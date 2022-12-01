THURSDAY
Creed Fisher & Tim Montana — With Hickabee, Silver Moon Riders, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-8:30 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Alejandro Aranda — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
Night Spins — With Dyanador, Blankslate, The Short Term, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Brass Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Outdoor Nativity — Christmas Creche Exhibit, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Live Outdoor Nativity, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive; coloradospringscreche.net.
THURSDAY-DEC. 9
”Holly Jolly Holy Sh--” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., go online for prices: springsensembletheatre.org.
THURSDAY-DEC. 23
”It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $25-$63; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Colorado College Choir Concert — 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Cornerstone Arts Center Main Space, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; coloradocollege.edu/academics/dept/music.
Caskey — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Silent Disco — Hosted by Inside Out Youth Services and Be You Colorado, for ages 13-24, 6-9 p.m., Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.; insideoutys.org.
The Menzingers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Slights, Cheap Perfume — With Townies, Total Cult, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
John Schneider — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Pianist Amy Williams — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$10; entcenterforthearts.org.
Steely Dead — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Mike Clark and the Sugarsounds — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Pottery Open House — 4-7 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Studio Nadeau Pottery, 2997 Broadmoor Valley Road; nadeau.com.
Gabriel Rutledge — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Dean Edwards — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
”Fall for Dance” — Presented by the Pikes Peak State College Dance Department, 7:30-9 p.m., Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; stephanie.kobes-newcomb@pikespeak.edu.
FRIDAY AND SUNDAY
Shout the Good News! A Service of Lessons and Carols — With Chancel Bells, Chancel Choir, Worship Band, Festival Orchestra and guest narrators, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; fumc-cs.org/music--arts.
A Holiday Homecoming — Presented by Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Choral, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, First Congregational UCC, 24 S. St. Vrain St., $18-$20; outloudcsmc.com.
FRIDAY-JAN. 6
Holiday Show — Featuring more than 75 local and regional artists, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
SATURDAY
TubaChristmas — 3:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/49xpevb2.
Colorado Floyd — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16; lulusdownstairs.com.
Juz J — With Chris Leshone, VI Gang IIIX, Allout6, Fame Montana, 2 Precent, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheep rocks.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Paizley Park — Tribute to Prince — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
CS Youth Symphony Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$36; pikespeakcenter.com.
RIP Improv — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Joey Harkum Band — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Bar Jay Bar — With Patchwork Jack, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $13; lulusdownstairs.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
”Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular” — Presented by singer-songwriter Jared Anderson and friends from the Down syndrome and special-needs community, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Enter Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$21; christmasthisyear.org.
SATURDAY-DEC. 18
Winter Wonders Puppetry Show — Ent Center for the Arts, Theatreworks, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$12; entcenterforthearts.org.
SUNDAY
‘Tis the Season: Our Journey Home — Presented by Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 1:30 and 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $24; pikespeakcenter.com.
CC Chamber Chorus Concert — 3 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yzu7rfdt.
Spinphony Holiday — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazers theatre.com.
Frank Moore — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
A Winter’s Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $22 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.
A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert — 6 p.m. reception, concert with Swing Factory Big Band at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
Modern Color — With Gleemer, Soft Blue Shimmer, Mofie, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Vivian Gail — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
TUESDAY
Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
CC Concert Band Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Celeste Theatre, Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/34brz9jb.
WEDNESDAY
Edith Makes a Paperchain — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Francisco Martin — With Fritz Hager, Allegra Miles, Jonny West, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $23; blacksheeprocks.com.
Symphony 21: UCCS Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
DEC. 8
Cheyenne Mountain School District Faculty Art Show — 5:30-7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School Gallery, 1200 Cresta Road; cmhs.cmsd12.org.
Children of Divorce — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichards downtown.com.
Koffin Kats — With The Homewreckers, Mad Dog and the Smoking J’s, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Student Recital: Emiliano Gonzalez — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Margot Lane Studio, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
CC Bluegrass Ensembles Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/erxx6uwv.
Jam Rock Presents Yaksta — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
DEC. 9
Mindless Vitality Toy Drive — With Lavagato, A Ronins Test, Cell 23, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10 and up with toy donation; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday — With Yasmin Williams, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $24-$32; stargazerstheatre.com.
Autumn Creatures — With Upon a Fields Whisper, Ghost Pulse, Turismo Blue, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Lilac Kings — With MNMLST, Long/Last, Falter Never Fail, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
A Winter’s Eve — Holiday concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $80 VIP; trilakesarts.org.
Junior Recital: Steven Vertucci, Jonah Butterfield — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Edie Carey with John Standish — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Dave Stone — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
DEC. 9-10
Chris “Crazylegs” Fonseca — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Mark Curry — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
”A Christmas Carol” — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, $25, $10 for ages 9 and younger; funkylittletheater.org.
DEC. 9-11
”The Heart of Christmas” — 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Charis Bible College Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $35, $20 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; heartofchristmas.org.
DEC. 9-JAN. 20
Fall Student Art Exhibition — Pikes Peak State College Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.
DEC. 10
Puppet Theatre — 2-3 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $2; community services.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Do You Hear What I Hear? — Presented by America the Beautiful Chorus with Velvet Hills, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $15 in advance, $18 at door, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
”A Newfangled Nutcracker” — Presented by A Time to Dance, 5 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $16-$28; entcenterforthearts.org.
Chad Traxler — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
The Long Run — Alter Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Dawn Chose Orion — With Spirit in the Flesh, Born of Ash, Witness Marks, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
X1039 Xmas Bash — With Almost Monday, Culture Wars, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Senior Recital: Jeremy Arallano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Margot Lane Studio, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
The Modbo Ho-Ho at the Millibo — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Mike Cooley of Drive by Truckers — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30-$100; lulusdownstairs.com.
John Spengler — 8-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
DEC. 10-11
Super Ultra Mega Con — 10 a.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $27-$49; asytv.com/sumc.
DEC. 10-11 AND 17-18
”The Most Magical Gift” — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
DEC. 11
”Amahl and the Night Visitors” — Presented by Central City Opera, 2 p.m., Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.
Christmas Joy — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 5 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $24-$34; pikespeakcenter.com.
Our Favorite Things — Presented by Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15, free for ages 18 and younger; entcenterforthearts.org.
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concerts — 4 and 6:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwind symphony.com.
Christmas Concert — 5 and 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive; coloradospringscreche.net.
DEC. 12-13
Holly & Ivy — Presented by Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 14
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.
Ugly Sweater Party with Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
94.3 KILO Christmas Massacre 2 — With Crobot, Through Fire, Lava Gato, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $9.43-$16; blacksheeprocks.com.
DEC. 15
Michael Reese — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
The Piano Guys — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49.95 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 15-17
”A Christmas Carol” — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17, 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
DEC. 15-18
”YULE Be Naughty, Yes!” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 16 and 18, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Ukrainian Wartime Posters Exhibit — Ent Center for the Arts, Sheppard Project Space Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/ukrainian-posters.
Works by Lauren Rosenthal McManus — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/fears-rosenthal-mcmanus.
THROUGH DEC. 11
”Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land Is Ours)” — Works by Gregg Deal, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal.
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 18
”Little Women” — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$43.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 31
”The Wizard of Oz Colorado” — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s Oz stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
THROUGH JAN. 2
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 29
”Breathe into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Deadhands Group Show — The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St.; instagram.com/peake_gallery
THROUGH FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
