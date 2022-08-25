THURSDAY
Sacklunch Serenades — With Jim Calm, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Kicks Jazz Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Julia Brochey, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Tails & Tunes — 6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75; cmzoo.org/tails.
War Hippies — To benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Front Range Big Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown, Bina Butta — With Box State Roots, DJ Papu, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheep rocks.com.
Stillhouse Junkies — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Forrest McCurren, Grits and Greens, Joe Johnson — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY
Tech N9ne & Snow Tha Product — With Jehry Robinson & Lex Brancher, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $50; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Téada — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $23-$27; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Aristocrats — With Get the Axe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.
Wolf Lingo — Burning Sister, Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Patrick Dethfels and Ismay — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Tribe — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shield 616 — Ride for the Blue — With performances by The Long Run, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Costaki — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$100; looneescc.com.
Helen Hong — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Music, car show and more, noon-11:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, $40; hotrodrock.com.
FRIDAY-AUG. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Trolley Museum Free Open House — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2333 Steel Drive; coloradosprings trolleys.com.
”Everyone’s Got Talent” — Vaudeville circus performance by Dragon Theatre & Poetry Heals, 10 a.m.-noon, Seven Minute Spring Gazebo, 422 Washington Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/9ynpkvsv.
Jamrock Reggae Festival — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $50 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
La Vida 2022 — With live music, car show, food and more, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $75-$150. Tickets: cosconcilio.com.
The Massey’s — 6-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Yesterday — The Beatles Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Total Cult — With Salt of Sanguine, Sponge Cake, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Kitro — With Lucky Spell, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$17; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chicago Farmers and the Fieldnotes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Henrique de Almeida & the Truth Project Band — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
SUNDAY
Frank Moore — 6-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Butcher Babies — With Uncured, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Vandoliers — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4-5
Ted Newman with Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.
MONDAY
Summer Concert Series — With Cool Runnings, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Marissa Nadler — With Seance, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
John Moreland — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
TUESDAY
Smile Empty Soul, Tantric — With Silvertung, Shades of Raven, Pretty Vague, Six of Crows, noon, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Sarah Groh, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/ classic-tuesdays.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Trevor Michael and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
WEDNESDAY
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Jazz Ensemble, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Dayseeker — With The Word Alive, Moodring, Long/Last, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Grant Sabin & Sean Moore — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Sarah Borges — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20;
SEPT. 1
Sacklunch Serenades — With Nick & Mike, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Classical Thursdays — J.S. Bach classics with Byron Hitchcock, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Hickabee and the Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Songwriters Showcase — With Jeffrey Alan Gribble, John Hooton, Jason Miller, John Spengler, 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Grady Spencer and the Work — With Plain Faraday, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 1-4
Cirque Du Soleil — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1-3, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3, 1 and 5 p.m. Sept. 4, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $29-$179; worldarena.com.
SEPT. 1-30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
SEPT. 2
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Greg Hoy and the Boys — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Reminiscent Souls — Featuring Suga Bear & Lady Shay, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Ashtonz — To benefit Safe Families Pikes Peak, School of Rock will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
Noche de Verano Sin Ti — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Ben Roy — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Craig Walter — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SEPT. 2-3
Mark “KidWok” Britten — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
Jose Sarduy — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
SEPT. 3
Music on the Mesa — With Collective Groove, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
J. Miller & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
Procession of Harm — 7-11:30 p.m., Legends Rock Bar and Grill, 2790 Hancock Expressway; legendsrockbarcos.com.
Ujomi — With Eversun, Gerkswitz, Goop, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, go online for prices; sunshine studioslive.com.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Yak Attack — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 3-5
Commonwheel Artists Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/ general-information.
SEPT. 4
Ian Munsick — With Corey Kent, to benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $45-$100; bootbarnhall.com.
Dorothy — With Tiny Tomboy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $19.50; blacksheep rocks.com.
SEPT. 5
Gates to Hell — With Constraint, Me & Mine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 5-17
“Pikes Peak, American’s Mountain, Volume II” — Paintings by Jack Denton, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., with receptions 5:30-7:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 719-685-1864.
SEPT. 6
”Weird Al” Yankovic — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $55-$85; pikespeakcenter.com.
SEPT. 7
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Nube Nueve and Roma Ranson, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Offend Everyone Tour — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$120; looneescc.com.
SEPT. 8
Sacklunch Serenades — Season finale, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.
The Reminders — With Joseph Lamar, to benefit Citizens Project, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$65; bootbarnhall.com.
Phora — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Jeff Crosby — With Hook and the Huckleberries, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
BUS Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Forms of Consolation” — Works by Becca Day, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
Madison Busi & Sydni Griffin: “Building Blocks” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”A Lifetime of Images” — Presented by the Wednesday Art Group, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Rich Wojdula: “Metamorphosis: Shifting Perspectives” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”1000 Words” — Works of Professional Photographers Guild of Colorado Springs, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Driven to Abstraction” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH MONDAY
”Flights of Fancy” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH TUESDAY
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
”How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
”Dreaming of Water” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 1
”Created to Create” — Works by Rita Carswell, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
John Wise and Charles Eastin — 6-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
