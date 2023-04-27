THURSDAY

The Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Brian Grace — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Reverend Horton Heat — With The Delta Bombers, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Franks and Deans — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Heavy Guys — With The Hardly Nevers, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

Sunny War — With Nina de Freitas, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $17 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

THURSDAY-MAY 21

"King Hedley II" — Ent Center for the Arts, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., go online for prices; entcenterforthearts.org.

FRIDAY

Jonathan Foster — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Face Vocal Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$30; stargazerstheatre.com.

Black Flag — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30; blacksheeprocks.com.

Gilda House — With Emily Strange, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Dueling Pianos - Funky Town — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

The Stick Horses Improv Comedy — 7 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$45; thestickhorses.com.

CIVA Springs Soiree — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$15; entcenterforthearts.org.

The Slocan Ramblers — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

WireWood Station — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

The Samples — With Mateo Y Las Manos Pesadas, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $35 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Ricky Sweum — 8 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Spring Dance Showcase — 7-8:30 p.m., Pikes Peak State College, Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 719-502-3124.

Hypnotist Don Barnhart — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; looneescc.com.

Rob Ward — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Monster Jam — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$75; worldarena.com.

"The Sound of Music" — 7-10 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $8-$15; sunriseplayers.com/show/the-sound-of-music.

FRIDAY-MAY 7

"Circle Mirror Transformation" — Ent Center for the Arts, Osborne Studio Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7; entcenterforthearts.org.

"The Kitchen Witches" — The Butte Theater, 129 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; funkylittletheater.org.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

10 vs. 10 Youth Breaking Battle — Break dance competition, 1-8 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10; communityculturalcollective.org.

King Iso — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Jahida Esperanza Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

CSYSA Springs Concert — 6:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $28; entcenterforthearts.org.

Martini Shot — With Elektrohornz, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $17; stargazerstheatre.com.

Nothing but Nineties — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Offdasnow, Kazi — With Chris the God, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10; blacksheeprocks.com.

R-Rated Naughty Hypnosis Show — 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; looneescc.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

"The Ring Without Words" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$84; pikespeakcenter.com.

SUNDAY

Broadway Brunch — Featuring "Chicago" performed by local performers, brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ute Pass Chamber Players Spring Concert — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, $15, $5 for students with valid school ID;719-290-0119.

World of Windcraft — Video game-themed concerts with Woodland Park Symphony, 4 and 6:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted. Youngsters, ages 14 and younger, are invited to participate in a video game/hero costume contest and parade. Come early to register your costume; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

WireWood Station — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat's programs and missions, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

MONDAY

Chayanne Rodriquez, Voice — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MONDAY-MAY 26

Spring Student Exhibition — Art Gallery at Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; 719-502-3282, benjy.davies@pikespeak.edu.

TUESDAY

"Disney, Aladdin Jr." — Presented by District 20 Home School Academy, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $6; entcenterforthearts.org.

Walker Essinger, piano — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Daniel Rodriquez — With Emma Rose, 8 p.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.

Origami Angel — With Pinkshift, Sweet Pill, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Little Miss Nasty — With Raven Black, Gina and the Eastern Block, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Tribe — With John Wise, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Creative Music Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

WEDNESDAY-MAY 7

Music and Blossom Festival — Featuring national high school, middle school and junior high school band competitions, parade and more, Cañon City; ccblossomfestival.com.

MAY 3-31

"Through Our Eyes" — Art from the front lines of the foster care system, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; kidscrossing.com.

MAY 4

Red Dirt Revival - Kevin Austin — To benefit Stable Strides, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

May the Fierce Be with You Drag Show: A Celebration of Unity — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Knuckle Puck & Real Friends — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $24.50; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 5

First Friday — 5-8 p.m., art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Take Back the Power Concert — 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Downtown, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

Levi Maez — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Mayday — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.

Cinco de Mayo with El Local Fandango: ZZ Top Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta — With Collective Groove, 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

First Funny Comedy Showcase — With C Brennan, Matt Mednina, Noah Reynolds, Michael Isaacs, 7 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.

Advanced Computer Music — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Margot Lane Studio, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.

MAY 5-6

Extremely R-Rated Dark & Raunchy! With Joe Caliz — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $12 and up; looneescc.com.

John Heffron — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $22-$65; 3escomedy.com.

May 5-14

"Incredible Circus Millibo" — 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.

MAY 6

Jazz Brunch with Tony Szajowski Duo — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

"Swan Lake" — 2 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69; entcenterforthearts.org.

Kentucky Derby Concert — 3-6 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mind Drive; goldhillmesa.com.

Rafiel and the Roomshakers — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Rush Archives - A Tribute to Rush — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15; stargazerstheatre.com.

Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $13.50-$18; blacksheeprocks.com.

RIP Improv — 7:30-10 p.m., The Millibo Art Theater, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15 themat.org.

Heavy Diamond Ring — With Megan Burtt and Edie Carey, 8 p.m., Lulu's Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15; lulusdownstairs.com.

MAY 6-7

Endings/Beginnings — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs with pianist Adam Zukiewicz, 7 p.m. May 6, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 2:30 p.m. May 7, First Christian Church, 16. E. Platte Ave., $10-$30; chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.

MAY 7

Jazz Brunch with Tidal Breeze — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Carmina Burana — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$36; pikespeakcenter.com.

"Peter Pan" — 5 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $16-$28 and up; entcenterforthearts.org.

The Plot in You: Watch the Divide — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $22; blacksheeprocks.com.

Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events.

MAY 9

Nox Novacula — With Witchhands, Bent, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.

Breakup Shoes — With Worry Club, 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 10

Sean Moore & the Eternal Temples — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com/events/events.

Duplessy & Violins of the World — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30-$35; stargazerstheatre.com.

Tigerclub — With SemiFiction, Get the Axe, 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17; blacksheeprocks.com.

MAY 11

Framing the Red — With Michael Morrow and the Culprits, The Big Blind, Back Stage People, Kobra Thighs, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.

Woody Wiley, Double Barrell — To benefit The Salvation Army, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

Gentle Rain — 6-9 p.m., Rico's Cafe & Wine Bar, 322 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsrestaurant.com.

Midnight River Choir — With Austin Gilliam, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.

Cameron Sacky Band — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $15; vulturesrocks.com.

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Season: Imani Winds — 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St., $5-$30; tinyurl.com/2p8mp58x.

MAY 11-21

Venardos Circus — 7 p.m. May 11, 12, 17-19, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 13 and 20, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 14 and 21, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $16.95-$49.95; venardoscircus.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Kristy Kensinger - "Held by the Sun" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

Sarah Wright - "Pathways, Energies and Rhythms" — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St., g44gallery.com.

"Waters" — Works by Clay Enoch, Surface Gallery, 2752 W. Colorado Ave.; surfacegallerycos.com.

THROUGH SATURDAY

Art Aloud 2023 — To celebrate National Poetry Month, go online for events and schedule: tinyurl.com/3x6wh2y6.

"Skyscapes" — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

"Landscape" — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 719-629-7055.

"Journey Into Hell - Inferno" — Works by Peter Zurla, The Garfield Gallery, bottom level of Garfield School, 332 E. Willamette Ave.; 719-227-8836, facebook.com/garfieldartgallery.

THROUGH SUNDAY

"True Colors" — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.

THROUGH MONDAY

"Masculine Places" — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.

THROUGH MAY 13

Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — Ent Center for the Arts, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH JUNE 18

"The Gift" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH JULY 1

"Xi Zhang EXIT: Childtown" — Ent Center for the Arts, Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions.

THROUGH JULY 30

"Eiko Otake: I Invited Myself, Vol. II" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for prices; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

THROUGH DEC. 14

"Contested Terrains" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM