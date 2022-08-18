THURSDAY
Sacklunch Serenades — With Randy Morris, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jacob Christopher, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Swing Factory, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Classical Thursdays — Movie themes with Matt “Diek” Diekman, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Joe Sciallo and the Deep End, Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Musketeer Gripweed, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Craig Walters — 6-8 p.m., Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave.; kinshiplanding.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Silver Moon Riders, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
South Texas Tweak — With Kelley Mickwee, Danno Simpson, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Golden Legend Champion Burlesque Challenge — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
FRIDAY
Craig Campbell — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
Chuck Snow — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Cycles — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Jazz in the Garden — With TREO, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
G-REX — With Sqishi & Halfrican, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
BJ Estares — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Paul Elia — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.
Billy Anderson — 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
”Circus of the Night! Studio 54 Edition” — 9-10:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28; themat.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Comic Con — 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., go online for prices; worldarena.com.
SATURDAY
Happy Together — Presented by America the Beautiful Chorus, 2-4 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Bld., $15-$18, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
Levi Maez — With Sandi & John Stoesser, 6-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Burney Sisters — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
Testify: Rage Against the Machine Tribute — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Mitguards — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SUNDAY
The Country Music Project — To benefit Disability Connections, 4-8 p.m., 13854 Gleneagle Drive, $8 for adults; tinyurl.com/495fyu9a.
Drew Dapps — With Cub Dubs, Muff Jefferson, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MONDAY
Summer Concert Series — With Bare Bones Trombone Choir, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
IAM — With Snuffed on Sight, Flesh Digest, Shit Eating Grin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
Kingdom Collapse — With The Ocean Effect, Violence in Violet, Arctic Origins, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Edith Make a Paper Chain, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
Concerts in the Park — With Soul School, 6-8 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
WEDNESDAY
Concerts in the Park — With New Horizons Kick’s Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With John Wise, Tribe and Roma Ransom, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Big Sky — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Dog Party — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $14; vulturesrocks.com.
Martini Shot — To benefit Task Force Tribute: Project RELO, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10-$25; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 25
Sacklunch Serenades — With Jim Calm, noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppatos.com.
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Kicks Jazz Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Julia Brochey, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Tails & Tunes — 6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75; cmzoo.org/tails.
War Hippies — To benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Front Range Big Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown, Bina Butta — With Box State Roots, DJ Papu, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Stillhouse Junkies — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Forrest McCurren — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 26
Tech N9ne & Snow Tha Product — With Jehry Robinson & Lex Brancher, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $50; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Storys — 6-9 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Téada — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $23-$27; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Aristocrats — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $28; blacksheeprocks.com.
Wolf Lingo — Burning Sister, Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Patrick Dethfels and Ismay — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
AUG. 26-27
Shield 616 — Ride for the Blue — With performances by The Long Run, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Costaki — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$100; looneescc.com.
Helen Hong — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
AUG. 26-28
Hot Rod Rock & Rumble — Music, car show and more, noon-11:30 p.m. Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 28, Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, $40; hotrodrock.com.
AUG. 26-FEB. 12
”Chicanx Landscapes” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
AUG. 27
Trolley Museum Free Open House — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2333 Steel Drive; coloradospringstrolleys.com.
”Everyone’s Got Talent” — Vaudeville circus performance by Dragon Theatre & Poetry Heals, 10 a.m.-noon, Seven Minute Spring Gazebo, 422 Washington Ave., Manitou Springs; tinyurl.com/9ynpkvsv.
Jamrock Reggae Festival — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $50 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Massey’s — 6-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Yesterday — The Beatles Tribute — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Total Cult — With Salt of Sanguine, Sponge Cake, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Kitro — With Lucky Spell, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$17; lulusdownstairs.com.
Chicago Farmers and the Fieldnotes — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
AUG. 28
Frank Moore — 6-8 p.m., Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsdowntown.com.
Butcher Babies — With Uncured, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Vandoliers — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 28, SEPT. 4-5
Ted Newman with Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.
AUG. 29
Summer Concert Series — With Cool Runnings, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
Marissa Nadler — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
John Moreland — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 30
Smile Empty Soul, Tantric — With Silvertung, Shades of Raven, Pretty Vague, Six of Crows, noon, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Sarah Groh, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Trevor Michael and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
