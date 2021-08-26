THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Triple Play, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Chris Duarte — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Lillie Mae — With the Claudettes, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Trilix Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
Jana Lee — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
The Collective — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Metalachi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $14. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Reckless Kelly — With Red Mountain Boys, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22-$27. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Joe Uveges — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Shamarr Allen — With Stoney Bertz, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17-$20. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Nube Nueve — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Billy Anderson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
DC Young Fly — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $40-$95. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Comic Con — 2:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $28 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
”Big Bubble Circus” — 6:30 p.m., Millibo Art Theatre, outdoor garden stage, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50. Tickets required: themat.org.
Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz — The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Go online for times, costs and ticket information: weekendofjazz.com/ broadmoor/tickets.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY AND SEPT. 3
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Joe Uveges — 6-8 p.m., Smiling Toad Brewery, 2028 Sheldon Ave.; thesmilingtoad.com.
Sam Morrow — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Yesterday: Beatles Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Joey Cool — With King Kash, Extra Intalect, Cday, Estephanyart, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10-$15. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Colorado Springs Philharmonic Musicians Full Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; coloradosprings philmusicians.com.
James Wallace and Company — With Curtis Boucher, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The Foxies — With the Brkn, Glass Cases, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
MONDAY
Little London Winds — 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; littlelondonwinds.org.
TUESDAY
Colorado Springs Philharmonic Musicians Brass and Percussion — 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradosprings philmusicians.com.
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Falconaries Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
J. Miller Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Adema — With Fall from Silence, Ovira, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Opera on Tap — 8-10 p.m., ICONS, 3 E. Bijou St.; tinyurl.com/fcyvfvhc.
SEPT. 2
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
Dave Arvizu — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Habitual Offenders — With Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
SEPT. 3
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Snake and the Rabbit — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Dubbest — With Grizzly Dub Tribe, Weege, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With Lila Mori Quartet, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Jason Eady — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$15. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Paul & Ieva Cataldo — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Cowboy Music and Poetry — In the Shadow of Pikes Peak — Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10 free for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, contact Donna, 640-6721, 687-2300, hattondonna3@gmail.com.
SEPT. 3-4
Mike Stanley — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
SEPT. 4
Mile High — With the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Deep State — 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$25. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Van Full of Nuns — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$40. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Rodrigo y Gabriela — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$79.95. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Boot Gun — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: lulusdownstairs.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SEPT. 4-6
Commonwheel Art Labor Day Art Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.
SEPT. 5
Tyler Farr — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $50. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
The Emo Night Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 6
Butcher Babies — With Infected Rain, Stitched Up Heart, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 7 AND 14
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
SEPT. 8
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With The Davenport Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With the Gilmore Family Band Duo, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 9
Dog Party — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Rob Landreth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SEPT. 9-11
”Alternative Perspectives” — 7 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 2 p.m. Sept. 11, Pikes Peak Community College Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2u6j5cx8.
Tommy Davidson — 7:35 p.m. Sept. 9, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”UFO — Unusual Fun Objects” Exhibit — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”My Scenery” — Work by Byeongdoo Moon, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Shiveligh” — Works by Kristy Kensinger, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Witness: Captured Moments of Everyday Life” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Next” — With paintings, photos, prints and more, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
”An American Night’s Dream” — Presented by Campfire Theater, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 205 W. Fontanero St. Audience will be led on hiking trails as part of the show, $20. Tickets required: campfiretheatertours.com.
THROUGH TUESDAY
”Reflections” — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.
”How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows — Free silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $6 lunches available; 473-2010.
THROUGH SEPT. 4
Eugène Atget: “Photographing Paris, 1898-1925” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/eugene-atget- photographing-paris.
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/ exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
THROUGH SEPT. 5
”Working” Musical — 8 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Outdoor Stage, 30 W. Dale St., $25; Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a- venue-2021.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.
