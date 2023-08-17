THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Live Music in the Amphitheater — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Creekwalk, 100 E. Cheyenne Road, creekwalkcos.com.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With SofaKillers, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cari Dell — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Look'ee Here, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

X-Raided — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$45; blacksheeprocks.com.

Alex Williams — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

FRIDAY

Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Skean Dubh, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.

Cement Stage Series Film & Music Fest — Highlighting local music and film, 6-10 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices; communityculturalcollective.org.

Frank Moore — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Roots & Rhythm — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

The Frickashinas — With Reno Divorce, Strike Twelve, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Soapdish — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

The Springstown Shakers — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Todd Williams — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Runaway Grooms — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

Charlie Kojis — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Rocket Man Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59; bootbarnhall.com.

Joe Machi — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Kevin Farley — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $18-$110; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-OCT. 20

Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

SATURDAY

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Wildermiss — With Holdfast, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

DJ Night — Featuring Piranha Non Grata, Biggie & Nic Fit, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave.; vulturesrocks.com.

Roma Ransom — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Paula Poundstone — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $46.50; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Colin McAllister — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Colt 45 — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $20; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Jess Williamson — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $22; lulusdownstairs.com.

The Sids — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden — With John Spengler Trio, 5-7 p.m., Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/29b98zx3.

Beach Bash 2023 — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Blue Frog Summer Sunday Series — With Bruce Hayes, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Sundressed, Diva Bleach — With Krew, Lucky by Choice, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

MONDAY

Megatheria, Abandons — With Vandhali, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Kinnikinniks, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With Subcaste Sound - DJ, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Bastardane — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Bryan Raymond — With 86-B, Jared Schmidt, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

The Acacia Strain — With Mugshot, No Cure, Sewerslide, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Falconaires Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Davenports, John Wise & Tribe, Roma Ransom, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Levi Maez and Michael Reese — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Harry Mo & the CRU — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

Kendall Street Company — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 24

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Lisa McCall Band — 6-8 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Redneck Samurai, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Sound Advice — 7-9 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; city-woodlandpark.org/318/cultural-center.

The Complaint Department Comedy Show — With Jose Macall, John Bueno, Joe Bruno, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $7; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 25

Five Finger Death Punch — With Ice Nine Kills, Devour the Day, Ottto and Taipei Houston, 5:30 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for prices: switchbacksfc.com/tickets/concerts-events.

Triston Marez — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Edie Carey, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cody Qualls — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Bit Brigade Performs "The Legend of Zelda" & "DuckTales" Live — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

The New Creep — With Billy Conquer, Liquid Chicken, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Chain Station — Scott Cadenasso, Collapsing Stars will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Not Quite Alright — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Eternal Temples — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Teague Brothers — With Joe Johnson & Kade Hoffman, 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Lies or Lullabies - Tribute to Bryan Adams and John Mellencamp — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Rupert Wates and Jeremy Facknitz — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16; lulusdownstairs.com.

Aug. 25-26

"School of Rock: The Musical" — 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $13; tinyurl.com/3kjyv5c7.

Jozalyn Sharp — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

City Aud Sounds Downtown Music Festival — Live music, shops, restaurants and galleries, downtown; communityculturalcollective.org.

AUG. 25-27

Colorado Springs Comic Con — 3 p.m. Aug. 25, 10 a.m. Aug. 26-27, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., go online for prices; worldarena.com.

AUG. 26

Hopsin the Return — With Merkules, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $50 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

The Jason Wulf Band — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $15; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

Jake Loggins Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sons of Genesis — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Fiesta! — Presented by Denver Brass to benefit One Simple Voice at Mt. Carmel, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $35; entcenterforthearts.org.

Los Nuevos Reyes De La Musica Latina DJ Night — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Henrique De Almeida — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Randy's Epic Summer Dance Party — 8 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $42-$46; randysinatra.com/summer-dance-party.

Pikes Punks Comedy Show: Zac Maas — 8-9:45 p.m., The Public House and The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.; $10 online, $15 at door; tinyurl.com/yesp3ux9.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"The Odd Couple" — First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$18; go.fumc-cs.org/theoddcouple

THROUGH AUG. 25

Felica Kelly - "Memento" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Suz Stovall - "A Conversation with Color" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

THROUGH AUG. 26

"Clayprints" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

"Animal, Vegetable, Mineral" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Connections" — A fibers exhibition by Quilters with Altitude, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Parts" — Works by Jes Moran, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Ordinary Fields" — Works by Betony Coons, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Father & Son" Cris and Niko Pulos — Manitou Art Center, Hagnauer Gallery, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.

THROUGH AUG. 28

"12 Hands" — Celebration in the diversity of clay, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Featured Artists Mary Sexton and Karen Standridge — Gallery 113, 125 N. Tejon St.; gallery113cos.com.

"How Do You See God?" — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 2

Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH

"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.

