Monster Jam

Monster Jam courtesy of The Broadmoor World Arena

THURSDAY

Colorado Springs Conservatory Singer — Songwriter Showcase — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5-$10; coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/songwriter-spring-showcase-2022.

Gary Allan — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$125; pikespeakcenter.com.

Transviolet — With Lorelei Marcell, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Kyle Moon & the Mislead — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Rickey Sweum — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.

Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Chris Kattan — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85; 3escomedy.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Black Forest Guild Arts and Crafts Spring Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; facebook.com/bfacg.

FRIDAY

Wednesday 13 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

False Report — With My Life as a Bear, Relate, Strung Short, Why They Fight, 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.

Slothrust — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.

Requiem for the Living — Presented by Colorado Springs Chorale, 7:30-9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Tickets: cschorale.org/requiem- for-the-living.

Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Bonnie & Taylor Sims — With Megan Burtt, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Nico Colucci Quintet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

VanN Demand — 8-11:30 p.m., Steel Pan PNP, 402 S. Nevada Ave.; tinyurl.com/mtc2puac.

Nina Sofia — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

D.J. Sandhu — 7 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.

PPCC’s Dance Department Spring Showcase — 7:30 p.m., Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; stephanie.kobes-newcomb@ppcc.edu.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Monster Jam — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20-$55; worldarena.com.

SATURDAY

“Push, Pull, Split, Spin: Toys in Motion” — Presented by Theatre Across Borders, 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50 and up; themat.org.

Baba B + Shawn Ishimoto — With Box State Rootz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.

Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $25 and up; trilakesarts.org.

Willis — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

40 Oz. to Freedom — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Nube Nueve — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Rhythm and the Rose — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Brunch with Treo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphany cos.com.

Colorado College Chamber Chorus — 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yb3b5ab2.

Rafiel — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

MONDAY

Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers — With Quasi, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

TUESDAY

Colorado College Concert Band — 7:30-9 p.m., Celeste Theatre, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/mr2ayp4s.

WEDNESDAY

Spiral Light and Star Wars Disco Party — 7-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — With The Ying Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.

Ben Verbecks’ May the Fourth Star Wars Spectacular Comedy Night — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY-MAY 19

“Project Space” — Works by Jessica Langley, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

WEDNESDAY-JULY 15

“Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MAY 5

The Pack AD — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

The Ascent Big Band — 7-8 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.

MAY 6

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Marcy Playground — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Dizzy Wright — With DJ Hoppa, Demrick, Marlet B, Toxsikk & Toney, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.

My Own Summer 10-Year Anniversary — With Rooster and the Pot, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10-$15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Nite — 7 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Covenhoven — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Michael Reese — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoose meetinghouse.com.

MAY 6-7

Joe Caliz — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.

Lindsay Glazer — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

MAY 6-JULY 9

“Hearts and Minds” — Works from Floyd D. Tunson, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

MAY 7

Black Pegasus & Ian Taylor — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15-$20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$40; boot barnhall.com.

Pi’erre Bourne — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.

Paul Overstreet — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $40 and up; trilakesarts.org.

Bad Bat Hats — With The Ophelias, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $16; vulturesrocks.com.

To Our Heritage — Presented by the Veronika String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$25; veronikastring quartet.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Henry Rollins — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $28 and up; stargazers theatre.com.

Nellie McKay — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Hennessy 6 — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.

Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

Mike Sunjka — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

MAY 8

Sunday Brunch with Vivian Gail and Brad Eastin Quintet — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.

Moonshine Bandits — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

John Francis: “Boxcar Conversations” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Carol Mordecai Myers: “Seeing Double” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

“Clay” — Work using different types of clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.

“Fruitless: Unconventional Still Life” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Works by Sally Huang Nissen — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartists.com.

“Colorado Calls” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

All-Colorado Women’s Theatre Festival — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.

THROUGH MONDAY

“We are Here, You are Here” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH MAY 7

“Black Sound Series — Cy X, Water Me, 2022” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

ONGOING

Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmos magictheater.com.

