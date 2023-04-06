THURSDAY

The Black Moods — With The Dead Deads, Honey and the Hive Mind, Our Stars Align, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Eric Golden Duo — To benefit Bryson's Chase, 6-11:55 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Moonstruck Melodies — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Witch Ripper — With The Fool, Ice Troll, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Gladys Knight — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Ronnie and the Redwoods — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12; blacksheeprocks.com.

THURSDAY-APRIL 22

"Eric Olson: Hiatus" — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Project Space, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org.

THURSDAY-JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org.

FRIDAY

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Demun Jones — With Sam Grow, Kyle Chatham & the Road Shots, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Krew — With Catch 86, North by North, Interrobang, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Jacob Christopher — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Senior Recital: Aidan Rooney, Piano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Magic Beans — With Moon Veil, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Hot Buttered Rum — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Jake Xerxes Fussell — 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Ryan Flores — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Zoso - An Evening of Led Zeppelin — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25; stargazerstheatre.com.

Josh Blue — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $22 and up; looneescc.com.

FRIDAY-APRIL 29

Art Aloud — To celebrate National Poetry Month, go online for events and schedule: tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Treo — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Bill Snyder — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Knoll — With God is War, Clarion Void, Motogrinder, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$49.75; entcenterforthearts.org.

Mindless Vitality — With Sponge Cake, Diskount Vodka, Strung Short, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

Despair Jordan — With Lawsuit Models, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $14; lulusdownstairs.com.

Champagne Cabaret Burlesque — 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25; lulusdownstairs.com.

Third Eye Blind — 9 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

SATURDAY AND APRIL 15

"Project 206: A Great Bones Adventure" — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Sapphires Garden — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Crunk Witch — With Mad Trees, Petey Pulsing, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Toto — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

MONDAY

VAPA Brass Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

TUESDAY

Volk — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Blaze Ya Dead Homie — With ABK, JDirty, Hex Rated, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

WireWood Station — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Public Opinion — With Sponge Cake, Skull, Pressure Drop, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Symphony 21: UCCS Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 13

"Perspectives: Colorado Springs Artists Explore Their Voices through Photography and Painting" — 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Circle; broadmoorgalleries.com.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Mosquito Pass — To benefit Folds of Honor, 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Nattali Rize — With Kumar, Minori, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

Inthewhale — With The Short Term, Mindless Vitality, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

APRIL 13-23

Women's Theatre Festival — The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

"Where We Belong" — Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. production, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $21 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

APRIL 14

Hemlock — With Fall from Silence, Deathride, No Amnesty, Sin on Six, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Wirewood Station & Sandy Wells — To benefit Family of Christ, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Sprig of That — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Missy & the Dirty Secrets — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Zoo Party Presents Dillagood, Parrish, Sweet Spot ‘91 — With live painting with Erik Saunders, 9 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12; lulusdownstairs.com.

APRIL 14-15

Elliot Woolsey — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

Black Panther in Concert — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

Mary Lynn Rajskub — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

APRIL 14-16

"Annie Jr." — Presented by ACT II, 6 p.m. April 14-15, 2 p.m. April 15-16, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $17-20; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 15

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Bell's Flowers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Run with Scissors — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Eric Elison "Gordon & Me" — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

Kenny Feidler & the Cowboy Killers — With Danno Simpson, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

APRIL 14

Art reception — For Wendy Mike and P.E.A.R., 5-7 p.m., Packaging Express, 618 W. Garden of the Gods Road; packagingexpress.net/artist-in-residence.

The Cleveland Experiment Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Surfwax — With The Sum Beaches, Same Dude, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

APRIL 14-MAY 13

Senior Visual Art Majors exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org.

APRIL 15

Spells — With Seth Anderson, State Drugs, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

APRIL 16

Jazz Brunch with Tony Szajowski Duo — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Swing Factory and In-House Big Band — 2:30 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1011 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Donations accepted to benefit the church; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

Ballista — With Bleak, Love Gun, Runoff, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

APRIL 17

Lucero — With The Shackletons, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $36; blacksheeprocks.com.

Big Band Jazz — With New Horizons Kicks Band & Woodland Park Wind Symphony Swing Factory Big Band, 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 17-19

"Anastasia" — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $48 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

APRIL 18

Live from Packard Hall — Featuring faculty performances, 3-4 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yrth67bu.

Ice Cube — With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Westside Boogie, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $49 and up; worldarena.com.

Junior Recital: Kevin Luc and Ricardo Toves, piano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Steel Pulse — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $36.50; blacksheeprocks.com.

Vieux Farka Toure — With JaRon Marshall, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

APRIL 19

Music at Midday — 12:15-1:15 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/28d3rbst.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Maul — With Gorgitron, 908, Aligned in Ruins, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

University Choir — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

APRIL 20

Art on the Mesa — Celebrating the art of Susan Tormoen, 5-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Shadow on Intent — With Brand of Sacrifice, Body Snatcher, Boundaries, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Michael Reece — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Piano Show — 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Pete Bernhard, Clyde McGee — With Doom Scroll, Crow Cavalier, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20; vulturesrocks.com.

Junior Recital: Michael Miller and Laura Stephens, piano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 21

"Guatemala: Our Culture is Our Resistance" — Works by documentary photographer Jonathan Moller, Pikes Peak State College Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; tinyurl.com/3mr7kv44.

THROUGH APRIL 25

"Sacred Art" — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH APRIL 30

"Lucky 13" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE