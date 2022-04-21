THURSDAY
Sponge — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Rock Bottom String Band — With Joe Johnson, Wendy Byrd, 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
You Look Like — Comedy roast battle, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8; looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-MAY 1
All-Colorado Women’s Theatre Festival — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28; themat.org.
THURSDAY-MAY 15
”The Legend of Georgia McBride” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
”The Bluest Eye” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$44; entcenterfor thearts.org.
FRIDAY
Rehab — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Jurgen: A Staged Reading — 7 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $5; funkylittletheater.org.
The Reunion Beatles — Get Back — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Bill Hearne — 7-9 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15; blackroseacoustic.org.
Joshua Ray Walker — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
A Night of Comedy — With Back of the Class, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Upstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10; lulusdownstairs.com.
Hennessy 6 — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
George Whitesell — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
”Seussical, Jr.” — Presented by the Academy of Community Theatre, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$20; actcolorado.net.
Trixx — 7 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
D’Lai — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$70; 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Bands in the Barn — With Mosquito Pass and Ashtonz to benefit Wounded Heroes USA, 4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $22; tinyurl.com/juh4ndde.
Weathers — With Moontower, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.
The Long Run — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $23-$28; stargazerstheatre.com.
Stone Beat Invasion — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Twisted Insane — With Ninan9 Milli, Jo Mack, Esso Vybez, Black Jack De’ Fye Boy, The Sarge x Vann Demand, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35-$45; sunshinestudioslive.com.
Melange Duo — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Boyd Sweeney and the Moldy Figs — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers That Be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Mendelssohn’s “Italian” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29-$83; pikespeakcenter.com.
SATURDAY AND APRIL 30
”Push, Pull, Split, Spin: Toys in Motion” — Presented by Theatre Across Borders, 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50 and up; themat.org.
SUNDAY
Sunday Brunch with Roma Ransom — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
Pikes Peak Flute Choir Springs Concert — 3-4 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God, 3685 New Center Point; pikespeakflutechoir@gmail.com.
All That Remains — With Miss May I, Tallah, Varials, 5:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $28; sunshinestudios live.com.
Reckless Kelly — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$30; stargazerstheatre.com.
The Country Music Project — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat’s Programs and Missions, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Woodland Park Wind Symphony — 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Craig Harms, 719-687-2210.
”Beautiful Chaos” — 6:30 p.m., Liberty High School, 8720 Scarborough Drive, $10; coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/ beautiful-chaos-2022.
FlashBack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
TUESDAY
Beast in Black — With Striker, Seven Kingdoms, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25; blacksheeprocks.com.
WEDNESDAY
Cold — With University Drive, Black Satelite, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudios live.com.
Southern Colorado “In Harmony” Festival Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $13-$23; pikespeakcenter.com.
Franks and Deans — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
WEDNESDAY-MAY 1
Black Forest Guild Arts and Crafts Spring Show and Sale — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 28-30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 1, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; facebook.com/bfacg.
APRIL 28
Colorado Springs Conservatory Singer- Songwriter Showcase — 6-8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5-$10; coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/songwriter-spring-showcase-2022.
Gary Allan — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$125; pikespeakcenter.com.
Transviolet — With Lorelei Marcell, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com.
Kyle Moon & the Mislead — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Rickey Sweum — 7-9 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $5; epiphanycos.com.
Habitual Offenders — Hosted by Tracy Kellett, 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6; looneescc.com.
APRIL 28-30
Chris Kattan — 7:30 p.m. April 28, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 29-30, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85; 3escomedy.com.
APRIL 29
Wednesday 13 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20 and up; sunshinestudioslive.com.
False Report — With My Life as a Bear, Relate, Strung Short, Why They Fight, 6 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10; stargazers theatre.com.
Slothrust — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16; blacksheeprocks.com.
Requiem for the Living — Presented by Colorado Springs Chorale, 7:30-9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$25. Tickets: cschorale.org/requiem-for-the-living.
Dave Arvizu — 8 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Bonnie & Taylor Sims — With Megan Burtt, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
VanN Demand — 8-11:30 p.m., Steel Pan PNP, 402 S. Nevada Ave.; tinyurl.com/mtc2puac.
Nina Sofia — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeeting house.com.
APRIL 29-30
D.J. Sandhu — 7 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $10; looneescc.com.
PPCC’s Dance Department Spring Showcase — 7:30 p.m., Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; stephanie.kobes-newcomb@ppcc.edu.
APRIL 29-MAY 1
Monster Jam — 7 p.m. April 29-30, 1 p.m. April 30-May 1, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20-$55; worldarena.com.
APRIL 30
Baba B + Shawn Ishimoto — With Box State Rootz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20 and up; blacksheeprocks.com.
Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $25 and up; trilakesarts.org.
Willis — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
40 Oz. to Freedom — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Cleveland Experiment — 8-11 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com.
Nube Nueve — 8-11 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200, $7; epiphanycos.com.
Rhythm and the Rose — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MAY 1
Sunday Brunch with Treo — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St., Suite 200; epiphanycos.com.
MAY 2
Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers — With Quasi, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20; blacksheeprocks.com.
MAY 4
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concerts — With The Ying Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $5-$30; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/attend-concerts.
Ben Verbecks’ May the Fourth Star Wars Spectacular Comedy Night — 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $8; vulturesrocks.com.
MAY 4-19
”Project Space” — Works by Jessica Langley, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
MAY 4-JULY 15
”Deep in Land” — Featuring paintings of Australian artist Jo Bertini, with collaborative music, sound and video imagery of musician and composer Thomas Studer, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; entcenterforthearts.org.
MAY 5
The Pack AD — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $12; vulturesrocks.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
“Life Sucks” — Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15-$20; springsensembletheatre.org.
”The Seagull” — Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Cash donations and nonperishable food items and toiletries accepted to benefit PPCC Student Food Pantry; tinyurl.com/ 4mstu3jt.
THROUGH APRIL 28
”Reclamation” — Works by Kevin Persaud, Garfield Art Gallery, 332 E. Willamette Ave.; 719-227-8836, facebook.com/garfieldartgallery.
THROUGH APRIL 29
John Francis: “Boxcar Conversations” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
JCarol Mordecai Myers: “Seeing Double” — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH APRIL 30
”Clay” — Work using different types of clay and techniques, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery@gmail.com.
”Fruitless: Unconventional Still Life” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Works by Sally Huang Nissen — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartists.com.
”Colorado Calls” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH MAY 2
”We are Here, You are Here” — Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
THROUGH MAY 7
”Black Sound Series — Cy X, Water Me, 2022” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MAY 14
”Elevate” UCCS Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/2p8fx4ce.
THROUGH JUNE 30
Tada Tava! Art Exhibit — A celebration of America’s Mountain, Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; ivywildschool.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
”Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 30
”Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10; fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
Magic Show — For grown-ups, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; for ages 3 and older, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Cosmo’s Magic Theater, 1045 Garden of the Gods Road, Unit 1, $14-$40; cosmosmagictheater.com.
