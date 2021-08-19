THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocounty naturecenters.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With South for Winter, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Swing Factory, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Tony Exum Jr. — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Dave Arvizu — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Unlikely Candidates — With Rightfield, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Eddie Griffin — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $49 and up. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
Spur — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
YBN Nahmir — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Fastball — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $27.50. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Kee — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Hennessy 6 — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $15. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Ben Roy — With Christie Buchele and Austin Brinker, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steve Brown — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
C.S. Lewis: “The Great Divorce” — 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$69. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Otherwise — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
South for Winter — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
George Whitesell — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Acoustic Eiodolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $14-$18. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Wirewood Station Concert — To benefit Women Partnering, 12:30-2 p.m., Mount St. Francis, 7665 Assisi Heights, $20, $10 for ages 10 and younger; jentaylorwp@gmail.com.
Let’s Make a Scene Concert — Presented by Opera Theatre of the Rockies, 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, in the Glen, 315 Lake Ave.; operatheatreoftherockies.org.
Austin English — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Soulfly — With Niviane, Deathride, Seven Days Lost, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Caskey — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Chicago — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50 and up. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
MONDAY
Bridge City Sinners — With Crow Cavalier, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY AND AUG. 31
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
TUESDAY-SEPT. 5
”Working” Musical — 8 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Outdoor Stage, 30 W. Dale St., $25; Tickets required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Hickabee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Brandon Henderson Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Front Porch Series: Countrywde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Trinidad Jones — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
Dear Rabbit — With Sum Beaches, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
WEDNESDAY AND SEPT. 2
Habitual Offenders — With Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
AUG. 26
Concerts in the Park — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Triple Play, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Chris Duarte — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Lillie Mae — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Trilix Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Jana Lee — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
AUG. 27
The Collective — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Metalachi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $14. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
Reckless Kelly — With Red Mountain Boys, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22-$27. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Joe Uveges — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Shamarr Allen — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17-$20. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
Nube Nueve — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
AUG. 27-28
Billy Anderson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
DC Young Fly — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $40-$95. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
AUG. 27-29
Colorado Springs Comic Con — 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28-29, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $28 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz — The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Go online for times, costs and ticket information: weekendofjazz.com/ broadmoor/tickets.
AUG. 27-28, SEPT. 3
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 28
Joe Uveges — 6-8 p.m., Smiling Toad Brewery, 2028 Sheldon Ave.; thesmilingtoad.com.
Sam Morrow — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Yesterday: Beatles Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Joey Cool — With King Kash, Extra Intalect, Cday, Estephanyart, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10-$15. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
AUG. 29
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The Foxies — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 1
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Falconaries Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Adema — With Fall from Silence, Ovira, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
SEPT. 2
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30-8 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfcommunityclub.org.
Dave Arvizu — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SEPT. 2-4
Trucks & Tunes — With some of country music’s best live performers, Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. Go online for schedule, prices and tickets: truckstunes.com/schedule.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” — 8 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Outdoor Stage, 30 W. Dale St., $25; Tickets required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
Venardos Circus — FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Frontage Road, $15 and up. Tickets required: venardoscircus.com.
THROUGH AUG 27
”UFO — Unusual Fun Objects” Exhibit — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreuser gallery.com.
”My Scenery” — Work by Byeongdoo Moon, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Shiveligh” — Works by Kristy Kensinger, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH AUG. 28
”Witness: Captured Moments of Everyday Life” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
”Next” — With paintings, photos, prints and more, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
”An American Night’s Dream” — Presented by Campfire Theater, 6:30 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 205 W. Fontanero St. Audience will be led on hiking trails as part of the show, $20. Tickets required: campfiretheatertours.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
”Reflections” — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.
”How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows — Free silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $6 lunches available; 473-2010.
THROUGH SEPT. 4
Eugène Atget: “Photographing Paris, 1898-1925” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/eugene-atget- photographing-paris.
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/ exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM