THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Lisa McCall Band — 6-8 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Redneck Samurai, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

The Complaint Department Comedy Show — With Jose Macall, John Bueno, Joe Bruno, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY

Five Finger Death Punch — With Ice Nine Kills, Devour the Day, Ottto and Taipei Houston, 5:30 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/tickets/concerts-events.

Triston Marez — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Edie Carey, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cody Qualls — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Bit Brigade Performs "The Legend of Zelda" & "DuckTales" Live — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

The New Creep — With Billy Conquer, Liquid Chicken, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Chain Station — Scott Cadenasso, Collapsing Stars will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Not Quite Alright — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Eternal Temples — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Teague Brothers — With Joe Johnson & Kade Hoffman, 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Lies or Lullabies - Tribute to Bryan Adams and John Mellencamp — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Rupert Wates and Jeremy Facknitz — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

"School of Rock: The Musical" — 2:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $13; tinyurl.com/3kjyv5c7.

Jozalyn Sharp — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

City Aud Sounds Downtown Music Festival — Live music, shops, restaurants and galleries, downtown; communityculturalcollective.org.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Springs Comic Con — 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., go online for prices; worldarena.com.

SATURDAY

Hopsin the Return — With Merkules, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $50 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Jason Wulf Band — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $15; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Bands in the Barn — With Acme Bluegrass, 6-9 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $20; tinyurl.com/2j52vs4f.

Jake Loggins Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sons of Genesis — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Fiesta! — Presented by Denver Brass to benefit One Simple Voice at Mt. Carmel, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $35; entcenterforthearts.org.

Los Nuevos Reyes De La Musica Latina DJ Night — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Sum Beaches — With The Broken Record, Broth, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Henrique De Almeida — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Randy's Epic Summer Dance Party — 8 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $42-$46; randysinatra.com/summer-dance-party.

Pikes Punks Comedy Show: Zac Maas — 8-9:45 p.m., The Public House and The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; $10 online, $15 at door; tinyurl.com/yesp3ux9.

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Gio Chamba and Silent Disco — Gio Chamba 4-5:30 p.m. with silent disco, 6:30-9:30 p.m., OCC Brewing, 2316 W. Colorado Ave. Free concert, $17.50-$20 for silent disco; tinyurl.com/mr2jptbf.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Revele & Company, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/29b98zx3.

Blue Frog Summer Sunday Series — With Andy Clifton, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Chase Matthew — With Todd Snider, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

The Ephinjis — With Ozonic, Strung Short, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Damn Tall Buildings — With Red Moon Rounder, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Incubus — With Badflower and Paris Jackson, 6:30 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/tickets/concerts-events.

MONDAY

Dead Register — With Witchhands, Circumversor, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With New Vintage Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

WEDNESDAY

Kurt Travis — With Amarionette, Moondough, Predisposed, Giveaway, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station, John Wise & Tribe, The Mitguards, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Roma Ransom — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

The Committee: A Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.

Eddie Pepitone Featuring JT Habersaat — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$120; looneescc.com.

Suzanne Santo — With Deirdre McCarthy, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 31

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Mike Hickman — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Pony Bradshaw — With Grayson Jenkins, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Chatham County Line — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 1

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

J. Miller Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Ben Miller: Stand Up Science — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Rumours - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Countywyde — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Broadway Rave — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$12; blacksheeprocks.com.

SEPT. 1-2

Mark Masters — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Mark "KidWok" Britten — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

SEPT. 1-3

"A Night of Edgar Allen Poe" — 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 1 and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15.85; funkylittletheater.org.

SEPT. 1-NOV. 9

"From Source to Mouth: A Creative Survey of Monument Creek" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

SEPT. 1-FEB. 3

"Mi Gente: Manifestations of Community in the Southwest" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

SEPT. 2

Music on the Mesa — With Mile High 4th ID Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Raz-B — 4-8 p.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $50; tinyurl.com/mwrpd6uy.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

LavaGato — With Lungburn, Falter Never Fail, EverFlare, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

Louse — With Taunt, Mineral Palace, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos: Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $20; bootbarnhall.com.

Jim Lauderdale — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; waynewilkinson.com.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 9 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.

SEPT. 2-4

Commonwheel Artists 49th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival — With fine art, crafts, live entertainment, food, beer garden and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and Balloon Glow — Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Felica Kelly - "Memento" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Suz Stovall - "A Conversation with Color" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

"Clayprints" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

"Animal, Vegetable, Mineral" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Connections" — A fibers exhibition by Quilters with Altitude, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Parts" — Works by Jes Moran, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Ordinary Fields" — Works by Betony Coons, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Father & Son" Cris and Niko Pulos — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

THROUGH MONDAY

"12 Hands" — Celebration in the diversity of clay, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Featured Artists Mary Sexton and Karen Standridge — Gallery 113, 125 N. Tejon St.; gallery113cos.com.

"How Do You See God?" — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 27

Bill Wegener: "JesusFedMe" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Nanci Ricks: "To Love the Slumdog" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Vera Anderson: "Risk & Redemption" Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH OCT. 20

Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 2

Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH

"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.

