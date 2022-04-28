THURSDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory Singer — Songwriter Showcase — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5-$10; coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/songwriter-spring-showcase-2022.
Gary Allan — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$125; pikespeakcenter.com.
Transviolet — With Lorelei Marcell, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Kyle Moon & the Mislead — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Rickey Sweum — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Chris Kattan — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85; 3escomedy.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Black Forest Guild Arts and Crafts Spring Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; facebook.com/bfacg.
FRIDAY
Wednesday 13 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
False Report — With My Life as a Bear, Relate, Strung Short, Why They Fight, 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.
Slothrust — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
Requiem for the Living — Presented by Colorado Springs Chorale, 7:30-9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Tickets: cschorale.org/requiem- for-the-living.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Bonnie & Taylor Sims — With Megan Burtt, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
VanN Demand — 8-11:30 p.m., Steel Pan PNP, 402 S. Nevada Ave.; tinyurl.com/mtc2puac.
Nina Sofia — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
D.J. Sandhu — 7 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
PPCC’s Dance Department Spring Showcase — 7:30 p.m., Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; stephanie.kobes-newcomb@ppcc.edu.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Monster Jam — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20-$55; worldarena.com.
SATURDAY
“Push, Pull, Split, Spin: Toys in Motion” — Presented by Theatre Across Borders, 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50 and up; themat.org.
Baba B + Shawn Ishimoto — With Box State Rootz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.
Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $25 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Willis — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
40 Oz. to Freedom — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Nube Nueve — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Rhythm and the Rose — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Sunday Brunch with Treo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphany cos.com.
Colorado College Chamber Chorus — 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yb3b5ab2.
Rafiel — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
MONDAY
Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers — With Quasi, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
TUESDAY
Colorado College Concert Band — 7:30-9 p.m., Celeste Theatre, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/mr2ayp4s.
WEDNESDAY
Spiral Light and Star Wars Disco Party — 7-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — With The Ying Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Ben Verbecks’ May the Fourth Star Wars Spectacular Comedy Night — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY-MAY 19
“Project Space” — Works by Jessica Langley, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
WEDNESDAY-JULY 15
“Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
MAY 5
The Pack AD — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
The Ascent Big Band — 7-8 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
MAY 6
First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Marcy Playground — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Dizzy Wright — With DJ Hoppa, Demrick, Marlet B, Toxsikk & Toney, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.
My Own Summer 10-Year Anniversary — With Rooster and the Pot, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10-$15; stargazerstheatre.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Nite — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Covenhoven — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.
MAY 6-7
Joe Caliz — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
Lindsay Glazer — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
MAY 6-JULY 9
“Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
MAY 7
Black Pegasus & Ian Taylor — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15-$20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$40; boot barnhall.com.
Pi’erre Bourne — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
Paul Overstreet — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $40 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Bad Bat Hats — With The Ophelias, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $16; vulturesrocks.com.
To Our Heritage — Presented by the Veronika String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$25; veronikastring quartet.com.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
Henry Rollins — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $28 and up; stargazers theatre.com.
Nellie McKay — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Hennessy 6 — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Mike Sunjka — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MAY 8
Sunday Brunch with Vivian Gail and Brad Eastin Quintet — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Moonshine Bandits — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
John Francis: “Boxcar Conversations” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Carol Mordecai Myers: “Seeing Double” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
“Clay” — Work using different types of clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
“Fruitless: Unconventional Still Life” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Sally Huang Nissen — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartists.com.
“Colorado Calls” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
All-Colorado Women’s Theatre Festival — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
THROUGH MONDAY
“We are Here, You are Here” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH MAY 7
“Black Sound Series — Cy X, Water Me, 2022” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmos magictheater.com.
