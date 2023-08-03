THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.
Paint the Town Blue Concert Series — With Stevie P and the Hard Road, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; tinyurl.com/5dfpwvpn.
Eli Young Band — With Jeffrey Alan Band, 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $45 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Martini Shot, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.
El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Deep Blue Sea, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.
Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Electric Lost Junction, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.
Pop Evil — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Strawberry Girls — With Oyarsa, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.
Mom's Unhinged — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices; looneescc.com.
Nurse Blake — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45.50-$90.50; pikespeakcenter.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"Red Maiden" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THURSDAY-DEC. 2
Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.
FRIDAY
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Abhoria — With Weaponizer, Upon a Field's Whisper, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Jazz in the Garden — With Mango fan Django, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.
Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
WireWood Station — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — With Jeremy Facknitz, 7-9 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave.; uvcshopping.com.
Josh Turner — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $46.45-$98.45; pikespeakcenter.com.
Pressing Strings — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.
The Brothers Comatose — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Spyderland — With Chicago Fire, Oszo, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"Bubbleorama" with Mr. Guffaw — 7 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Nick Hoff — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"Titanic: The Musical" — Presented by the Colorado Springs Conservatory's Musical Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15; entcenterforthearts.org.
SATURDAY
Downtown Hoedown — Lawn games, line dancing lessons, food and live music, 4-7 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $15 and up; tinyurl.com/bdepe8sm.
The Black Rose Band — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $5; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.
Scott Austin — With A Ronin's Test, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Falter Never Fail — With Between the Heart, SemiFiction, Raresleep, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Elvie Shane — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $26-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Dallas Alley — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.
Downtown Hoedown After Party with Countywyde — 7-10 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St.; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.
Shivers Summer Concert — 4 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $25; 719-531-6333, ext. 2391, tiny.ppld.org/shivers-august.
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Chuck Snow and George Duncan, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/29b98zx3.
Music on the Labyrinth — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., concerts move inside in case of inclement weather, 633-8888, firstchristiancos.org.
Relate — With Troubled Minds, Series Break, Gatehouse, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Myles Weber — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20; looneescc.com.
MONDAY
Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.
TUESDAY
Embryotic Autopsy — With Sightlyne, Ovira, Sic Eklipse, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classic Tuesdays — With The 719 Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.
Gable Price and Friends — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$50; blacksheeprocks.com.
Carbe and Durand — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.
Afroman — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Joe and Katie Uveges, 6-7:30 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; broadmoorchurch.org/music-ministry.
El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Triple Play, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Cari Dell, John Wise & Tribe, Sturtz, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.
Edith Make a Paper Chain — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
The Marshall Tucker Band — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $41-$75.95; pikespeakcenter.com.
James McMurtry with BettySoo — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 10
Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.
Living Dead Girl — With A Ronin's Test, No Amnesty, Aligned in Ruins, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With DJ Gabe from the Future, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Wild Blue Country, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.
El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Rafiel & the Roomshakers, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.
Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With New Vintage Jazz, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.
Decrepit Birth, Psycroptic — With Victim Ritual, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Heavy Gratitude — With Sex Funeral, Castration Pact, Seance, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Chicago — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $55.50-$135.50; pikespeakcenter.com.
Sicard Hollow — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 11
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Chris Duarte — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Gel — With Truth Cult, Destiney Bond, Skull, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Goya! — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.
The Stick Horses Improv Comedy Show — 7 p.m. Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; communityculturalcollective.org.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.
Fayuca — With P-Nuckle & Ghost.Wav, 7-11 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St.; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.
Left Lane Cruiser — With Gasoline Lollipops, Grant Sabin, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Short-t.e.r.m. — With We are Not a Glum Lot and Twin Archer, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 11-12
Troy Walker — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.
AUG. 11-20
"The Odd Couple" — 7 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$18; go.fumc-cs.org/theoddcouple.
AUG. 12
Colorado Springs Lowrider Super Show and Concert — With Mack 10, Twista, Lil Flip, Dazz Band, Frost, 11 a.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $39; worldarena.com.
Women of Note — Featuring Velvet Hills Chorus with America the Beautiful Chorus and Velocity, Ember and Free Time Quartets, 2 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; entcenterforthearts.org.
Music on the Mesa — With Collective Groove and car show, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.
Randall King — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.
Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Soapdish — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.
Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Jared James Nichols — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $9.43; vulturesrocks.com.
Pikes Peak Roller Derby Black and Blue Masquerade Ball — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$25; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Giving Moon — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.
Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Black Joe Lewis — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 12-13
Mountain Arts Festival — Memorial Park, Woodland Park; themountainartists.org.
THROUGH AUG. 12
"We Will Rock You" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH AUG. 26
"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
"How Do You See God?" — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 23
"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH NOV. 30
“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.
THROUGH DEC. 16
"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 20
"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MARCH
"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only