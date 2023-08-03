THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Paint the Town Blue Concert Series — With Stevie P and the Hard Road, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; tinyurl.com/5dfpwvpn.

Eli Young Band — With Jeffrey Alan Band, 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $45 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Deep Blue Sea, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Electric Lost Junction, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Pop Evil — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Strawberry Girls — With Oyarsa, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Mom's Unhinged — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices; looneescc.com.

Nurse Blake — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45.50-$90.50; pikespeakcenter.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Red Maiden" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THURSDAY-DEC. 2

Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

FRIDAY

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Abhoria — With Weaponizer, Upon a Field's Whisper, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With Mango fan Django, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

WireWood Station — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Jeremy Facknitz, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.

Josh Turner — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $46.45-$98.45; pikespeakcenter.com.

Pressing Strings — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

The Brothers Comatose — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Spyderland — With Chicago Fire, Oszo, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

"Bubbleorama" with Mr. Guffaw — 7 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

Nick Hoff — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"Titanic: The Musical" — Presented by the Colorado Springs Conservatory's Musical Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15; entcenterforthearts.org.

SATURDAY

Downtown Hoedown — Lawn games, line dancing lessons, food and live music, 4-7 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $15 and up; tinyurl.com/bdepe8sm.

The Black Rose Band — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Scott Austin — With A Ronin's Test, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Falter Never Fail — With Between the Heart, SemiFiction, Raresleep, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Elvie Shane — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $26-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Dallas Alley — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Downtown Hoedown After Party with Countywyde — 7-10 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St.; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Shivers Summer Concert — 4 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $25; 719-531-6333, ext. 2391, tiny.ppld.org/shivers-august.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Chuck Snow and George Duncan, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/29b98zx3.

Music on the Labyrinth — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., concerts move inside in case of inclement weather, 633-8888, firstchristiancos.org.

Relate — With Troubled Minds, Series Break, Gatehouse, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Myles Weber — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20; looneescc.com.

MONDAY

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

TUESDAY

Embryotic Autopsy — With Sightlyne, Ovira, Sic Eklipse, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Classic Tuesdays — With The 719 Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Gable Price and Friends — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$50; blacksheeprocks.com.

Carbe and Durand — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Afroman — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Joe and Katie Uveges, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; broadmoorchurch.org/music-ministry.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Triple Play, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Cari Dell, John Wise & Tribe, Sturtz, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

Edith Make a Paper Chain — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

The Marshall Tucker Band — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $41-$75.95; pikespeakcenter.com.

James McMurtry with BettySoo — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 10

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Living Dead Girl — With A Ronin's Test, No Amnesty, Aligned in Ruins, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With DJ Gabe from the Future, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Wild Blue Country, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Rafiel & the Roomshakers, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With New Vintage Jazz, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Decrepit Birth, Psycroptic — With Victim Ritual, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Heavy Gratitude — With Sex Funeral, Castration Pact, Seance, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Chicago — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $55.50-$135.50; pikespeakcenter.com.

Sicard Hollow — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 11

SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Chris Duarte — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Gel — With Truth Cult, Destiney Bond, Skull, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Goya! — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy Show — 7 p.m. Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; communityculturalcollective.org.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

Fayuca — With P-Nuckle & Ghost.Wav, 7-11 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St.; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Left Lane Cruiser — With Gasoline Lollipops, Grant Sabin, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Short-t.e.r.m. — With We are Not a Glum Lot and Twin Archer, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 11-12

Troy Walker — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

AUG. 11-20

"The Odd Couple" — 7 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$18; go.fumc-cs.org/theoddcouple.

AUG. 12

Colorado Springs Lowrider Super Show and Concert — With Mack 10, Twista, Lil Flip, Dazz Band, Frost, 11 a.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $39; worldarena.com.

Women of Note — Featuring Velvet Hills Chorus with America the Beautiful Chorus and Velocity, Ember and Free Time Quartets, 2 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; entcenterforthearts.org.

Music on the Mesa — With Collective Groove and car show, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Randall King — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Soapdish — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jared James Nichols — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $9.43; vulturesrocks.com.

Pikes Peak Roller Derby Black and Blue Masquerade Ball — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$25; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Giving Moon — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Black Joe Lewis — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 12-13

Mountain Arts Festival — Memorial Park, Woodland Park; themountainartists.org.

THROUGH AUG. 12

"We Will Rock You" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 26

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

"How Do You See God?" — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH

"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.

