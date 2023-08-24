THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.
El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.
Lisa McCall Band — 6-8 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.
The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Redneck Samurai, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.
The Complaint Department Comedy Show — With Jose Macall, John Bueno, Joe Bruno, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY
Five Finger Death Punch — With Ice Nine Kills, Devour the Day, Ottto and Taipei Houston, 5:30 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/tickets/concerts-events.
Triston Marez — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.
Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Edie Carey, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.
Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Cody Qualls — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Bit Brigade Performs "The Legend of Zelda" & "DuckTales" Live — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
The New Creep — With Billy Conquer, Liquid Chicken, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Chain Station — Scott Cadenasso, Collapsing Stars will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Not Quite Alright — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.
Eternal Temples — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.
Teague Brothers — With Joe Johnson & Kade Hoffman, 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.
Lies or Lullabies - Tribute to Bryan Adams and John Mellencamp — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Rupert Wates and Jeremy Facknitz — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"School of Rock: The Musical" — 2:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $13; tinyurl.com/3kjyv5c7.
Jozalyn Sharp — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.
City Aud Sounds Downtown Music Festival — Live music, shops, restaurants and galleries, downtown; communityculturalcollective.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Comic Con — 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., go online for prices; worldarena.com.
SATURDAY
Hopsin the Return — With Merkules, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $50 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Jason Wulf Band — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $15; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.
Bands in the Barn — With Acme Bluegrass, 6-9 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $20; tinyurl.com/2j52vs4f.
Jake Loggins Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.
Sons of Genesis — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Fiesta! — Presented by Denver Brass to benefit One Simple Voice at Mt. Carmel, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $35; entcenterforthearts.org.
Los Nuevos Reyes De La Musica Latina DJ Night — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Sum Beaches — With The Broken Record, Broth, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Henrique De Almeida — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Randy's Epic Summer Dance Party — 8 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $42-$46; randysinatra.com/summer-dance-party.
Pikes Punks Comedy Show: Zac Maas — 8-9:45 p.m., The Public House and The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; $10 online, $15 at door; tinyurl.com/yesp3ux9.
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.
Gio Chamba and Silent Disco — Gio Chamba 4-5:30 p.m. with silent disco, 6:30-9:30 p.m., OCC Brewing, 2316 W. Colorado Ave. Free concert, $17.50-$20 for silent disco; tinyurl.com/mr2jptbf.
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With Revele & Company, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/29b98zx3.
Blue Frog Summer Sunday Series — With Andy Clifton, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
Chase Matthew — With Todd Snider, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Ephinjis — With Ozonic, Strung Short, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Damn Tall Buildings — With Red Moon Rounder, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Incubus — With Badflower and Paris Jackson, 6:30 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/tickets/concerts-events.
MONDAY
Dead Register — With Witchhands, Circumversor, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays — With New Vintage Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.
WEDNESDAY
Kurt Travis — With Amarionette, Moondough, Predisposed, Giveaway, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With WireWood Station, John Wise & Tribe, The Mitguards, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.
Roma Ransom — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.
The Committee: A Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.
Eddie Pepitone Featuring JT Habersaat — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$120; looneescc.com.
Suzanne Santo — With Deirdre McCarthy, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 31
Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.
El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.
Mike Hickman — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
Pony Bradshaw — With Grayson Jenkins, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chatham County Line — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 1
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
J. Miller Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.
Ben Miller: Stand Up Science — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Rumours - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Countywyde — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.
Broadway Rave — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$12; blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 1-2
Mark Masters — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
Mark "KidWok" Britten — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.
SEPT. 1-3
"A Night of Edgar Allen Poe" — 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 1 and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15.85; funkylittletheater.org.
SEPT. 1-NOV. 9
"From Source to Mouth: A Creative Survey of Monument Creek" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SEPT. 1-FEB. 3
"Mi Gente: Manifestations of Community in the Southwest" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SEPT. 2
Music on the Mesa — With Mile High 4th ID Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.
Raz-B — 4-8 p.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $50; tinyurl.com/mwrpd6uy.
Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.
LavaGato — With Lungburn, Falter Never Fail, EverFlare, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
Louse — With Taunt, Mineral Palace, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Dueling Pianos: Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $20; bootbarnhall.com.
Jim Lauderdale — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; waynewilkinson.com.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs — 9 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17; lulusdownstairs.com.
SEPT. 2-4
Commonwheel Artists 49th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival — With fine art, crafts, live entertainment, food, beer garden and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and Balloon Glow — Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Felica Kelly - "Memento" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.
Suz Stovall - "A Conversation with Color" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
"Clayprints" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].
"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.
"Animal, Vegetable, Mineral" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
"Connections" — A fibers exhibition by Quilters with Altitude, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
"Parts" — Works by Jes Moran, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
"Ordinary Fields" — Works by Betony Coons, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
"Father & Son" Cris and Niko Pulos — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.
THROUGH MONDAY
"12 Hands" — Celebration in the diversity of clay, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Featured Artists Mary Sexton and Karen Standridge — Gallery 113, 125 N. Tejon St.; gallery113cos.com.
"How Do You See God?" — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 23
"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
Bill Wegener: "JesusFedMe" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Nanci Ricks: "To Love the Slumdog" Photography Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Vera Anderson: "Risk & Redemption" Exhibit — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH OCT. 20
Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH NOV. 30
“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.
THROUGH DEC. 2
Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.
THROUGH DEC. 16
"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH DEC. 20
"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MARCH
"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only