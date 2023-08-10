THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Living Dead Girl — With A Ronin's Test, No Amnesty, Aligned in Ruins, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series — With DJ Gabe from the Future, 6-8 p.m., Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St.; 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com.

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Wild Blue Country, 6-8 p.m., Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 719-522-2432, banninglewisranch.com/news-events.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Rafiel & the Roomshakers, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With New Vintage Jazz, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

Decrepit Birth, Psycroptic — With Victim Ritual, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Heavy Gratitude — With Sex Funeral, Castration Pact, Seance, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Chicago — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $55.50-$135.50; pikespeakcenter.com.

Sicard Hollow — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY

SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.

Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.

The Mitguards — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Chris Duarte — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20; stargazerstheatre.com.

Gel — With Truth Cult, Destiney Bond, Skull, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Goya! — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy Show — 7 p.m. Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; communityculturalcollective.org.

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 7-10 p.m., Tokki, 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; waynewilkinson.com.

Fayuca — With P-Nuckle & Ghost.Wav, 7-11 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St.; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Boyd Sweeney Duo — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Left Lane Cruiser — With Gasoline Lollipops, Grant Sabin, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Short-t.e.r.m. — With We are Not a Glum Lot and Twin Archer, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Troy Walker — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12-$75; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-AUG. 20

"The Odd Couple" — 7 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $8-$18; go.fumc-cs.org/theoddcouple

SATURDAY

Colorado Springs Lowrider Super Show and Concert — With Mack 10, Twista, Lil Flip, Dazz Band, Frost, 11 a.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $39; worldarena.com.

Women of Note — Featuring Velvet Hills Chorus with America the Beautiful Chorus and Velocity, Ember and Free Time Quartets, 2 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; entcenterforthearts.org.

Music on the Mesa — With Collective Groove and car show, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Randall King — 6 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 N. Academy Blvd., $25 and up; thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com.

"Your Cake/Rituals" — Performance by Jasmine Dillavou, 6 p.m., True North Art Gallery, 31 E. Bijou St., $10 donation; tinyurl.com/2xzfw8x6.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Soapdish — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jared James Nichols — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $9.43; vulturesrocks.com.

Pikes Peak Roller Derby Black and Blue Masquerade Ball — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Eternal Temples — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Comedy Night — 7-9 p.m., Peaks N Pines, 212 W. Illinois Ave., Fountain; tinyurl.com/pyct9373.

The Giving Moon — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $15; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

Aidan Gould — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Black Joe Lewis — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $18 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mountain Arts Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park; themountainartists.org.

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Blue Frog Summer Sunday Series — With Andy Clifton, 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

No Lungs — With One of These Nights, Get the Axe, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

The Mountain Grass Unit — With Timberline Troubadours, Manitou Strings, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

MONDAY

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

TUESDAY

Classic Tuesdays — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/3rwee3ud.

Viewfinder — With Oyarsa, The Acharis, Grimmly, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With AJE Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Collective Groove, John Wise & Tribe, Brandon Henderson, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $15; 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

ZookRaught — With Sponge Cake, Glitter Porn, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

AUG. 17

Sack Lunch Serenade — Presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.; communityculturalcollective.org.

Live Music in the Amphitheater — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Creekwalk, 100 E. Cheyenne Road, creekwalkcos.com.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With SofaKillers, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Cari Dell Trio — 6 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park — With Look'ee Here, 6:30 p.m., Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-5089, manitousprings.org/live-music.

X-Raided — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$45; blacksheeprocks.com.

Alex Williams — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

AUG. 18

Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Skean Dubh, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.

Cement Stage Series Film & Music Fest — Highlighting local music and film, 6-10 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices; communityculturalcollective.org.

Roots & Rhythm — 6-9 p.m., Trainwreck, 812 S. Sierra Madre St.; trainwreckco.com/events-calendar.

The Frickashinas — With Reno Divorce, Strike Twelve, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Soapdish — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather; 719-328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden.

The Springstown Shakers — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Todd Williams — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Runaway Grooms — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

Charlie Kojis — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

AUG. 18-19

The Rocket Man Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59; bootbarnhall.com.

Kevin Farley — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $18-$110; looneescc.com.

AUG. 18-OCT. 20

Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

AUG. 19

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Wildermiss — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Roma Ransom — 7-10 p.m., Mash Mechanix Brewing Co., 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; mashmechanix.com/events.

Paula Poundstone — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $46.50; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Colin McAllister — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

Colt 45 — 8 p.m., Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St., $20; coloradosprings.oskarbluesfooderies.com.

THROUGH AUG. 26

"Clayprints" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055, [email protected].

"The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales" — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

"Animal, Vegetable, Mineral" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Connections" — A fibers exhibition by Quilters with Altitude, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Parts" — Works by Jes Moran, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

"Ordinary Fields" — Works by Betony Coons, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH AUG. 28

"12 Hands" — Celebration in the diversity of clay, Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH AUG. 31

Coffee & Culture Art Walk — 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, downtown, 19.50-$24.50. Tickets: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Featured Artists Mary Sexton and Karen Standridge — Gallery 113, 125 N. Tejon St.; gallery113cos.com.

"How Do You See God?" — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

"All Trains Lead to Home or Training Spaces" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $12-$25; ironspringschateau.com.

THROUGH NOV. 30

“Portraits of Manitou by Artist C. H. Rockey” — Manitou Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.

THROUGH DEC. 2

Martha Russo: "Caesura" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH DEC. 16

"Solo(s): Krista Franklin" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 20

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH MARCH

"Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; cspm.org/a-historic-project.

