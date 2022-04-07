THURSDAY
Magic Giant — With Heavy Guns, The Orphan and the Poet, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.
Wheel of Doom — Hosted by John Rumery, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
”The Sound of Music” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Pine Creek High School, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave., $8-$10; tinyurl.com/4ae2sbna.
THURSDAY-APRIL 24
“Life Sucks” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springs ensembletheatre.org.
FRIDAY
Easter Hymn Sing — 6:30 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd.; onevoicemission.org.
My Blue Sky — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
The Rifters — 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers — With Cheap Perfume, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Gimme Gimme Disco — A disco dance party inspired by ABBA, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.
Luke Stamm — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
North by North, The Sum Beaches, Strung Short and Get the Axe — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.
Susan Rissman — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ben Roy — 7 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Sammy Anzer — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$5; 3escomedy.com.
Opera for Everyone — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/music.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”David: The King of Jerusalem” — 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $20-$35. Tickets: thekingofjerusalem.com.
FRIDAY-MAY 7
”Black Sound Series — Cy X, Water Me, 2022” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FRIDAY-JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
SATURDAY
Jon Wayne and the Pain — With A-Mac & the Height, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
X1039 Low Dough Show — With Featuring Culture Wars, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $1.03; vulturesrocks.com.
Scarab — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25; stargazerstheatre.com.
Stick Horses in Pants Improv — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $12-$15; funkylittletheater.org.
Ahorita Latin Dance Nights — 7-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $10-$15; epiphanycos.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Faculty Recital — With Jerilyn Jorgensen and Cullan Bryant, 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; coloradocollege.edu/music.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
MONDAY-TUESDAY
Preacher Lawson — 7 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
TUESDAY
Megadeth & Lamb of God — With Trivium & in Flames, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $39 and up; worldarena.com.
SMF Intermezzo Series: Goodwin, Fewer, Novacek — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $30; tinyurl.com/jkz38yrh.
WEDNESDAY
Music at Midday — 12:15-1:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/ 3p5m3eb7.
Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
APRIL 14
Songwriter’s Showcase — With Lewis Mock, Cindy Greene, Hassel Bryant, John Hooton, 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazerstheatre.com.
Casey Donahew — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Despair Jordan — With Cheap Perfume, The Sum Beaches, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
APRIL 14-24
”The Seagull” — 7:30-9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 2-3 p.m. Sundays, Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Cash donations and nonperishable food items and toiletries accepted to benefit PPCC Student Food Pantry; tinyurl.com/4mstu3jt.
APRIL 15
Scotty Austin — With Pretty Vague, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $13 and up; sunshinestudios live.com.
Atilla — With He is Legend, Islander & Crown Magnetar, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.
Spinphony — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.
Chris Cagle — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Salt of Sanguine — With Telekhines, Stereo Ontaria, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Sounds of Finland — Presented by Epic, 7 p.m., Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $39; epicmustsee.org.
Jordan Walker Ross — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Nordista Freeze, Killer Whale and Summer Like the Season — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$12; lulusdownstairs.com.
The Mastersons — With The Whitmore Sisters, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.
Ryan Flores — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Bill Snyder — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
APRIL 15-16
Greg Warren — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
”Raiders of the Lost Ark” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. April 15, 2:30 p.m. April 16, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$88; pikespeakcenter.com.
Josh Blue — 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $22 and up; looneescc.com.
APRIL 15-MAY 14
”Elevate” UCCS Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/2p8fx4ce.
APRIL 16
Jerrod Niemann — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$68; bootbarnhall.com.
Jake Loggins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Arise Roots — With Kyle Smith, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.
All That Glitters — A night of classic burlesque with Cherry Glitterbomb, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Mr. Sun — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Hot Boots Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
APRIL 17
Cunninlynguists & Sadistik — With Kyle Smith, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
APRIL 19
Sleep — With Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Matt Sweeney, 4 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
Alan Parsons Live Project — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
Jeff Crosby — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
APRIL 20
10 Years — With Black Map, VRSTY, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $35; blacksheeprocks.com.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
APRIL 21
Sponge — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast battle, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
APRIL 21-MAY 15
”The Legend of Georgia McBride” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”The Bluest Eye” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$44; entcenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 21-MARCH 1
All-Colorado Women’s Theatre Festival — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
THROUGH APRIL 16
”Project Space” — Works by Caitlin Goebel, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Chinn Wang: “Magical Personified Vulnerable” — Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 28
”Reclamation” — Works by Kevin Persaud, Garfield Art Gallery, 332 E. Willamette Ave.; 719-227-8836, facebook.com/garfieldartgallery.
THROUGH APRIL 29
John Francis: “Boxcar Conversations” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
JCarol Mordecai Myers: “Seeing Double” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH APRIL 30
”Clay” — Work using different types of clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
”Fruitless: Unconventional Still Life” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Sally Huang Nissen — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartists.com.
”Colorado Calls” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH MAY 2
”We are Here, You are Here” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM