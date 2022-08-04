THURSDAY
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com.
Jessica Lynn — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $18-$53; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classical Thursdays — With 8 Cellos + a Diva, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Charley Crockett — With Emily Nenni, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.
Comedy Night — With Kenn Kington, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Soncert Series — With COS Saxophone Quartet, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
”Newsies” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-$34.75; entcenterforthearts.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY AND AUG. 11-14
”Someday in Wonderland — A Musical of Madness” — Presented by Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, 6 p.m., Stone Crossing Amphitheater, Bridle Oaks Lane and Tenny Crags Road; sscosyoungpeople.org.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — With Colorado Springs Conservatory students, mentors and friends of the conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; tinyurl.com/2p82rjdx.
Lunch Beat — With DJ set, water and takeaway healthy lunch, noon, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10 in advance, $15 at door; entcenterforthearts.org.
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazers theatre.com.
Spirit in the Flesh — With The Guise of a Demon, Beyond Forgiveness, Defected, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Jazz in the Garden — With the Air Force Academy Band’s Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
University Village Colorado Concert Series — With Kayla Ruby, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.
Jon Wayne and the Pain — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18-$20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Aidan Gould & Cole Cotton — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mo Alexander — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$65; looneescc.com.
Steph Tolev — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-AUG. 20
”Circus of the Night! Studio 54 Edition” — 9-10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28; themat.org.
SATURDAY
Jazz 93.5 Swingin’ Summer Sensation — With Wayne Wilkinson, Boyd Sweeney & the Moldy Figs, Brad Eastin Quintet, Sean Applebee and Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 5:30-9:30 p.m., City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; jazz935.org/events.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Meteors — With The Homewreckers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Diamond Rio — Exit West will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Gary Chapman — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Paper Idol — 7:30 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Cole Chaney — With Wolfpen Branch, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Way Down Wanderers — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18; lulusdownstairs.com.
SUNDAY
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Son Volt — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14 AND 28
Ted Newman with Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.
MONDAY
Wayne Wilkinson — 6-8 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; waynewilkinson.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Hot Boots Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Kaleta and Super Yamba Band — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Trilix Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Swing Connection Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Brandon Henderson and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Roma Ransom — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Pop Evil — With Zillion, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $26; blacksheeprocks.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Metalachi — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.
AUG. 11
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Colorado Springs Sax Quartet, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Eight Three, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Anglum and Mock, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Juno Rossa — With A Mouthful of Thunder, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Blackhawk — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Saucier, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org.
AUG. 12
The Wailin’ Jennys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40; stargazers theatre.com.
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military Network, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
Vacha — With Intersect, Upon a Fields Whisper, Clarion Void, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Re-INFused — Featuring Bill Emery, Danny Kaminski, Bob Kujawski, Julian Genova and Nate McMahon, 7 p.m., The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Drive; billemerymusic.com.
Jesse Daniel — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Hot Boots Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
AUG. 12-13
Stephen Agyei — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
AUG. 13
Music on the Mesa — With The SofaKillers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.
He Kill 3, Gravel, Matthew Hennis, Nectar, Secorra Nicholas — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
My Own Summer and Countherfit — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10-$15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Norma Jean — With Idle Threat, Lava Gato, Runoff, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Florescents — With Years Down, Relate, Cold Heart Collective, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Mark Wills — Sandy Wells Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Abby Hamilton — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
AUG. 14
Fortune Youth — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
Superface — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 15
Hooveriii — With Nolan Potter, Petit Ami, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $16; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org.
Danielle Nicole — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 16
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Spiritwell, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Starcrawlers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10.39; blacksheeprocks.com.
Short Fictions — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Melissa Etheridge — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49.95-$89.95; pikespeakcenter.com.
Jim Breuer — 8 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $35 and up; looneescc.com.
AUG. 17
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Saliva — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden summer concert series — With Ryan Flores and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Big Sky — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Sanguisugabogg — With Undeath, No/Más, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Sandy Wells, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Sasquatch — With Hippie Death Cult, Lost Relics, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
AUG. 18
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Swing Factory, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com.
Classical Thursdays — Movie themes with Matt “Diek” Diekman, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Banning Lewis Ranch summer concert series — With Musketeer Gripweed, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Summer concert series — With Silver Moon Riders, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org.
South Texas Tweak — With Kelley Mickwee, Danno Simpson, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 18-20
The Golden Legend Champion Burlesque Challenge — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
UCCS art faculty exhibit — Art Gallery, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; ppcc.edu/art- gallery.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Modern American Printmaking” — Works from Robert Blackburn, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 13
”Promise of the Garden” — Presented by Campfire Theater, 6:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, outside Bear Creek Park Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20; campfiretheatertours.com.
Steven Yazzie: “(Resource)” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH AUG. 30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH AUG. 31
”How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE