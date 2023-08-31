THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Mike Hickman — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Pony Bradshaw — With Grayson Jenkins, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Chatham County Line — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Ben Miller: Stand Up Science — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Rumours - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Sandy Wells — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Countywyde — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Broadway Rave — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$12; blacksheeprocks.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Mark Masters — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Mark "KidWok" Britten — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"A Night of Edgar Allen Poe" — 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15.85; funkylittletheater.org.

FRIDAY-NOV. 9

"From Source to Mouth: A Creative Survey of Monument Creek" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

FRIDAY-FEB. 3

"Mi Gente: Manifestations of Community in the Southwest" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

SATURDAY

Music on the Mesa — With Mile High 4th ID Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Raz-B — 4-8 p.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $50; tinyurl.com/mwrpd6uy.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

LavaGato — With Lungburn, Falter Never Fail, EverFlare, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Louse — With Taunt, Mineral Palace, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos: Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $20; bootbarnhall.com.

Hooligan's Holiday - Tribute to Mötley Crüe — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Jim Lauderdale — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; waynewilkinson.com.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 9 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Commonwheel Artists 49th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival — With fine art, crafts, live entertainment, food, beer garden and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and Balloon Glow — Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.

SUNDAY

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Steve Weeks, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; goatpatchbrewing.com/events.

The Word Alive - The Hard Reset Tour — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

After Nations — With SemiFiction, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Corey Kent — To benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $50-$99; bootbarnhall.com.

SUNDAY-MONDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With Dueling Satchmos, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

The Unlikely Candidates — With Elektric Animals, The Timberline, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Decent Criminal — With Ricky, The Sleights, In the Teeth, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

TUESDAY-OCT. 11

"Americans and the Holocaust" Traveling Exhibit — East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; ppld.org.

WEDNESDAY

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Cari Dell, John Wise & Tribe, Roma Ransom, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Dina Hollingsworth — With Wayne Wilkinson, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; 719-375-0185.

Gilda House — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

SEPT. 7

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Miniluv — With Years Down, LavaGato, Between the Heart, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Criticals — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $18; vulturesrocks.com.

SEPT. 7-23

"Memento: Places and Perspectives" — GOCA staff exhibition, GOCA Project Space, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

SEPT. 8

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Little River Band — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Starburn — With Balanced Rock, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Nightwraith — With Necropanther, Tovenaar, Electric Condor, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Anavrins Day — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $19-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Underplayed Masterpieces — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$44; entcenterforthearts.org.

Carbe and Durand — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Red Mountain Boys — John Farley, Alan Brewer will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Look'ee Here — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Not Quite Alright — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Seth Glier — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts, 730 Polaris Drive, $35-$50; tinyurl.com/u9afuxe8.

The Jayhawks — With Freedy Johnston, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $40 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 8-9

April Macie — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.

"Borscht Belted" — 7:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

Billy Anderson — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

SEPT. 9

Citizens Project Presents: Beats and Ballots — With live music, food trucks, vendors and nonprofit organizations, noon-7 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; citizensproject.org/event/beats-ballots.

Last in Line — With Sin on Six, Sabbatar, Cryptic Writings, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Twenty Hands High — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

WireWood Station — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Yesterday: The Beatles Tribute Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Bay Ledges — With Mishegas, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Chris Cagle — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $60-$70; bootbarnhall.com.

Roma Ransom — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Three Dog Night — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 27

Bill Wegener: "JesusFedMe" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Nanci Ricks: "To Love the Slumdog" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Vera Anderson: "Risk & Redemption" Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH OCT. 20

Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 2

Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH

"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.

