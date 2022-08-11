THURSDAY
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Colorado Springs Sax Quartet, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Concerts in the Park — With Eight Three, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Anglum and Mock, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Juno Rossa — With A Mouthful of Thunder, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Blackhawk — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Saucier, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
”Someday in Wonderland — A Musical of Madness” — Presented by Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, 6 p.m., Stone Crossing Amphitheater, Bridle Oaks Land and Tenny Crags Road; sscosyoungpeople.org.
FRIDAY
The Wailin’ Jennys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40; stargazers theatre.com.
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military Network, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
Vacha — With Intersect, Upon a Fields Whisper, Clarion Void, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Re-INFused — Featuring Bill Emery, Danny Kaminski, Bob Kujawski, Julian Genova and Nate McMahon, 7 p.m., The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Drive; billemerymusic.com.
Jesse Daniel — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25-$80; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Hot Boots Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
”Promise of the Garden” — Presented by Campfire Theater, 6:30 p.m., outside Bear Creek Park Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20; campfiretheatertours.com.
Stephen Agyei — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
SATURDAY
Pikes Peak Brass Band — 1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Midland Pavilion, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; pikespeakbrassband.com.
Music on the Mesa — With The SofaKillers, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
Daryl Mosley — 5 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder St.; darylmosley.com.
He Kill 3, Gravel, Matthew Hennis, Nectar, Secorra Nicholas — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
My Own Summer and Countherfit — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10-$15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Norma Jean — With Idle Threat, Lava Gato, Runoff, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Florescents — With Years Down, Relate, Cold Heart Collective, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Mark Wills — Sandy Wells Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Abby Hamilton — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
SUNDAY
Fortune Youth — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
Superface — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
SUNDAY AND AUG. 28
Ted Newman with Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; waynewilkinson.com.
MONDAY
Hooveriii — With Nolan Potter, Petit Ami, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $16; vulturesrocks.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.
Danielle Nicole — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Spiritwell, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
Starcrawlers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10.39; blacksheeprocks.com.
Short Fictions — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Melissa Etheridge — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49.95-$89.95; pikespeak center.com.
Jim Breuer — 8 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $35 and up; looneescc.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Saliva — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With Ryan Flores and John Wise, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Big Sky — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Sanguisugabogg — With Undeath, No/Más, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Sandy Wells, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
Sasquatch — With Hippie Death Cult, Lost Relics, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
AUG. 18
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Swing Factory, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Classical Thursdays — Movie themes with Matt “Diek” Diekman, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Joe Sciallo and the Deep End, Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; community services.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Musketeer Gripweed, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432.
Craig Walters — 6-8 p.m., Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave.; kinshiplanding.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Silver Moon Riders, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitou springs.org/summer-concert-series.
South Texas Tweak — With Kelley Mickwee, Danno Simpson, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 18-20
The Golden Legend Champion Burlesque Challenge — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
AUG. 19
Craig Campbell — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
Chuck Snow — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Cycles — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
Jazz in the Garden — With TREO, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
G-REX — With Sqishi & Halfrican, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheep rocks.com.
BJ Estares — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
AUG. 19-20
Billy Anderson — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 20, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $11.50-$75; looneescc.com.
AUG. 19-21
Colorado Springs Comic Con — 3 p.m. Aug. 19, 9 a.m. Aug. 20-21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., go online for prices; worldarena.com.
AUG. 20
Happy Together — Presented by America the Beautiful Chorus, 2-4 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Bld., $15-$18, free for ages 12 and younger; atbchorus.com.
Flash Cadillac — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Burney Sisters — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Testify: Rage Against the Machine Tribute — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
The Mitguards — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
AUG. 21
The Country Music Project — To benefit Disability Connections, 4-8 p.m., 13854 Gleneagle Drive, $8 for adults; tinyurl.com/495fyu9a.
Drew Dapps — With Cub Dubs, Muff Jefferson, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
AUG. 22
Summer Concert Series — With Bare Bones Trombone Choir, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
AUG. 23
Kingdom Collapse — With The Ocean Effect, Violence in Violet, Arctic Origins, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Classic Tuesdays — Music in the Park — With Edith Make a Paper Chain, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/classic-tuesdays.
Concerts in the Park — With Soul School, 6-8 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 24
Concerts in the Park — With New Horizons Kick’s Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and South 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Hillside Garden Summer Concert Series — With John Wise, Tribe and Roma Ransom, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 719-520-9463.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Dog Party — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $14; vulturesrocks.com.
Martini Shot — To benefit Task Force Tribute: Project RELO, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10-$25; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 25
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Kicks Jazz Band, 6 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; weareblackforest.com/summer-concert-series.
Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With Julia Brochey, 6-8 p.m., 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073.
Tails & Tunes — 6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75; cmzoo.org/tails.
War Hippies — To benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Summer Concert Series — With Front Range Big Band, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series.
DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown, Bina Butta — With Box State Roots, DJ Papu, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
Stillhouse Junkies — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Steven Yazzie: “(Resource)” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 20
”Circus of the Night! Studio 54 Edition” — 9-10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28; themat.org.
THROUGH AUG. 26
”Forms of Consolation” — Works by Becca Day, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.
Madison Busi & Sydni Griffin: “Building Blocks” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”A Lifetime of Images” — Presented by the Wednesday Art Group, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
Rich Wojdula: “Metamorphosis: Shifting Perspectives” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH AUG. 27
”1000 Words” — Works of Professional Photographers Guild of Colorado Springs, Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Driven to Abstraction” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Blue Frog & Friends Summer Sunday Series — 6-9:30 p.m. Sundays, Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH AUG. 29
”Flights of Fancy” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH AUG. 30
Special Olympics Colorado’s Inclusion Gallery — Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.; ppld.org/inclusion-gallery.
THROUGH AUG. 31
”How Do You See God?” — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academy framesco.com.
”Dreaming of Water” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
”Where the Saint Lives” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
”Sentiment” — Paintings by Diane Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, East Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Random Possibilities” — Works by Phil Vallejo, Kreuser Gallery, West Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Freeform” — Works by Michelle Isham, Kreuser Gallery, South Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Family Photos” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs;
THROUGH JAN. 7
”Action/Abstraction Redefined” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM