocal Band, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $29.75-$39.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
WEDNESDAY-DEC. 23
"A Christmas Carol" — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., $19; funkylittletheater.org.
DEC. 22
Bobby Evans — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Snoop Dogg's Holidaze of Blaze — With T-Pain, Warren G and the Ying Tang Twins, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $49 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
Dueling Pianos - Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Classless Act — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
DEC. 23
Maddux Band — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Strung Short — With One of These Nights, Brother Nasty, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Christmas Party — Hosted by Chantil Dukart and Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Country Christmas Show — Featuring Cody Cozz, Exit West and Matt Heard, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
David Manship — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
DEC. 24
George Whitesell — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
DEC. 27
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 28
WireWood Station — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
"6 x 6" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.
THROUGH SUNDAY
"Holly Jolly Holy Sh--" — 7:30 p.m., Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., go online for prices: springsensembletheatre.org.
Winter Wonders Puppetry Show — Ent Center for the Arts, Theatreworks, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$12; entcenterforthearts.org.
"Little Women" — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$43.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 23
"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $25-$63; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 24
Holiday Songs with George Whitesell — 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, with hayrides Dec. 17 and 24, Buffalo Lodge, 2 El Paso Blvd.; tinyurl.com/5azedbe3.
"Jumbo Shrimp" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
"Petite Paintings" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
"The Wizard of Oz Colorado" — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum's Oz stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
THROUGH JAN. 2
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Holiday Show — Featuring more than 75 local and regional artists, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH JAN. 7
"Action/Abstraction Redefined" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 20
Fall Student Art Exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
THROUGH JAN. 29
"Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
"Chicanx Landscapes" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
